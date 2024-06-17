Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 17, 2024 / 5:35 PM

U.S. reasserts support of Philippines in dispute with China over ocean territory

By Chris Benson
An activist holds a placard during a protest over the ocean region in question at the Chinese Consulate in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines (2021). A Chinese Coast Guard ship on May 19 “harassed” Philippine service members being medically evacuated and “unlawfully seized airdropped provisions,” according to the State Department. File Photo by Mark Cristino/EPA-EFE
An activist holds a placard during a protest over the ocean region in question at the Chinese Consulate in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines (2021). A Chinese Coast Guard ship on May 19 “harassed” Philippine service members being medically evacuated and “unlawfully seized airdropped provisions,” according to the State Department. File Photo by Mark Cristino/EPA-EFE

June 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday said it stood by its ally the Philippines after a Chinese vessel allegedly rammed into a Philippine supply ship near the Spartly Islands in the South China Sea around the contested Second Thomas Shoal territory.

"The United States stands with its ally the Philippines and condemns the escalatory and irresponsible actions by the People's Republic of China to deny the Philippines from lawfully delivering humanitarian supplies to service members stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre on June 17," according to an official statement by State Department spokesman Matthew Miler.

Advertisement

A Philippine sailor suffered severe injuries when Chinese forces blocked a Philippine resupply mission in the South China Sea at Ayungin Shoal, Pentagon officials confirmed to USNI News.

Miller says the Chinese ships' "dangerous and deliberate" use of water cannons, ramming, blocking maneuvers, and towing damaged Philippine vessels, "endangered the lives of Philippine service members, is reckless, and threatens regional peace and stability."

Related

A Chinese Coast Guard ship on May 19 "harassed" Philippine service members being medically evacuated and "unlawfully seized airdropped provisions," according to the State Department.

But China has no lawful maritime claims to the waters around Second Thomas Shoal "as unanimously decided by an international tribunal in July 2016," Miller wrote.

Advertisement

This new move by China marks a series of similar actions in regional escalations over the disputed territory.

The reef is occupied by Philippine Navy personnel who are regularly resupplied by Filipino vessels. Manila claims the reef is within its exclusive economic zone -- an assertion challenged by Beijing, as well as by Vietnam and Taiwan.

It comes as the Philippines recently asked the United Nations to formally recognize its right to the undersea continental seabed in the South China Sea.

This escalatory incident is the latest in a series of Chinese-made provocations "to impede critically needed supplies from reaching service members stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre," the State Department says.

The Philippines government official said China's actions "put at risk the lives of our personnel and damaged our boats, in blatant violation of international law, particularly the United Nations Charter, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award," the government posted on X.

Latest Headlines

Mayor-elect of town near Acapulco taken off bus, assassinated
World News // 2 hours ago
Mayor-elect of town near Acapulco taken off bus, assassinated
June 17 (UPI) -- Salvador Villalba Flores, the mayor-elect of a small town near the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, was assassinated early Monday, local prosecutors said.
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
World News // 2 hours ago
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
June 17 (UPI) -- Teen kitefoiler Jackson James Rice, who was seeking to become the first caucasian to represent Tonga in the Olympics, died in a diving accident this past weekend.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolves war cabinet
World News // 6 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolves war cabinet
June 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he dissolved his war cabinet on Sunday after centrist and military veteran Benny Gantz resigned last week, saying his security cabinet will oversee its issues.
Nuclear spending by top 9 world powers surged to $91.4B in 2023, watchdog says
World News // 7 hours ago
Nuclear spending by top 9 world powers surged to $91.4B in 2023, watchdog says
June 17 (UPI) -- Spending on nuclear weapons by the world's nine nuclear-armed states jumped by an estimated 13.4% to $91.4 billion led by the United States which accounted for more than half of the total spend, says a new report.
Engine fire forces Virgin Australia flight to make emergency landing
World News // 8 hours ago
Engine fire forces Virgin Australia flight to make emergency landing
June 17 (UPI) -- A Virgin Australian flight experiencing engine problems managed to safely make an emergency landing in New Zealand on Monday.
Russia sets date for first hearing in trial of Evan Gershkovich
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia sets date for first hearing in trial of Evan Gershkovich
June 17 (UPI) -- Russian officials said on Monday that a new hearing will be held for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich next week as he continues to await his trial on espionage charges.
South Korea unveils new visa for foreign K-pop trainees in tourism push
World News // 11 hours ago
South Korea unveils new visa for foreign K-pop trainees in tourism push
SEOUL, June 17 (UPI) -- South Korea will introduce a new K-culture visa for foreigners to receive entertainment industry training as part of a comprehensive push to boost inbound tourism unveiled Monday.
Israel to consider proposals to 'strengthen' Jewish settlements in West Bank
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel to consider proposals to 'strengthen' Jewish settlements in West Bank
June 17 (UPI) -- Israel's Security Cabinet is considering proposals to "strengthen" Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank in response to several nations recently taking the mostly symbolic step to recognize a state of Palestine.
China's nuclear stockpile is growing faster than any other nation, says new security report
World News // 14 hours ago
China's nuclear stockpile is growing faster than any other nation, says new security report
June 17 (UPI) -- China's nuclear arsenal increased by nearly 100 warheads over the last year, according to a new report published Monday that warned it expects Beijing's stockpile to keep growing at a faster rate than any other nation.
IDF announces pause to daytime fighting along southern Gaza humanitarian corridor
World News // 16 hours ago
IDF announces pause to daytime fighting along southern Gaza humanitarian corridor
June 17 (UPI) -- The Israeli military will pause fighting during the day along an important humanitarian corridor in southern Gaza to facilitate aid efforts, the Israel Defense Forces said Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
California firefighters battle 11 blazes; Post Fire burns 15,610 acres
California firefighters battle 11 blazes; Post Fire burns 15,610 acres
Excavation unearths cherries in cellar of George Washington's Mount Vernon
Excavation unearths cherries in cellar of George Washington's Mount Vernon
Jehovah's Witnesses accuses Russia of torturing jailed member amid crackdown
Jehovah's Witnesses accuses Russia of torturing jailed member amid crackdown
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement