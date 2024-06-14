Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 14, 2024 / 2:48 PM

U.S. sanctions 'extremist' Israeli group that blocks aid trucks from entering Gaza

Tzav 9 wants aid to Palestinians in Gaza to stop until all hostages captured in Oct. 7 attacks returned to Israel

By Ehren Wynder
The Israeli Tzav 9 group has called for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency to leave Jerusalem and accused the agency of aiding Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
The Israeli Tzav 9 group has called for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency to leave Jerusalem and accused the agency of aiding Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The United States on Friday designated the Israeli Tzav 9 a "violent extremist" group for its efforts to stop humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.

According to a State Department release, people representing Tzav 9 have for months attempted to block roads and used violence to prevent aid trucks from reaching Palestinians under siege due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

In May, the group looted and then set fire to two aid trucks near Hebron in the West Bank, according to the State Department.

"The provision of humanitarian assistance is vital to preventing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza from worsening and to mitigating the risk of famine," the statement read. "The government of Israel has a responsibility to ensure the safety and security of humanitarian convoys transiting Israel and the West Bank en route to Gaza.

Related

"We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to promote accountability for those who attempt or undertake such heinous acts, and we expect and urge that Israeli authorities do the same."

Tzav 9 has demanded an end to all aid to Palestinians in Gaza until all hostages captured in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks are returned to Israel.

Advertisement

The group in March protested outside of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency offices in Jerusalem demanding the agency's removal from the city and accusing it of aiding Hamas.

UNRWA since 1949 has aided Palestinian refugees with food, education, health care and social services, but the Israeli government issued a report in January accusing the agency of assisting Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack.

The report prompted the United States to suspend UNRWA funding. The European Union also suspended funding but resumed it in March 1 after questioning Israel's allegations.

Latest Headlines

Princess Catherine cites 'good progress' in cancer fight, says she will attend king's birthday event
World News // 18 minutes ago
Princess Catherine cites 'good progress' in cancer fight, says she will attend king's birthday event
June 14 (UPI) -- Princess Catherine said Friday she is "making good progress" as she continues chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed type of cancer.
Search continues for missing American on Greek Island of Amorgos
World News // 29 minutes ago
Search continues for missing American on Greek Island of Amorgos
June 14 (UPI) -- The search continued Friday on the Greek Island of Amorgos for missing retired Los Angeles Sheriff's deputy Albert Calibet. He went missing while hiking in hot weather.
Pope Francis speaks at G7 about AI; holds meetings with Biden, other world leaders
World News // 7 hours ago
Pope Francis speaks at G7 about AI; holds meetings with Biden, other world leaders
June 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis told G7 leaders on Friday that artificial intelligence brings great hope for society but can also exacerbate many ills.
U.S., Turkey sanction four people linked to ISIS smuggling network
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., Turkey sanction four people linked to ISIS smuggling network
June 14 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department said U.S. sanctions were imposed Friday in close coordination with Turkey on four people allegedly linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
NATO defense ministers agree to new Ukraine security assistance, training
World News // 3 hours ago
NATO defense ministers agree to new Ukraine security assistance, training
June 14 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that alliance defense ministers have agreed to a new plan for coordination of security assistance and training for Ukraine.
China sentences #MeToo activist Sophia Huang Xuequin to 5 years in prison
World News // 4 hours ago
China sentences #MeToo activist Sophia Huang Xuequin to 5 years in prison
June 14 (UPI) -- A Chinese court sentenced #MeToo journalist and activist Sophia Huang Xuequin to five years in prison on Friday for "subversion against the state" after holding her trial privately, her supporters said on Friday.
Putin offers peace talks if Kyiv's forces withdraw from annexed regions of Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Putin offers peace talks if Kyiv's forces withdraw from annexed regions of Ukraine
June 14 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin casts shadow over Ukraine Peace Summit with offer of peace talks in exchange for wihtdrawal of Ukrainian forces large areas of the country it annexed in 2022.
Indian Air Force flies home 45 Indian victims of deadly building blaze in Kuwait
World News // 7 hours ago
Indian Air Force flies home 45 Indian victims of deadly building blaze in Kuwait
June 14 (UPI) -- An Indian Air Force flight carrying the remains of 45 overseas workers killed after fire swept through an accommodation block in Kuwait touched down Friday in Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.
U.S., South Korea hold emergency call over Putin visit to North Korea
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S., South Korea hold emergency call over Putin visit to North Korea
SEOUL, June 14 (UPI) -- South Korean and U.S. officials held an emergency phone call about an upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Friday.
U.S., Britain, Canada raise alarm over Russia meddling in Moldova's election
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Britain, Canada raise alarm over Russia meddling in Moldova's election
June 14 (UPI) -- The United States, Canada and Britain are raising the alarm over the Kremlin's ongoing campaign to influence Moldova's upcoming election in an effort to replace its pro-European Union government.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
U.S. Marshals arrest man, find dead child and her sister after Louisiana mother killed
U.S. Marshals arrest man, find dead child and her sister after Louisiana mother killed
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
Judge blocks Biden's rule protecting LGBTQ students in four states
Judge blocks Biden's rule protecting LGBTQ students in four states
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement