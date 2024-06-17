Advertisement
World News
June 17, 2024 / 6:07 AM

South Korea unveils new visa for foreign K-pop trainees in tourism push

By Thomas Maresca
South Korea will introduce a new K-culture visa for foreign trainees in the entertainment industry, Seoul's Finance Ministry announced Monday. The "Korean Wave" of cultural exports such as K-pop and K-dramas has driven overseas tourism to South Korea, as seen at a BTS fan event in 2023. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
South Korea will introduce a new K-culture visa for foreign trainees in the entertainment industry, Seoul's Finance Ministry announced Monday. The "Korean Wave" of cultural exports such as K-pop and K-dramas has driven overseas tourism to South Korea, as seen at a BTS fan event in 2023. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, June 17 (UPI) -- South Korea will introduce a new K-culture visa for foreigners to receive entertainment industry training as part of a comprehensive plan to boost inbound tourism unveiled Monday.

The visa will be launched on a trial basis this year, the South Korean Finance Ministry announced, in an effort to leverage the overwhelming global popularity of Hallyu, or the "Korean Wave" of cultural exports. It will allow foreigners to stay in the country for extended periods while studying at training academies in fields such as K-pop, choreography and modeling.

Advertisement

Tourist arrivals to South Korea have been skewing younger in recent years and K-content is cited as the top attraction for those in their 20s and 30s, according to the ministry.

The government is also considering expanding a digital nomad visa for foreigners to live in Korea while working remotely.

Related

A one-year pilot of the digital nomad visa began in January, and officials are looking at adding region-specific offerings to give foreigners more incentives and options to stay in the country.

The moves are part of an overall plan to lift the tourism sector as it continues to rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The number of foreign arrivals in South Korea swelled from a pandemic low of 970,000 in 2021 to 11 million in 2023, the ministry said. In 2019, some 17.5 million people visited South Korea.

While arrivals are climbing, tourism revenue has been slower to recover. Through April of this year, visitor numbers reached 90% of the level before the pandemic -- but spending was only at 70%.

A move away from group tours to individual travel and an increased emphasis on cultural experiences rather than shopping are the primary reasons, according to officials.

The average length of stay has also decreased, from 7.8 days last year to 6.5 days this year. Specialized visas for K-culture trainees and digital nomads will stimulate longer-term stays, the government hopes, as it has set a target of 30 million tourists visiting Korea and $30 billion in tourism revenue by 2027.

Other measures announced Monday aim to reduce visa issuance times and streamline entry procedures for foreign visitors.

Short-term public transit passes, expanded foreign language content on domestic apps and new flight routes with countries such as Indonesia and Mongolia will also be introduced.

Latest Headlines

Israel to consider proposals to 'strengthen' Jewish settlements in West Bank
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel to consider proposals to 'strengthen' Jewish settlements in West Bank
June 17 (UPI) -- Israel's Security Cabinet is considering proposals to "strengthen" Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank in response to several nations recently taking the mostly symbolic step to recognize a state of Palestine.
China's nuclear stockpile is growing faster than any other nation, says new security report
World News // 4 hours ago
China's nuclear stockpile is growing faster than any other nation, says new security report
June 17 (UPI) -- China's nuclear arsenal increased by nearly 100 warheads over the last year, according to a new report published Monday that warned it expects Beijing's stockpile to keep growing at a faster rate than any other nation.
IDF announces pause to daytime fighting along southern Gaza humanitarian corridor
World News // 6 hours ago
IDF announces pause to daytime fighting along southern Gaza humanitarian corridor
June 17 (UPI) -- The Israeli military will pause fighting during the day along an important humanitarian corridor in southern Gaza to facilitate aid efforts, the Israel Defense Forces said Sunday.
Jehovah's Witnesses accuses Russia of torturing jailed member amid crackdown
World News // 7 hours ago
Jehovah's Witnesses accuses Russia of torturing jailed member amid crackdown
June 16 (UPI) -- A member of the Jehovah's Witnesses serving a seven-year sentence in a Russian prison for practicing his faith was recently tortured to give the state information about other members of the church.
Israel uses UNRWA building as sniper post, report says
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel uses UNRWA building as sniper post, report says
June 16 (UPI) -- Israel has allegedly raided a building owned by the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the West Bank and used it as a sniper post.
Haniyeh touts Hamas' diplomacy efforts in Eid message
World News // 16 hours ago
Haniyeh touts Hamas' diplomacy efforts in Eid message
June 16 (UPI) -- Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the political bureau of the Palestinian militia Hamas, touted Hamas' diplomatic efforts in a message celebrating Eid al-Adha.
U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
June 15 (UPI) -- U.S. forces have launched a barrage of attacks destroying Houthi radar sites that helped the group target commercial shipping vessels, according to U.S. Central Command.
Putin peace proffer called 'propaganda' at Swiss summit
World News // 1 day ago
Putin peace proffer called 'propaganda' at Swiss summit
June 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he'll agree to a cease-fire if Ukraine withdraws from four territories partly occupied by Russia.
Princess Catherine joins royals for first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
World News // 1 day ago
Princess Catherine joins royals for first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
June 15 (UPI) -- Princess Catherine participated with other royals for the celebration of King Charles' official birthday Saturday in her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this ye
Sweden frees convicted Iranian war criminal in prisoner swap
World News // 1 day ago
Sweden frees convicted Iranian war criminal in prisoner swap
June 15 (UPI) -- Sweden on Saturday released an Iranian convicted of war crimes as part of a prisoner swap between the two countries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden dog, Commander, had unrevealed Secret Service biting incident
Biden dog, Commander, had unrevealed Secret Service biting incident
Police search for motive in 'random' waterpark shooting
Police search for motive in 'random' waterpark shooting
Excavation unearths cherries in cellar of George Washington's Mount Vernon
Excavation unearths cherries in cellar of George Washington's Mount Vernon
Sean 'Diddy' Combs returns key to NYC
Sean 'Diddy' Combs returns key to NYC
Haniyeh touts Hamas' diplomacy efforts in Eid message
Haniyeh touts Hamas' diplomacy efforts in Eid message
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement