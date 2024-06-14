Trending
June 14, 2024 / 2:31 PM

Princess Catherine cites 'good progress' in cancer fight, says she will attend king's birthday event

By Simon Druker
Princess Catherine said Friday she is “making good progress” as she continues chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed type of cancer. Photo courtesy of Buckingham Palace
June 14 (UPI) -- Princess Catherine said Friday she is "making good progress" as she continues chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed type of cancer.

The cancer treatments will continue for a few more months, although Catherine will attend a ceremony Saturday, her first public appearance since abdominal surgery in January.

Buckingham Palace in March announced Catherine had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," the princess wrote Friday in a long post on X.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

The princess will attend Trooping the Color Saturday, an annual ceremony to mark the birthday of the British Monarch. Catherine is expected to travel in the carriage parade with her children. She will also take her place on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the Royal Family and wave to the public.

"I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," Catherine wrote in the post.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

The post was accompanied by a photo of Catherine alone, standing beneath a tree. She also thanked her supporters and "all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

