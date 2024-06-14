Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 14, 2024 / 11:24 AM

NATO defense ministers agree to new Ukraine security assistance, training

By Doug Cunningham
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) said Friday NATO defense ministers have agreed to a new security assistance and training plan for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) with Stoltenberg in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 28, 2023. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) said Friday NATO defense ministers have agreed to a new security assistance and training plan for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) with Stoltenberg in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 28, 2023. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that alliance defense ministers have agreed to a new plan for coordination of security assistance and training for Ukraine.

Under the plan nearly 700 NATO personnel will organize and coordinate both training and military equipment donations to Ukraine as it defends against Russia's invasion and occupation.

Advertisement

"This will allow NATO leaders to launch this effort at the Washington Summit in July, putting our support to Ukraine on a firmer footing for years to come," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

The new coordination effort for Ukraine support will include a command established in Wiesbaden, Germany under a 3-star General reporting to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Related

"NATO will oversee training of Ukrainian armed forces at training facilities in Allied countries, support Ukraine through the planning and coordination of donations; manage transfer and repair of equipment, provide support to the long-term development of Ukraine's Armed Forces," Stoltenberg said in a press conference.

He added that these efforts don't amount to NATO being a party to the conflict. But he said they will enhance NATO support for Ukraine "to uphold its right to self-defense."

Advertisement

In a two-day meeting, NATO defense ministers also covered a wide array of responses to Russia's aggression that included strengthening intelligence exchanges, greater protection of critical infrastructure both undersea and cyber and ways to further restrict Russian intelligence operatives.

Stoltenberg said NATO defense ministers are addressing what he described as "the ongoing campaign of hostile acts that Russia is conducting against Allies."

He said those include a surge of cyber-attacks, using migration as a weapon to try to destabilize NATO allies as well as sabotage, arson and more.

"There have been several arrests across the Alliance, in United Kingdom, in Poland, in Germany and in other -in the Baltic countries," Stoltenberg told reporters. "All people that are accused of working with Russian intelligence services, to conduct sabotage against infrastructure, and other facilities in our countries."

NATO's military deterrence, Stoltenberg said, is strong with 500,000 troops "at high readiness across all domains, significantly more than the goal that was set at the 2022 Madrid Summit."

NATO has doubled the number of battle groups on its Eastern flank and conducted the 'Steadfast Defender' exercise that involved roughly 90,000 troops across Europe this year.

Additions to military readiness and deterrence are planned over the next five years with the addition of thousands of air defense and artillery systems, 850 modern aircraft and "a lot of high-end capabilities."

Advertisement

Efforts are also underway to beef up defense-industrial bases and to continually adapt nuclear capabilities.

Responding to reporter questions Stoltenberg said NATO allies will deliver more advanced air defense system to Ukraine including Patriots as well as SAMP/Ts from Italy.

"Russia needs to understand that they have to stop their aggression against Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "And I strongly believe that the stronger our military support to Ukraine is and the more committed we are for long term, the sooner President Putin will understand that and the sooner we can have a lasting peace."

Latest Headlines

China sentences #MeToo activist Sophia Huang Xuequin to 5 years in prison
World News // 1 hour ago
China sentences #MeToo activist Sophia Huang Xuequin to 5 years in prison
June 14 (UPI) -- A Chinese court sentenced #MeToo journalist and activist Sophia Huang Xuequin to five years in prison on Friday for "subversion against the state" after holding her trial privately, her supporters said on Friday.
Putin offers peace talks if Kyiv's forces withdraw from annexed regions of Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Putin offers peace talks if Kyiv's forces withdraw from annexed regions of Ukraine
June 14 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin casts shadow over Ukraine Peace Summit with offer of peace talks in exchange for wihtdrawal of Ukrainian forces large areas of the country it annexed in 2022.
Pope Francis to speak at G7 on AI; hold meetings with Biden, other world leaders
World News // 4 hours ago
Pope Francis to speak at G7 on AI; hold meetings with Biden, other world leaders
June 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis will become the first pope to address the G7 Summit on Friday when he speaks on the emergency of artificial intelligence and will privately meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders.
Indian Air Force flies home 45 Indian victims of deadly building blaze in Kuwait
World News // 4 hours ago
Indian Air Force flies home 45 Indian victims of deadly building blaze in Kuwait
June 14 (UPI) -- An Indian Air Force flight carrying the remains of 45 overseas workers killed after fire swept through an accommodation block in Kuwait touched down Friday in Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.
U.S., South Korea hold emergency call over Putin visit to North Korea
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., South Korea hold emergency call over Putin visit to North Korea
SEOUL, June 14 (UPI) -- South Korean and U.S. officials held an emergency phone call about an upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Friday.
U.S., Britain, Canada raise alarm over Russia meddling in Moldova's election
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S., Britain, Canada raise alarm over Russia meddling in Moldova's election
June 14 (UPI) -- The United States, Canada and Britain are raising the alarm over the Kremlin's ongoing campaign to influence Moldova's upcoming election in an effort to replace its pro-European Union government.
Biden in Italy to push G7 on plan to use frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Biden in Italy to push G7 on plan to use frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine
June 13 (UPI) -- Global leaders attending a G7 summit getting underway in Italy are set to try to iron out a plan to use the assets of Russia frozen in Western banks, and financial institutions to aid Ukraine.
Argentina Senate approves Milei's economic reforms; protesters arrested, hurt in capital
World News // 22 hours ago
Argentina Senate approves Milei's economic reforms; protesters arrested, hurt in capital
June 13 (UPI) -- Argentina advanced President Javier Milei's economic reforms as protestors clashed with police in the country's capital outside the National Congress building in opposition.
Russia will try Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on spy charges
World News // 1 day ago
Russia will try Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on spy charges
June 13 (UPI) -- The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said Thursday Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will be tried on espionage charges.
EU court fines Hungary $215 million for violating migrant and asylum law
World News // 1 day ago
EU court fines Hungary $215 million for violating migrant and asylum law
June 13 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice Thursday ordered Hungary to pay a fine of over $215 million dollars plus a penalty payment of $1.07 million a day for violating EU migration and asylum law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
U.S. Marshals arrest man, find dead child and her sister after Louisiana mother killed
U.S. Marshals arrest man, find dead child and her sister after Louisiana mother killed
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
Judge blocks Biden's rule protecting LGBTQ students in four states
Judge blocks Biden's rule protecting LGBTQ students in four states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement