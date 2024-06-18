Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 18, 2024 / 9:10 AM

UNESCO warns AI could fuel Holocaust denial, anti-Semitism

By Paul Godfrey
The boom in use of generative Artificial Intelligence could be distorting what really happened in the Holocaust and fuelling anti-semitism, a new report from UNESCO warned Tuesday that calls for urgent action by UN member states on a set of ethical principles regulating the technology already agreed upon, but that have yet to be implemented. Open AI partner Microsoft is among eight big tech companies in the United States, Europe and Asia who signed up to an Ethics of AI blueprint in April. File photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE
The boom in use of generative Artificial Intelligence could be distorting what really happened in the Holocaust and fuelling anti-semitism, a new report from UNESCO warned Tuesday that calls for urgent action by UN member states on a set of ethical principles regulating the technology already agreed upon, but that have yet to be implemented. Open AI partner Microsoft is among eight big tech companies in the United States, Europe and Asia who signed up to an Ethics of AI blueprint in April. File photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- The boom in the use of generative artificial intelligence could distort the truth of what happened in the Holocaust and fuel anti-Semitism, UNESCO warned Tuesday.

The new technology provides "malicious actors" with a tool to seed disinformation and hate-fueled accounts of the Nazi genocide of the Jews in Europe in World War II but could also unwittingly be a source of made-up or misleading content about the Holocaust, the U.N. body responsible for promoting world peace through cultural exchange said in a report.

Advertisement

Calling for implementation of a set of ethical principles adopted by all 193 U.N.-member countries in 2021 to be expedited, UNESCO warned that AI's tendency to "absorb and amplify society's biases data" was an issue when it came to the Holocaust due to the prevalence of disinformation about it.

The report noted that because the data used to "train" AI, is mostly from the Internet it may include misleading, harmful and biased content with the potential to misrepresent the facts and harden existing prejudices -- with the use of data from Holocaust denial websites a particular worry due to little to no oversight by AI developers.

Advertisement

With 80% of young people between the ages of 10 and 24 using AI multiple times daily for education and entertainment urgent steps are needed to reduce their risk of exposure to distorted information about the Holocaust, which has found new ways to spread through AI-generated content.

"If we allow the horrific facts of the Holocaust to be diluted, distorted or falsified through the irresponsible use of AI, we risk the explosive spread of anti-Semitism and the gradual diminution of our understanding about the causes and consequences of these atrocities," said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

"Implementing UNESCO's Recommendation on the Ethics of AI is urgent so that younger generations grow up with facts, not fabrications."

The report said distortion of Holocaust-related content, fabricated testimonies, and the doctoring of historical records by AI have all been documented along with deepfake images and audio that appear particularly authentic when pushed to young people on social media.

UNESCO pointed to a "Historical Figures App" in which users can "chat" with Adolf Hitler and his minister of spin, Joseph Goebbels, and claims prominent Nazis did not purposely support the Holocaust and attempted to stop persecution of Jews.

Advertisement

The report also expressed concern over AI's tendency to color-in information gaps due to a lack of data on a specific subject by inventing or "hallucinating" events, personalities and policies, citing an instance where ChatGPT presented as fact "Holocaust by drowning" in which the Nazis drowned Jews in rivers and lakes, and Google's Bard generated fake witness testimony to support twisted accounts of Holocaust massacres.

These vagaries have the effect of undermining established facts and belief in experts, UNESCO said.

Another concern is the way AI oversimplifies complex history, prioritizing a self-selecting range of sources and narrow choice of events with the example of how 60-80% of search engines' top results of an image search for Holocaust are of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp when there were at least 23 main camps across Germany and occupied Poland.

UNESCO called on more tech companies to join Microsoft, Salesforce, Mastercard, LG AI Research, Lenovo, Telefonica, GSMA, and INNIT, in signing a pledge to integrate the values and principles of its Ethics of AI blueprint in their design and deployment of AI systems.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Thai Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage
World News // 3 hours ago
Thai Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage
June 18 (UPI) -- Thailand passed a landmark bill Tuesday legalising same-sex marriage, laying the ground for it to become the first southeast Asian country where partners in same-sex relationships may marry.
11 migrants dead, dozens missing after two ships capsize off Italy
World News // 8 hours ago
11 migrants dead, dozens missing after two ships capsize off Italy
June 18 (UPI) -- At least 11 migrants are dead and dozens more are missing following two boats capsizing in separate incidents off the southern coast of Italy.
North Korean soldiers briefly cross DMZ border as South fires warning shots
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korean soldiers briefly cross DMZ border as South fires warning shots
SEOUL, June 17 (UPI) -- North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the border on Tuesday morning and were sent back by warning shots, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that landmine explosions have caused casualties to Northern troops.
Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-un
World News // 16 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-un
June 17 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to North Korea on Tuesday for a two-day visit to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as the two countries strengthen military ties amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
U.S. State Department condemns China's sentencing of 2 activists
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. State Department condemns China's sentencing of 2 activists
June 17 (UPI) -- The State Department on Monday condemned the sentencing by China of two activists -- Sophia Huang Xueqin and Wang Jianbing -- for "inciting subversion of state powwr."
U.S. reasserts support of Philippines in dispute with China over ocean territory
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. reasserts support of Philippines in dispute with China over ocean territory
June 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday said it stood by its ally the Philippines after a Chinese vessel allegedly rammed into a Philippine supply ship near the Spartly Islands in the South China Sea around the contested Second Thom
Mayor-elect of town near Acapulco taken off bus, assassinated
World News // 19 hours ago
Mayor-elect of town near Acapulco taken off bus, assassinated
June 17 (UPI) -- Salvador Villalba Flores, the mayor-elect of a small town near the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, was assassinated early Monday, local prosecutors said.
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
World News // 20 hours ago
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
June 17 (UPI) -- Teen kitefoiler Jackson James Rice, who was seeking to become the first caucasian to represent Tonga in the Olympics, died in a diving accident this past weekend.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolves war cabinet
World News // 23 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolves war cabinet
June 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he dissolved his war cabinet on Sunday after centrist and military veteran Benny Gantz resigned last week, saying his security cabinet will oversee its issues.
Nuclear spending by top 9 world powers surged to $91.4B in 2023, watchdog says
World News // 1 day ago
Nuclear spending by top 9 world powers surged to $91.4B in 2023, watchdog says
June 17 (UPI) -- Spending on nuclear weapons by the world's nine nuclear-armed states jumped by an estimated 13.4% to $91.4 billion led by the United States which accounted for more than half of the total spend, says a new report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement