Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 19, 2024 / 12:11 PM

Just Stop Oil activists paint Stonehenge orange; two arrested

By Chris Benson
“It’s time for us to think about what our civilization will leave behind -- what is our legacy?” Niamh Lynch, an Oxford University student, said. “Standing inert for generations works well for stones -- not climate policy.” Photo courtesy Just Stop Oil
1 of 3 | “It’s time for us to think about what our civilization will leave behind -- what is our legacy?” Niamh Lynch, an Oxford University student, said. “Standing inert for generations works well for stones -- not climate policy.” Photo courtesy Just Stop Oil

June 19 (UPI) -- Two British climate change activists from the group Just Stop Oil on Wednesday were taken into custody after spray-painting the ancient site at Stonehenge, the prehistoric megalithic structure, the color orange to protest the country's ongoing use of fossil fuels.

The local Wiltshire Police confirmed two arrests of Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 21, at the ancient Stonehenge site in southern England roughly 88 miles, southwest of the country's capital London.

Advertisement

"At around noon, we responded to a report that orange paint had been sprayed on some of the stones by two suspects," the Wiltshire police said in a statement. "Officers attended the scene and arrested two people on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument. Our inquiries are ongoing."

The vandalism to the ancient site came as thousands are expected to descend on the area the next day Thursday for the summer solstice, the earliest in 228 years since 1796.

Advertisement

"It's time for us to think about what our civilization will leave behind -- what is our legacy?" Lynch, an Oxford University student, said. "Standing inert for generations works well for stones -- not climate policy."

Just Stop Oil said the orange paint was made of cornstarch, "which will wash away in the rain, but the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the climate and ecological crisis will not," the group posted on X along with a video of Lynch and Naidu getting arrested.

Both Britain's major political party leaders condemned the group's actions as the country is barely two weeks out from a general election which the current conservative government is widely viewed as likely to lose.

"This is a disgraceful act of vandalism to one of the U.K.'s and the world's oldest and most important monuments," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X.

It came nearly a week after the Labor Party's manifesto recommitted Britain to ending all future oil and gas licenses if Labor wins the July 4 parliamentary election, as many have surmised it will, but Just Stop Oil contends the Labor's plan does not go far enough.

Advertisement

"The U.K.'s government in waiting has committed to enacting Just Stop Oil's original demand of 'no new oil and gas,'" a Just Stop Oil spokesperson said. "However, we all know this is not enough."

"Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions. We have to come together to defend humanity or we risk everything," Just Stop Oil said. "That's why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030."

But Labor Party leader Keir Starmer called the "damage" done to Stonehenge "outrageous."

"Just Stop Oil are pathetic," Starmer put on social media Wednesday morning local time. "Those responsible must face the full force of the law."

In reply to Starmer about a half hour later, Just Stop Oil willingly took responsibility.

"We are accountable for our actions," the group posted on X Wednesday morning local time. "When will the oil and gas executives responsible for destroying the lives of millions of people face the full force of the law?"

The group, known for leveling a series or similar past actions in protest of climate change, threw soup in 2022 over Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting in London as part of a protest against climate change the same year a man in the Netherlands in western Europe attempted to glue his head to Johannes Vermeer's iconic painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" in a Dutch museum.

Advertisement

Just Stop Oil also gave warning of a "failure to commit to defending our communities" which, Just Stop Oil claims, citizens in other countries in Europe like Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland "will join in resistance this summer, if their own Governments do not take meaningful action."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Defense Department says Gaza aid pier to be back in place this week
World News // 50 minutes ago
Defense Department says Gaza aid pier to be back in place this week
June 19 (UPI) -- The Defense Department said Tuesday that the Gaza pier built by the United States and damaged by high seas is expected to be back in place this week.
Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as South Africa's president
World News // 1 hour ago
Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as South Africa's president
June 19 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in for a second full term leading the country, realizing things would be different since his African National Congress party did not win a majority of parliament during i
British inflation dropped to 2% in May, down from an October 2022 40-year high
World News // 2 hours ago
British inflation dropped to 2% in May, down from an October 2022 40-year high
June 19 (UPI) -- British CPI inflation fell to the target goal of 2% in May, according to a Wednesday statement from the Office of National Statistics.
Russian court jails U.S. soldier for 3 years, 9 months over domestic incident
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian court jails U.S. soldier for 3 years, 9 months over domestic incident
June 19 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army sergeant was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison by a court in Russia's Far East on Wednesday after being convicted of threatening to kill his girlfriend and theft.
Putin, Kim start talks in North Korea; sign joint declaration
World News // 7 hours ago
Putin, Kim start talks in North Korea; sign joint declaration
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- Highlighting their rare visit to North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a new agreement that includes a NATO-styled defense clause to come to each other's aid if one is a
Campaigning begins ahead of historic union recognition vote by British Amazon workers
World News // 4 hours ago
Campaigning begins ahead of historic union recognition vote by British Amazon workers
June 19 (UPI) -- GMB union officials arrived on-site at one of Amazon's main fulfilment centers in Britain's Midlands ahead of a ballot of 3,000 workers on whether they want the union to bargain with the U.S. tech giant on their behalf.
UNESCO warns AI could fuel Holocaust denial, anti-Semitism
World News // 1 day ago
UNESCO warns AI could fuel Holocaust denial, anti-Semitism
June 18 (UPI) -- The boom in the use of generative Artificial Intelligence could distort the truth of what happened in the Holocaust and fuel antisemitism, UNESCO warned Tuesday.
Thai Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage
World News // 1 day ago
Thai Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage
June 18 (UPI) -- Thailand passed a landmark bill Tuesday legalizing same-sex marriage, laying the ground for it to become the first southeast Asian country where partners in same-sex relationships may marry.
11 migrants dead, dozens missing after two ships capsize off Italy
World News // 1 day ago
11 migrants dead, dozens missing after two ships capsize off Italy
June 18 (UPI) -- At least 11 migrants are dead and dozens more are missing following two boats capsizing in separate incidents off the southern coast of Italy.
North Korean soldiers briefly cross DMZ border as South fires warning shots
World News // 1 day ago
North Korean soldiers briefly cross DMZ border as South fires warning shots
SEOUL, June 17 (UPI) -- North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the border on Tuesday morning and were sent back by warning shots, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that landmine explosions have caused casualties to Northern troops.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement