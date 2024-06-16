Advertisement
World News
June 16, 2024 / 4:08 PM

Israel uses UNRWA building as sniper post, report says

By Adam Schrader
The father and brothers of 18-year-old Qais Zakarneh mourn at the morgue before his funeral after he was killed during an Israeli military operation on the previous day in Qabatiyeh, near the city of Jenin, on June 14, 2024. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE
The father and brothers of 18-year-old Qais Zakarneh mourn at the morgue before his funeral after he was killed during an Israeli military operation on the previous day in Qabatiyeh, near the city of Jenin, on June 14, 2024. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- Israel has allegedly raided a building owned by the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the West Bank and used it as a sniper post.

The official state-run Palestinian News Agency, known as WAFA, reported that Israeli forces detained a Palestinian person and injured a minor with shrapnel in the Far'a refugee camp, northeast of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, during the operation.

Advertisement

The arrest comes as nearly 9,300 Palestinian prisoners have been arrested and are currently held in Israeli prisons and detention centers, according to the Palestine Prisoner's Society. Around 250 prisoners are children.

More than 3,400 Palestinians are currently under "administrative detention," which allows Israeli officials to hold them without charge or trial. The human rights group Amnesty International has said the practice has "dramatically increased" since the war. Palestinians and their supporters often equate this practice to kidnapping.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian homes in the West Bank without the need of search warrants.

The Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, a Palestinian NGO based in Ramallah, said in a 2017 report that more than 800,000 Palestinians have been imprisoned or detained by Israel in the past 50 years.

Advertisement

According to data from the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem, some 4,764 Palestinians were being held by Israel as of September, before the latest violence broke out.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Haniyeh touts Hamas' diplomacy efforts in Eid message
World News // 3 hours ago
Haniyeh touts Hamas' diplomacy efforts in Eid message
June 16 (UPI) -- Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the political bureau of the Palestinian militia Hamas, touted Hamas' diplomatic efforts in a message celebrating Eid al-Adha.
U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
June 15 (UPI) -- U.S. forces have launched a barrage of attacks destroying Houthi radar sites that helped the group target commercial shipping vessels, according to U.S. Central Command.
Putin peace proffer called 'propaganda' at Swiss summit
World News // 1 day ago
Putin peace proffer called 'propaganda' at Swiss summit
June 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he'll agree to a cease-fire if Ukraine withdraws from four territories partly occupied by Russia.
Princess Catherine joins royals for first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
World News // 1 day ago
Princess Catherine joins royals for first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
June 15 (UPI) -- Princess Catherine participated with other royals for the celebration of King Charles' official birthday Saturday in her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this ye
Sweden frees convicted Iranian war criminal in prisoner swap
World News // 1 day ago
Sweden frees convicted Iranian war criminal in prisoner swap
June 15 (UPI) -- Sweden on Saturday released an Iranian convicted of war crimes as part of a prisoner swap between the two countries.
Rafah blast kills 8 IDF soldiers
World News // 1 day ago
Rafah blast kills 8 IDF soldiers
June 15 (UPI) -- An explosion claimed the lives of eight Israel Defense Forces soldiers returning from an overnight operation at about 5 a.m. local time Saturday in Rafah in southern Gaza.
Ukraine peace talks front and center at Switzerland conference
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine peace talks front and center at Switzerland conference
June 15 (UPI) -- Finding a solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine took center stage as dozens of world leaders gathered for the first day of a major conference in Switzerland Saturday.
South African Parliament re-elects President Cyril Ramaphosa
World News // 1 day ago
South African Parliament re-elects President Cyril Ramaphosa
June 15 (UPI) -- A new political coalition enabled South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to secure another term as the nation's president Friday.
Pope Francis speaks at G7 about AI; holds meetings with Biden, other world leaders
World News // 2 days ago
Pope Francis speaks at G7 about AI; holds meetings with Biden, other world leaders
June 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis told G7 leaders on Friday that artificial intelligence brings great hope for society but can also exacerbate many ills.
'Largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden' now designated as terrorist organization by U.S.
World News // 2 days ago
'Largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden' now designated as terrorist organization by U.S.
June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department Friday designated the Nordic Resistance Movement and three of its leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
Commander Biden bit another Secret Service agent
Commander Biden bit another Secret Service agent
Missouri woman found innocent of murder after 43 years in prison
Missouri woman found innocent of murder after 43 years in prison
Trump rallies to win Michigan, Black voters from Biden
Trump rallies to win Michigan, Black voters from Biden
Trump lawyers ask judge to reject gag order request in classified docs case
Trump lawyers ask judge to reject gag order request in classified docs case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement