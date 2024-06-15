Advertisement
U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships

Iranian-backed Houthi militants have said they are targeting vessels in the Red Sea to help end Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza. File Photo by Houthi Group press Service/ UPI
June 15 (UPI) -- U.S. forces have launched a barrage of attacks destroying Houthi radar sites that helped the group target commercial shipping vessels, according to U.S. Central Command.

CENTCOM said in a post on X Friday that the U.S. military over the past 24 hours destroyed seven radars in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, as well as several of their sea and aerial drones.

"It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM said in the post. "This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition and merchant vessels."

The strikes come after Houthi rebels on Wednesday damaged the M/V Tutor, a 44,000-ton Greek-owned bulk carrier while it was navigating the Red Sea about 66 miles southwest of the port of Hudaydah.

The attack on the ship caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room. Most of the crew abandoned ship and was rescued by U.S. and allied forces. One crew member was declared missing.

The Tutor is still in the Red Sea and is taking on water, according to CENTCOM. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations reported the vessel is drifting from its last known position.

The Houthis on Thursday also attacked the Ukrainian-owned M/V Verbena in the Gulf of Aden, injuring one crew member and causing fires on board.

Houthi rebels have said they are targeting vessels in the Red Sea to help bring an end to Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza, but these recent attacks have been against vessels from countries that have no connection to the fighting.

"This continued reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM said in a statement after the Verbena attack.

"The Houthis claim to be acting on behalf of Palestinians in Gaza and yet they are targeting and threatening the lives of third country nationals who have nothing to do with the conflict in Gaza."

