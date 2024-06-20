Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 20, 2024 / 2:36 AM

Canada lists Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organization

By Darryl Coote
The Canadian government on Wednesday designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. File Photo by Abedin Taherenareh/EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
The Canadian government on Wednesday designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. File Photo by Abedin Taherenareh/EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

June 20 (UPI) -- Canada has listed Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Arms Corps as a terrorist entity under its Criminal Code following years of mounting pressure from Iranian Canadians and opposition lawmakers.

"The IRGC is now listed as a terrorist group in Canada," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said on X.

Advertisement

Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc made the announcement Wednesday during a press conference, stating the move sends a "strong message" that Canada will use all the tools it has to combat the IRGC and its destabilizing activities.

"The Iranian regime has consistently displayed a complete disregard for human rights, both inside and outside Iran, as well as a willingness to destabilize the international rules-based order," he said.

Related

"Our government will ensure that there is no immunity for Iran's unlawful actions and its support of terrorism."

Advertisement

Founded following Iran's 1979 revolution, the IRGC is a paramilitary organization that is separate from Iran's military. The U.S. National Counterterrorism Center says it is tasked with defending Iran's Islamic regime with its Quds Force being responsible for "covert lethal activities outside Iran."

The IRGC also backs Tehran proxy militias committing destabilizing activities throughout the Middle East, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Canada's Iranian diaspora community has a population of more than 200,000, according to government data, and the movement to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization has grown since January 2020 when Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down shortly after take off near Tehran.

The flight was hit amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran, which had hours earlier launched a retaliatory attack at U.S. bases in Iraq over the American assassination of the then head of the IRGC, Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

All 176 on board were killed. Fifty-five were Canadians with another 30 being permanent residents.

The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims, which has been calling on Canada to designated the IRGC, said Wednesday that it thanks Ottawa and all those who brought about the listing.

Advertisement

"Listing the IRGC as a terrorist organization has always been one of the main demands of the Association over the past years," it said in a statement.

Officials said the designation makes inadmissible thousands of Iranian government officials while barring Canadians from conducting businesses with the IRGC.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly warned Canadians during the press conference that the Tehran regime may retaliate following the designation, and is urging them not to travel to Iran.

"We've been saying for years now to Canadians: Don't go to Iran. With this decision today, there is a heightened risk of arbitrary detention in Iran. So, my message is clear for those who are in Iran right now, it's time to come back home. And for those planning to go to Iran, don't go," she said.

The announcement comes after the Canada House of Commons in May unanimously voted to adopt a report to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization and to expel the 700 Iranian agents reportedly operating and living in the country.

Advertisement

Lawmakers with the opposition Conservative Party criticized the government for taking so long to designate the IRGC, stating they have been urging Trudeau's ruling Liberal Party to do so since 2018.

"The IRGC has been able to grow stronger as a result of Trudeau's inaction," Conservative shadow foreign affairs minister Michael Chong and deputy Conservative party leader Melissa Lantsman said in a joint statement.

The Liberal officials rebutted that they followed the bureaucratic process to make such a determination, which takes time.

"The decision to list an organization under Canada's Criminal Code as a terrorist entity isn't made because of comments on Twitter or question period," LeBlanc said, adding that it is done based on the advice of Ottawa's security services while taking foreign policy concerns into consideration.

"It's a deliberative process."

Iranian activist Masih Alinejad, who has been a target of IRGC kidnapping plots, praised Canada for taking the right step, but called on Ottawa to implement the decision and to urge all G7 leaders to do the same as well as either arrest or expel the hundreds of IRGC members in the country.

"This is the demand of millions of Iranians," she said in a statement.

Advertisement

The United States designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization in April 2019.

Latest Headlines

British PM Sunak's protection officer arrested for alleged election timing bets
World News // 5 hours ago
British PM Sunak's protection officer arrested for alleged election timing bets
June 19 (UPI) -- A security officer for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been arrested for allegedly placing bets about the timing of Britain's general election, which Sunak recently announced has been scheduled for July 4.
Nationwide power outage leaves 18M Ecuadorians in the dark
World News // 6 hours ago
Nationwide power outage leaves 18M Ecuadorians in the dark
June 19 (UPI) -- A transmission line failure triggered a nationwide power outage in Ecuador that has left about 18 million people and public services without power as of Wednesday afternoon.
Drones, missile equipment included in $360M arms package to Taiwan
World News // 7 hours ago
Drones, missile equipment included in $360M arms package to Taiwan
June 19 (UPI) -- The United States will send Taiwan $360 million in arms and support equipment as the U.S. ally faces increasingly aggressive maneuvers by China.
Reports: Greek-owned ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks, one dead
World News // 10 hours ago
Reports: Greek-owned ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks, one dead
June 19 (UPI) -- The Greek-owned vessel attacked last week by Houthi rebels in Yemen appears to have capsized and then sank Tuesday after it was attacked last week by the Iran-backed Houthi's, according to reports.
CAIR condemns China's 'erase' of Muslim Uyghur village names in Xinjiang
World News // 11 hours ago
CAIR condemns China's 'erase' of Muslim Uyghur village names in Xinjiang
June 19 (UPI) -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemns what it says is China's ongoing attempt to "erase" Muslim Uyghur culture after a report alleges the systematic changing of village names to reflect Communist ideology.
Blinken expresses solidarity with Philippines over China's maritime actions
World News // 12 hours ago
Blinken expresses solidarity with Philippines over China's maritime actions
June 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo about China's actions against the Philippines in the South China Sea.
Excruciating heat blamed as hundreds of pilgrims die on journey to Mecca
World News // 13 hours ago
Excruciating heat blamed as hundreds of pilgrims die on journey to Mecca
June 19 (UPI) -- At least 550 people have died during pilgrimages to the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which started on Friday, according to reports. Most of the deaths were cause by extreme heat in the region.
European Commission warns France, Italy, 6 others of budgets
World News // 14 hours ago
European Commission warns France, Italy, 6 others of budgets
June 19 (UPI) -- The European Commission announced a crackdown on member states who have not balanced their books, including some of its most prominent leaders in France and Italy, along with host Belgium.
Just Stop Oil activists paint Stonehenge orange; two arrested
World News // 15 hours ago
Just Stop Oil activists paint Stonehenge orange; two arrested
June 19 (UPI) -- Two British climate change activists from the group Just Stop Oil were taken into custody after spray-painting the ancient site at Stonehenge the color orange to protes
Defense Department says Gaza aid pier to be back in place this week
World News // 15 hours ago
Defense Department says Gaza aid pier to be back in place this week
June 19 (UPI) -- The Defense Department said Tuesday that the Gaza pier built by the United States and damaged by high seas is expected to be back in place this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
Reports: Greek-owned ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks, one dead
Reports: Greek-owned ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks, one dead
Juneteenth events celebrate the end of slavery in the United States
Juneteenth events celebrate the end of slavery in the United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement