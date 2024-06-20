Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 20, 2024 / 9:14 AM

Amid lowered inflation Switzerland cuts interest rates again, Britain holds steady

By Doug Cunningham
The Bank of England Thursday held interest rates steady at 5.25% while the Swiss National Bank cut rates by a quarter-point to 1.25%. Both nations have seen inflation drop, down to 2% in Britain and 1.4% in Switzerland. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
The Bank of England Thursday held interest rates steady at 5.25% while the Swiss National Bank cut rates by a quarter-point to 1.25%. Both nations have seen inflation drop, down to 2% in Britain and 1.4% in Switzerland. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- Switzerland cut its interest rates for the second time this year and Britain held its rates steady as nations varied on responses to easing inflation.

The Swiss National Bank Thursday cut interest rates by 0.25 points to 1.25% as it said inflation had risen slightly from the previous monetary policy assessment and stood at 1.4% in May.

Advertisement

"The underlying inflationary pressure has decreased again compared to the previous quarter. With today's lowering of the SNB policy rate, the SNB is able to maintain appropriate monetary conditions," the bank said. "The SNB will continue to monitor the development of inflation closely, and will adjust its monetary policy if necessary to ensure inflation remains within the range consistent with price stability over the medium term."

The SNB said that "inflationary pressure abroad" is likely to ease gradually over the next quarters, but that the scenario for the global economy "is still subject to significant risks."

Related

SNB expects the global economy to pick up somewhat, but expects only moderate global growth in the long term.

Switzerland was the first major economy to cut interest rates with a quarter-point cut in March, citing a successful fight against inflation over the prior two and a half years.

Advertisement

SNB said the renewed increase in geopolitical tensions could mean weaker global economic development.

The Bank of England held interest rates steady again Thursday at 5.25% as expected.

"Twelve-month CPI inflation fell to 2% in May from 3.2% in March, close to the May Monetary Policy Report projection," it said in a statement. "Indicators of short-term inflation expectations have also continued to moderate, particularly for households."

Britain's Office of National Statistics said Wednesday that inflation hit a 40-year high of 11.2% in October 2022, but fell to the target goal of 2% in May.

However, the bank said inflation is expected to rise slightly in the second half of 2024 "as declines in energy prices last year fall out of the annual comparison."

British GDP appears to have grown more strongly than expected, according to the Bank of England.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee said interest rates will need to remain high until the inflation risk subsides.

"Monetary policy will need to remain restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term," the BoE said. "The Committee has judged since last autumn that monetary policy needs to be restrictive for an extended period of time until the risk of inflation becoming embedded above the 2% target dissipates."

Advertisement

BoE said in August the Committee will review "for how long Bank Rate should be maintained at its current level."

Latest Headlines

European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
World News // 32 minutes ago
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
June 20 (UPI) -- European Union member countries agreed a tough new round of Russia sanctions targeting its Liquefied Natural Gas exports for the first time and bolstering existing measures aimed at punishing Russia over Ukraine.
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
June 20 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday as he continues to court support from communist-led Asian nations amid his war against Ukraine.
North Korea-Russia treaty calls for mutual military aid 'without delay' in event of war
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea-Russia treaty calls for mutual military aid 'without delay' in event of war
SEOUL, June 20 (UPI) -- A treaty signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for extending military aid "without delay" if either country is attacked, according to the North's state media Thursday.
Canada lists Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organization
World News // 7 hours ago
Canada lists Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organization
June 20 (UPI) -- Canada has listed Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Arms Corps as a terrorist entity under its Criminal Code following years of mounting pressure.
British PM Sunak's protection officer arrested for alleged election timing bets
World News // 11 hours ago
British PM Sunak's protection officer arrested for alleged election timing bets
June 19 (UPI) -- A security officer for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been arrested for allegedly placing bets about the timing of Britain's general election, which Sunak recently announced has been scheduled for July 4.
Nationwide power outage leaves 18M Ecuadorians in the dark
World News // 12 hours ago
Nationwide power outage leaves 18M Ecuadorians in the dark
June 19 (UPI) -- A transmission line failure triggered a nationwide power outage in Ecuador that has left about 18 million people and public services without power as of Wednesday afternoon.
Drones, missile equipment included in $360M arms package to Taiwan
World News // 14 hours ago
Drones, missile equipment included in $360M arms package to Taiwan
June 19 (UPI) -- The United States will send Taiwan $360 million in arms and support equipment as the U.S. ally faces increasingly aggressive maneuvers by China.
Reports: Greek-owned ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks, one dead
World News // 16 hours ago
Reports: Greek-owned ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks, one dead
June 19 (UPI) -- The Greek-owned vessel attacked last week by Houthi rebels in Yemen appears to have capsized and then sank Tuesday after it was attacked last week by the Iran-backed Houthi's, according to reports.
CAIR condemns China's 'erase' of Muslim Uyghur village names in Xinjiang
World News // 18 hours ago
CAIR condemns China's 'erase' of Muslim Uyghur village names in Xinjiang
June 19 (UPI) -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemns what it says is China's ongoing attempt to "erase" Muslim Uyghur culture after a report alleges the systematic changing of village names to reflect Communist ideology.
Blinken expresses solidarity with Philippines over China's maritime actions
World News // 19 hours ago
Blinken expresses solidarity with Philippines over China's maritime actions
June 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo about China's actions against the Philippines in the South China Sea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
Reports: Greek-owned ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks, one dead
Reports: Greek-owned ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks, one dead
Juneteenth events celebrate the end of slavery in the United States
Juneteenth events celebrate the end of slavery in the United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement