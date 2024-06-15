Advertisement
World News
June 15, 2024 / 12:56 PM

Rafah blast kills 8 IDF soldiers early Saturday morning

By Mike Heuer
Capt. Wassem Mahmoud is among eight Israeli Defense Forces soldiers killed in a blast early Saturday morning in Rafah in southern Gaza. Photo by Israel Defense Forces
Capt. Wassem Mahmoud is among eight Israeli Defense Forces soldiers killed in a blast early Saturday morning in Rafah in southern Gaza. Photo by Israel Defense Forces

June 15 (UPI) -- An explosion claimed the lives of eight Israel Defense Forces soldiers returning from an overnight operation at about 5 a.m. local time Saturday in Rafah in southern Gaza.

The fatalities made the explosion the deadliest event for the IDF since January in its war against Hamas that began in October.

Advertisement

The IDF identified Capt. Wassem Mahmoud, 23, of the 601st Battalion Combat Engineering Corps, as among the eight fatalities.

The IDF will name the seven others later though the families have been notified.

Related

The soldiers were traveling in a Namer armored combat engineering vehicle, the IDF said.

The Namer was part of a convoy returning from an overnight operation with the 401st Armored Brigade that killed an estimated 50 Hamas militants in Rafah's Tel Sultan neighborhood.

The convoy was going to buildings the IDF captured to enable the troops to rest from the overnight operation.

The armored vehicle was in the convoy's fifth or sixth position when the explosion occurred due to an unknown cause.

The IDF said the armored vehicle was carrying explosives stored outside its passenger compartment, which might have amplified the blast.

Advertisement

An initial IDF investigation said there was no gunfire from Hamas and the Namer was moving when the explosion occurred.

IDF officials said they don't know if a bomb was planted in advance or a Hamas militant on foot might have planted the explosive on the moving vehicle.

The deaths raise the IDF's death toll to 307 since the start of the ground offensive in Gaza following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on the Nova Music Festival and nearby civilian areas in Israel.

Hamas militants killed 1,200 and kidnapped 250 civilians, nearly half of whom were released while others remain in captivity or have been killed.

The United States designated Hamas a foreign terrorist organization on Oct. 8, 1997.

Latest Headlines

Princess Catherine joins royals for first public apparancee since cancer diagnosis
World News // 4 hours ago
Princess Catherine joins royals for first public apparancee since cancer diagnosis
June 15 (UPI) -- Princess Catherine participated with other royals for the celebration of King Charles' official birthday Saturday in her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this ye
Ukraine peace talks front and center at Switzerland conference
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine peace talks front and center at Switzerland conference
June 15 (UPI) -- Finding a solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine took center stage as dozens of world leaders gathered for the first day of a major conference in Switzerland Saturday.
South African Parliament re-elects President Cyril Ramaphosa
World News // 2 hours ago
South African Parliament re-elects President Cyril Ramaphosa
June 15 (UPI) -- A new political coalition enabled South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to secure another term as the nation's president Friday.
Pope Francis speaks at G7 about AI; holds meetings with Biden, other world leaders
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis speaks at G7 about AI; holds meetings with Biden, other world leaders
June 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis told G7 leaders on Friday that artificial intelligence brings great hope for society but can also exacerbate many ills.
'Largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden' now designated as terrorist organization by U.S.
World News // 22 hours ago
'Largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden' now designated as terrorist organization by U.S.
June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department Friday designated the Nordic Resistance Movement and three of its leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.
U.S. sanctions 'extremist' Israeli group that blocks aid trucks from entering Gaza
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 'extremist' Israeli group that blocks aid trucks from entering Gaza
June 14 (UPI) -- The United States on Friday designated the Israeli Tzav 9 a "violent extremist" group for its efforts to stop humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.
Princess Catherine cites 'good progress' in cancer fight, says she will attend king's birthday event
World News // 23 hours ago
Princess Catherine cites 'good progress' in cancer fight, says she will attend king's birthday event
June 14 (UPI) -- Princess Catherine said Friday she is "making good progress" as she continues chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed type of cancer.
Search continues for missing American on Greek Island of Amorgos
World News // 23 hours ago
Search continues for missing American on Greek Island of Amorgos
June 14 (UPI) -- The search continued Friday on the Greek Island of Amorgos for missing retired Los Angeles Sheriff's deputy Albert Calibet. He went missing while hiking in hot weather.
U.S., Turkey sanction four people linked to ISIS smuggling network
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Turkey sanction four people linked to ISIS smuggling network
June 14 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department said U.S. sanctions were imposed Friday in close coordination with Turkey on four people allegedly linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
NATO defense ministers agree to new Ukraine security assistance, training
World News // 1 day ago
NATO defense ministers agree to new Ukraine security assistance, training
June 14 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that alliance defense ministers have agreed to a new plan for coordination of security assistance and training for Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Investigation into OceanGate sub implosion delayed, Coast Guard says
Investigation into OceanGate sub implosion delayed, Coast Guard says
FBI warns of uptick in scams targeting older people
FBI warns of uptick in scams targeting older people
'Largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden' now designated as terrorist organization by U.S.
'Largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden' now designated as terrorist organization by U.S.
FAA investigating issue with source of titanium used on Boeing, Airbus planes
FAA investigating issue with source of titanium used on Boeing, Airbus planes
Princess Catherine cites 'good progress' in cancer fight, says she will attend king's birthday event
Princess Catherine cites 'good progress' in cancer fight, says she will attend king's birthday event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement