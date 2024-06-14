U.S., Turkey sanction four people linked to ISIS smuggling network

The U.S. Treasury Department Friday sanctioned four people for alleged links to an ISIS human smuggling network. Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson, said it was a coordinated action with Turkey. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

"Today's coordinated action with Turkey demonstrates our continued commitment to the defense of the homeland against all terrorist threats, including the so-called Islamic State or ISIS," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson in a statement.

He vowed the United States would remain vigilant, alongside partners, "to leverage our full suite of tools to identify and disrupt the illicit networks that support ISIS operations."

Sanctioned were Olimkhon Makhmudjon Ugli Ismailov, Muhammad Ibrohimjon Niyazov, Muhammadyusuf Alisher Ogli Mirzoev and Adam Khamirzaev.

The Treasury Department said they are involved in an ISIS-linked Eurasian smuggling network.

Mirzoev, the Treasury Department said, was involved in establishing an ISIS militant training camp in mid-2023.

The State Department has also designated Khamirzaev as "the ISIS Georgia Province emir." He is accused of helping guide smuggling network activities to support ISIS.

According to the Treasury Department Ismailov is involved in an ISIS-linked human smuggling network while Niyazov is allegedly a supporter of the network providing administrative and logistic work for ISIS members in Turkey.

Turkey is taking its own domestic action against the network.

ICE arrested eight people from Tajikistan a few days ago suspected of having ties to a branch of the Islamic State. They were arrested in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia after crossing the southern border fo the United States.