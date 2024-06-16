Advertisement
World News
June 16, 2024 / 2:27 PM

Haniyeh touts Hamas' diplomacy efforts in Eid message

By Adam Schrader
Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh flashes the victory gesture upon his arrival on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing in September 2017. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh flashes the victory gesture upon his arrival on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing in September 2017. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the political bureau of the Palestinian militia Hamas, touted Hamas' diplomatic efforts in a message celebrating Eid al-Adha.

Haniyeh used much of his speech to apparently posture Hamas as the more agreeable party in Israel's war in Gaza, having exhibited "great seriousness and great flexibility" to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Advertisement

The Hamas leader pointed to its May 6 approval of a ceasefire proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar, which outlined a three-phase plan to de-escalate the ongoing conflict. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the proposal with conditions.

Israel has said it would only accept a permanent ceasefire with the elimination of Hamas' military capabilities, without Israel giving up its own military capabilities. Israel and its allies consider Hamas a terrorist organization that does not have the right to self-defense.

Related

Haniyeh also pointed to Hamas expressing positivity toward U.S. President Joe Biden's speech on May 31, 2024, which outlined a three-phase Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. At the time, Hamas said it was willing to engage constructively on that proposal.

Advertisement

Biden's proposal called for an immediate end to hostilities and detailed steps for a lasting peace, including the release of hostages and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza, but Israel again said the war would not end until Hamas's military capabilities were eliminated.

And Haniyeh pointed to its welcoming of a resolution passed by the United Nations' Security Council, which was backed by 14 nations with Russia abstaining. In it, the security council called for a ceasefire in line with Biden's proposal for an immediate ceasefire, permanent end to hostilities and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Hamas' welcoming of the resolution was somewhat surprising as it also called for the unification of Gaza, ruled by Hamas, and the Palestinian Authority-ruled West Bank under the Palestinian Authority, a rival political group, as part of a two-state solution. It did not specify the creation of a physical land bridge between Gaza and the West Bank.

"The occupation and its allies did not respond to this flexibility and continued their maneuvers and attempts to circumvent and deceive through proposals and ideas aimed at obtaining prisoners and returning to resume the war of extermination again," Haniyeh said.

"They launched media and incitement campaigns to pressure the movement and the resistance factions to agree to their plans, but we are still and will remain steadfast in our positions that places the interests, security and protection of our people above all else."

Advertisement

In his speech, he also said "the solution will be achieved through negotiations that lead to a comprehensive agreement, no matter how much the enemy evades or obstructs reaching it."

Latest Headlines

U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
June 15 (UPI) -- U.S. forces have launched a barrage of attacks destroying Houthi radar sites that helped the group target commercial shipping vessels, according to U.S. Central Command.
Putin peace proffer called 'propaganda' at Swiss summit
World News // 22 hours ago
Putin peace proffer called 'propaganda' at Swiss summit
June 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he'll agree to a cease-fire if Ukraine withdraws from four territories partly occupied by Russia.
Princess Catherine joins royals for first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
World News // 1 day ago
Princess Catherine joins royals for first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
June 15 (UPI) -- Princess Catherine participated with other royals for the celebration of King Charles' official birthday Saturday in her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this ye
Sweden frees convicted Iranian war criminal in prisoner swap
World News // 1 day ago
Sweden frees convicted Iranian war criminal in prisoner swap
June 15 (UPI) -- Sweden on Saturday released an Iranian convicted of war crimes as part of a prisoner swap between the two countries.
Rafah blast kills 8 IDF soldiers
World News // 1 day ago
Rafah blast kills 8 IDF soldiers
June 15 (UPI) -- An explosion claimed the lives of eight Israel Defense Forces soldiers returning from an overnight operation at about 5 a.m. local time Saturday in Rafah in southern Gaza.
Ukraine peace talks front and center at Switzerland conference
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine peace talks front and center at Switzerland conference
June 15 (UPI) -- Finding a solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine took center stage as dozens of world leaders gathered for the first day of a major conference in Switzerland Saturday.
South African Parliament re-elects President Cyril Ramaphosa
World News // 1 day ago
South African Parliament re-elects President Cyril Ramaphosa
June 15 (UPI) -- A new political coalition enabled South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to secure another term as the nation's president Friday.
Pope Francis speaks at G7 about AI; holds meetings with Biden, other world leaders
World News // 2 days ago
Pope Francis speaks at G7 about AI; holds meetings with Biden, other world leaders
June 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis told G7 leaders on Friday that artificial intelligence brings great hope for society but can also exacerbate many ills.
'Largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden' now designated as terrorist organization by U.S.
World News // 2 days ago
'Largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden' now designated as terrorist organization by U.S.
June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department Friday designated the Nordic Resistance Movement and three of its leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.
U.S. sanctions 'extremist' Israeli group that blocks aid trucks from entering Gaza
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. sanctions 'extremist' Israeli group that blocks aid trucks from entering Gaza
June 14 (UPI) -- The United States on Friday designated the Israeli Tzav 9 a "violent extremist" group for its efforts to stop humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
Missouri woman found innocent of murder after 43 years in prison
Missouri woman found innocent of murder after 43 years in prison
FAA investigating Southwest Airlines plane plunge
FAA investigating Southwest Airlines plane plunge
Commander Biden bit another Secret Service agent
Commander Biden bit another Secret Service agent
8-year-old girl dies after falling ill on SkyWest flight
8-year-old girl dies after falling ill on SkyWest flight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement