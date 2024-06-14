Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 14, 2024 / 10:17 AM

Putin offers peace talks if Kyiv's forces withdraw from annexed regions of Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of Foreign Ministry top brass Friday that Russia's price for entering peace talks with Ukraine was the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and the ditching any idea of joining NATO. Photo by Valeriy Sharifulin/EPA-EFE/Sputnik/Kremlin/Pool
President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of Foreign Ministry top brass Friday that Russia's price for entering peace talks with Ukraine was the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and the ditching any idea of joining NATO. Photo by Valeriy Sharifulin/EPA-EFE/Sputnik/Kremlin/Pool

June 14 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday his price for entering peace talks with Ukraine was the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and the ditching any idea of joining NATO.

Putin pledged the "unhindered and safe withdrawal" of Ukrainian forces, pending Kyiv's acceptance of the proposal under which its troops would be required to vacate the "entire territory of these regions within their administrative borders that existed at the time of their entry into Ukraine," the state-run Tass news agency reported.

Advertisement

"As soon as Kyiv declares that it is ready for such a decision and begins a real withdrawal of troops from these regions, and also officially notifies of the abandonment of plans to join NATO, our side will immediately, at that very moment, an order to cease fire and begin negotiations," he told a meeting a meeting of Russian Foreign Ministry chiefs.

Advertisement

Russia annexed the four provinces in breach of international law in fall 2022, seven months after launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but the dogged resistance put up by Ukrainian armed forces has prevented it from establishing full control of them.

Related

The proposal is likely a non-starter given Kyiv has been unwavering in its insistence there can be no peace until Ukrainian sovereignty is restored in full and its borders are restored to where they were in 2014, prior to Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

Putin's offer came as delegations from the G20 and more than 70 other countries, the U.N., OSCE and Council of Europe as well as the Vatican were headed to the southern shore of Lake Lucerne in Switzerland for a Ukraine peace summit Saturday through Sunday.

The Swiss foreign affairs ministry, which is hosting the gathering at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a news release that the summit was a platform for dialogue on developing a framework toward a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on international law."

"The overarching objective of the summit is to inspire a future peace process," the ministry said in comments seen as managing expectations for a conference marked by the absence of both Russia and China.

Advertisement

"The summit will build on the discussions that have taken place in recent months, notably the Ukrainian peace formula and other peace proposals based on the U.N. Charter and key principles of international law."

The Swiss said Russia had not been invited because it had repeatedly indicated it had no interest in participating while China's position was that while it "attaches great importance" to the peace summit it felt Russia was integral to the process and that it would have liked to see countries from the Global South included.

Instead, the aim is to promote common agreement on a potential structure to achieve the goal; and then figure out what a consensus roadmap on how to bring both sides to the table might look like.

In a Thursday night post on X, Zelensky said: "The day after tomorrow, we will take the first step toward a just peace," adding that he had discussed final preparations, details of the final communique and how to bring countries in the Global South on board in a call with Swiss President Viola Amherd.

However, Switzerland's clout on the international stage from its 120-year tradition of neutrality and track record of persuading warring parties to talk failed to convince everyone with as many as 80 of the 160 countries invited not attending.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis to speak at G7 on AI; hold meetings with Biden, other world leaders
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis to speak at G7 on AI; hold meetings with Biden, other world leaders
June 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis will become the first pope to address the G7 Summit on Friday when he speaks on the emergency of artificial intelligence and will privately meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders.
Indian Air Force flies home 45 Indian victims of deadly building blaze in Kuwait
World News // 2 hours ago
Indian Air Force flies home 45 Indian victims of deadly building blaze in Kuwait
June 14 (UPI) -- An Indian Air Force flight carrying the remains of 45 overseas workers killed after fire swept through an accommodation block in Kuwait touched down Friday in Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.
U.S., South Korea hold emergency call over Putin visit to North Korea
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S., South Korea hold emergency call over Putin visit to North Korea
SEOUL, June 14 (UPI) -- South Korean and U.S. officials held an emergency phone call about an upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Friday.
U.S., Britain, Canada raise alarm over Russia meddling in Moldova's election
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Britain, Canada raise alarm over Russia meddling in Moldova's election
June 14 (UPI) -- The United States, Canada and Britain are raising the alarm over the Kremlin's ongoing campaign to influence Moldova's upcoming election in an effort to replace its pro-European Union government.
Biden in Italy to push G7 on plan to use frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Biden in Italy to push G7 on plan to use frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine
June 13 (UPI) -- Global leaders attending a G7 summit getting underway in Italy are set to try to iron out a plan to use the assets of Russia frozen in Western banks, and financial institutions to aid Ukraine.
Argentina Senate approves Milei's economic reforms; protesters arrested, hurt in capital
World News // 20 hours ago
Argentina Senate approves Milei's economic reforms; protesters arrested, hurt in capital
June 13 (UPI) -- Argentina advanced President Javier Milei's economic reforms as protestors clashed with police in the country's capital outside the National Congress building in opposition.
Russia will try Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on spy charges
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia will try Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on spy charges
June 13 (UPI) -- The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said Thursday Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will be tried on espionage charges.
EU court fines Hungary $215 million for violating migrant and asylum law
World News // 1 day ago
EU court fines Hungary $215 million for violating migrant and asylum law
June 13 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice Thursday ordered Hungary to pay a fine of over $215 million dollars plus a penalty payment of $1.07 million a day for violating EU migration and asylum law.
Houthi sea drone badly damages ship in Red Sea; U.S. destroys missile launchers
World News // 1 day ago
Houthi sea drone badly damages ship in Red Sea; U.S. destroys missile launchers
June 13 (UPI) --  A Greek-owned bulk carrier flooded after being badly damaged in a ramming by an unmanned surface vessel launched by the Houthis rebels in Yemen, British and American authorities said.
Dozens killed in one of Kuwait's deadliest building fires
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens killed in one of Kuwait's deadliest building fires
June 13 (UPI) -- At least 49 people, mostly Indian, are dead and dozens more are injured after a fire tore through a housing facility in Kuwait, officials and authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
U.S. Marshals arrest man, find dead child and her sister after Louisiana mother killed
U.S. Marshals arrest man, find dead child and her sister after Louisiana mother killed
Supreme Court unanimously rejects challenge to FDA approval of mifepristone
Supreme Court unanimously rejects challenge to FDA approval of mifepristone
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement