Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 18, 2024 / 12:38 AM

North Korean soldiers briefly cross DMZ border as South fires warning shots

By Thomas Maresca
North Korean troops briefly crossed the border into the South on Tuesday, Seoul's military said. South Korean defense officials said that the North has been ramping up construction and other activity along the military demarcation line. Photo courtesy of Republic of Korea Defense Ministry
North Korean troops briefly crossed the border into the South on Tuesday, Seoul's military said. South Korean defense officials said that the North has been ramping up construction and other activity along the military demarcation line. Photo courtesy of Republic of Korea Defense Ministry

SEOUL, June 17 (UPI) -- North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the border on Tuesday morning and were sent back by warning shots, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that landmine explosions have caused numerous casualties to Northern troops working along frontline areas.

Some 20-30 North Korean troops crossed the military demarcation line, or MDL, in the center section of the DMZ at 8:30 a.m., the JCS said in a message to reporters.

Advertisement

The South Korean military broadcast warning messages and fired warning shots, prompting the North Korean soldiers to return to their side of the border, the JCS said.

A JCS official told reporters Tuesday that the crossing appeared to be accidental, as the North has been ramping up activity in frontline areas of the DMZ since withdrawing from an inter-Korean military agreement in November.

Related

"Various types of work are being carried out as part of strengthening security forces, such as clearing land, laying mines, reinforcing tactical roads and installing unknown structures that appear to be anti-tank barriers," the official said in a background briefing.

"These activities by North Korea are aimed at preventing North Korean troops and residents from going to South Korea and defecting," the official said. "This appears to be a measure to strengthen internal control."

Advertisement

The work in the frontline areas has also led to North Korean soldiers being maimed or killed by landmine explosions in the heavily fortified border area, the official added.

"The North Korean military appears to be carrying out the work excessively despite the fact that several landmine explosions have resulted in numerous casualties," the JCS official said, without specifying when the explosions occurred.

Tuesday's incursion was the second in recent weeks by North Korean soldiers. On June 9, South Korea's military fired warning shots after about 20 North Korean troops briefly crossed the border.

The border incident comes amid rising tensions near the DMZ, with North Korea sending trash-filled balloons across the border earlier this month and the South resuming anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts.

Meanwhile, North Korea has been strengthening military and economic ties with Russia in a deal that includes shipping munitions to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his first visit to the country since 2000.

Latest Headlines

Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-un
World News // 7 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-un
June 17 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to North Korea on Tuesday for a two-day visit to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as the two countries strengthen military ties amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
U.S. State Department condemns China's sentencing of 2 activists
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. State Department condemns China's sentencing of 2 activists
June 17 (UPI) -- The State Department on Monday condemned the sentencing by China of two activists -- Sophia Huang Xueqin and Wang Jianbing -- for "inciting subversion of state powwr."
U.S. reasserts support of Philippines in dispute with China over ocean territory
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. reasserts support of Philippines in dispute with China over ocean territory
June 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday said it stood by its ally the Philippines after a Chinese vessel allegedly rammed into a Philippine supply ship near the Spartly Islands in the South China Sea around the contested Second Thom
Mayor-elect of town near Acapulco taken off bus, assassinated
World News // 10 hours ago
Mayor-elect of town near Acapulco taken off bus, assassinated
June 17 (UPI) -- Salvador Villalba Flores, the mayor-elect of a small town near the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, was assassinated early Monday, local prosecutors said.
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
World News // 10 hours ago
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
June 17 (UPI) -- Teen kitefoiler Jackson James Rice, who was seeking to become the first caucasian to represent Tonga in the Olympics, died in a diving accident this past weekend.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolves war cabinet
World News // 14 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolves war cabinet
June 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he dissolved his war cabinet on Sunday after centrist and military veteran Benny Gantz resigned last week, saying his security cabinet will oversee its issues.
Nuclear spending by top 9 world powers surged to $91.4B in 2023, watchdog says
World News // 15 hours ago
Nuclear spending by top 9 world powers surged to $91.4B in 2023, watchdog says
June 17 (UPI) -- Spending on nuclear weapons by the world's nine nuclear-armed states jumped by an estimated 13.4% to $91.4 billion led by the United States which accounted for more than half of the total spend, says a new report.
Engine fire forces Virgin Australia flight to make emergency landing
World News // 15 hours ago
Engine fire forces Virgin Australia flight to make emergency landing
June 17 (UPI) -- A Virgin Australian flight experiencing engine problems managed to safely make an emergency landing in New Zealand on Monday.
Russia sets date for first hearing in trial of Evan Gershkovich
World News // 16 hours ago
Russia sets date for first hearing in trial of Evan Gershkovich
June 17 (UPI) -- Russian officials said on Monday that a new hearing will be held for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich next week as he continues to await his trial on espionage charges.
South Korea unveils new visa for foreign K-pop trainees in tourism push
World News // 19 hours ago
South Korea unveils new visa for foreign K-pop trainees in tourism push
SEOUL, June 17 (UPI) -- South Korea will introduce a new K-culture visa for foreigners to receive entertainment industry training as part of a comprehensive push to boost inbound tourism unveiled Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
California firefighters battle 11 blazes; Post Fire burns 15,610 acres
California firefighters battle 11 blazes; Post Fire burns 15,610 acres
Jehovah's Witnesses accuses Russia of torturing jailed member amid crackdown
Jehovah's Witnesses accuses Russia of torturing jailed member amid crackdown
2 tropical storms take aim at Texas, Southeast
2 tropical storms take aim at Texas, Southeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement