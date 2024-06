South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation following the announcements of the results of the 2024 South African National Elections. He was sworn in as president on Wednesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in for a second full term leading the country, realizing things would be different since his African National Congress party did not win a majority of parliament during its general elections. The African National Congress, once led by iconic leader Nelson Mandela, has long had a stranglehold on political power in South Africa, holding the majority for 30 years. Advertisement

The ANC needed to partner with its one-time rival Democratic Alliance and others to form a coalition government. The signed deal allowed Ramaphosa to return as South Africa's president.

"In the presence of everyone assembled here, and in full realization of the higher calling I assume as president of the Republic of South Africa," Ramaphosa said on X. "I, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, observe, uphold and maintain the constitution and all other law of the republic."

Corruption, crime and unemployment in South Africa ate away at Ramaphosa's popularity along with the public's view of the party. Ramaphosa said he will try to win that loyalty back.

Advertisement

"I solemnly and sincerely promise that will always promote all that will advance the republic and oppose all that may harm it; protect and promote the rights of all South Africans, discharge my duties with all my strength and talents to the best of my knowledge and ability and true to the dictates of my conscience; do justice to all; and devote myself to the well-being of the republic and all of its people," he said.