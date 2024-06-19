British PM Sunak's protection officer arrested for alleged election timing bets

A security officer for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been arrested for allegedly placing bets about the timing of Britain's general election, which Sunak recently announced has been scheduled for July 4. File Photo by Jason Alden/POOL/EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- A security officer for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been arrested for allegedly placing bets about the timing of Britain's general election. The Metropolitan Police confirmed Wednesday that it has suspended and arrested a police constable from its Royalty and Specialist Protection Command on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The arrest occurred during a Gambling Commission investigation into alleged betting "related to the timing of the general election," according to the BBC, which first reported the story Wednesday. The betting watchdog had contacted Metropolitan Police about the officer last week.

The officer was arrested Monday "on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was taken into custody and bailed pending further enquiries," according to a Metropolitan Police statement.

"The Gambling Commission continues to lead the investigation into alleged betting offenses, and our investigation is running in parallel to that," the department added.

The arrest comes after a senior aide to Sunak admitted last week that he also was being investigated by the Gambling Commission. Tory candidate Craig Williams, Sunak's parliamentary private secretary, is accused of placing a bet on a July election.



The prime minister recently announced Britain's general election, to elect members of Parliament to the House of Commons, will take place on July 4.

"Rishi Sunak must call a Cabinet Office inquiry into what is shaping up to be yet another scandal at the heart of government," said Liberal Democrats deputy leader Daisy Cooper.

"This stinks of yet more sleaze and answers are needed," she added. "An inquiry is needed to understand who knew what and when."