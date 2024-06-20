Romania agrees to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis meets President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on May 7. The Romanian presidency's office said on Thursday it will give a Patriot missile system to Ukraine. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Romania agreed on Thursday to move one of its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russia's invasion. Romania's defense council cited deteriorating security conditions inside Ukraine because of Russia's constant attacks on its civilian infrastructure. Romanian officials said Ukraine's situation has broader implications for neighboring Moldova, which already has a Russian insurgence and Euro-Atlantic security. Advertisement

They said the anti-missile battery donation was made for defensive purposes and in line with donations made by other NATO allies, including the United States.

"The donation is made on the condition that our country continues its negotiations with the allies, especially with the American strategic partner, in order to obtain a similar or equivalent system, which meets the need to ensure the protection of the national airspace," Romania's presidency's office said in a translated statement.

Romania said its decision not only took into account Ukraine's security needs but the impact on its security concerns and how Russian advances there made them more vulnerable.

"Romania's position is and will continue to be unequivocal in its multidimensional support of Ukraine, alongside the international community, in its legitimate right to self-defense against Russia's illegal and unprovoked aggression," the presidency's office said.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu first revealed that Romania was considering giving Kyiv one of its Patriot batteries in light of heightened Russian aggression.

The United States, the Netherlands and Germany have already each provided Ukraine with one Patriot system and Germany has promised to provide Kyiv with another.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this month said the country needs at least seen of the systems to defend against Russia's aggression.