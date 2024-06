Pope Francis is shown during the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on March 31. He will meet with G7 leaders on Friday. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis will become the first pope to address the G7 Summit on Friday when he speaks on the emergency of artificial intelligence and will privately meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders. Friday's setting Borgo Egnazia, Puglia, Italy will give the pope a chance to address world industrial leaders on the technological advances and potential dangers of AI. Advertisement

"I am convinced that the presence of His Holiness will make a decisive contribution to the definition of a regulatory, ethical, and cultural framework for artificial intelligence," said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to the Catholic News Agency.

The pope will arrive in the city via helicopter where he will be greeted by Meloni and arrive at the meeting for his speech.

Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history, attends services weekly and has often talked about the importance of his faith during difficult times. Biden last met Francis in October 2021 at the Vatican.

The Vatican said he is also scheduled to hold private meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also will meet with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Later in the day, Francis will also meet with Indian President Narendra Modi, Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.