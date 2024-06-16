Israel uses UNRWA building as sniper post, report says

The father and brothers of 18-year-old Qais Zakarneh mourn at the morgue before his funeral after he was killed during an Israeli military operation on the previous day in Qabatiyeh, near the city of Jenin, on June 14, 2024. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- Israel has allegedly raided a building owned by the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the West Bank and used it as a sniper post. The official state-run Palestinian News Agency, known as WAFA, reported that Israeli forces detained a Palestinian person and injured a minor with shrapnel in the Far'a refugee camp, northeast of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, during the operation.

The arrest comes as nearly 9,300 Palestinian prisoners have been arrested and are currently held in Israeli prisons and detention centers, according to the Palestine Prisoner's Society. Around 250 prisoners are children.

More than 3,400 Palestinians are currently under "administrative detention," which allows Israeli officials to hold them without charge or trial. The human rights group Amnesty International has said the practice has "dramatically increased" since the war. Palestinians and their supporters often equate this practice to kidnapping.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian homes in the West Bank without the need of search warrants.

The Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, a Palestinian NGO based in Ramallah, said in a 2017 report that more than 800,000 Palestinians have been imprisoned or detained by Israel in the past 50 years.

According to data from the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem, some 4,764 Palestinians were being held by Israel as of September, before the latest violence broke out.