Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 19, 2024 / 10:25 AM

British inflation dropped to 2% in May, down from an October 2022 40-year high

By Doug Cunningham
British inflation fell to the target number of 2% in May, according to a Wednesday statement from the Office of National Statistics. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the news, declaring inflation is back to "normal levels." Photo by G7/UPI
British inflation fell to the target number of 2% in May, according to a Wednesday statement from the Office of National Statistics. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the news, declaring inflation is back to "normal levels." Photo by G7/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- British inflation fell to the target goal of 2% in May, according to a Wednesday statement from the Office of National Statistics.

"The Consumer Prices Index rose by 2% in the 12 months to May 2024, down from 2.3% in the 12 months to April, and well below its recent peak of 11.1% in October 2022," the Office of National Statistics said in a statement.

Advertisement

The October 2022 peak was a 40-year high for Britain, according to the ONS.

"The largest downward effects came from food and non-alcoholic beverages, recreation and culture, and furniture and household goods," the ONS said. "Transport provided the largest, partially offsetting, upward contribution."

Related

While Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the inflation number as great news, shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said British households still face "acute" cost of living pressure.

"Inflation was far too high. That's why I made bringing it down my absolute priority," Sunak said on X. "The fact it's now back down to normal levels is good news for every family in the U.K."

Reeves said the 2% inflation figure is welcome news but not the end to high price challenges faced by British families.

Advertisement

"Unlike Conservative ministers, I'm not going to claim that everything is all fine, that the cost of living crisis is over, because I know that pressures on family finances are still acute," Reeves said.

Senior European economists Azad Zangana of Schroder's seemed to echo that sentiment, warning that higher inflation could return in the second half of 2024.

"From the third, fourth quarter onwards, you might start to see a bit more upward pressure coming through as the Bank of England has warned," he told CNBC.

Despite the good inflation news, the Bank fo England Thursday is expected to keep interest rates steady at 5.25% rather than cutting rates.

Financial market investors are expecting the bank to cut interest rates in September and in December.

The monetary policy committee at the Bank of England has forecast another inflation increase toward 3% later this year but expects it to drop to 2% again next year.

Latest Headlines

Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as South Africa's president
World News // 7 minutes ago
Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as South Africa's president
June 19 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in for a second full term leading the country, realizing things would be different since his African National Congress party did not win a majority of parliament during i
Russian court jails U.S. soldier for 3 years, 9 months over domestic incident
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian court jails U.S. soldier for 3 years, 9 months over domestic incident
June 19 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army sergeant was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison by a court in Russia's Far East on Wednesday after being convicted of threatening to kill his girlfriend and theft.
Putin, Kim start talks in North Korea; sign joint declaration
World News // 5 hours ago
Putin, Kim start talks in North Korea; sign joint declaration
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- Highlighting their rare visit to North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a new agreement that includes a NATO-styled defense clause to come to each other's aid if one is a
Campaigning begins ahead of historic union recognition vote by British Amazon workers
World News // 3 hours ago
Campaigning begins ahead of historic union recognition vote by British Amazon workers
June 19 (UPI) -- GMB union officials arrived on-site at one of Amazon's main fulfilment centers in Britain's Midlands ahead of a ballot of 3,000 workers on whether they want the union to bargain with the U.S. tech giant on their behalf.
UNESCO warns AI could fuel Holocaust denial, anti-Semitism
World News // 1 day ago
UNESCO warns AI could fuel Holocaust denial, anti-Semitism
June 18 (UPI) -- The boom in the use of generative Artificial Intelligence could distort the truth of what happened in the Holocaust and fuel antisemitism, UNESCO warned Tuesday.
Thai Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage
World News // 1 day ago
Thai Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage
June 18 (UPI) -- Thailand passed a landmark bill Tuesday legalizing same-sex marriage, laying the ground for it to become the first southeast Asian country where partners in same-sex relationships may marry.
11 migrants dead, dozens missing after two ships capsize off Italy
World News // 1 day ago
11 migrants dead, dozens missing after two ships capsize off Italy
June 18 (UPI) -- At least 11 migrants are dead and dozens more are missing following two boats capsizing in separate incidents off the southern coast of Italy.
North Korean soldiers briefly cross DMZ border as South fires warning shots
World News // 1 day ago
North Korean soldiers briefly cross DMZ border as South fires warning shots
SEOUL, June 17 (UPI) -- North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the border on Tuesday morning and were sent back by warning shots, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that landmine explosions have caused casualties to Northern troops.
Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-un
World News // 1 day ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-un
June 17 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to North Korea on Tuesday for a two-day visit to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as the two countries strengthen military ties amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
U.S. State Department condemns China's sentencing of 2 activists
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. State Department condemns China's sentencing of 2 activists
June 17 (UPI) -- The State Department on Monday condemned the sentencing by China of two activists -- Sophia Huang Xueqin and Wang Jianbing -- for "inciting subversion of state powwr."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement