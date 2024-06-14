Trending
World News
June 14, 2024

Search continues for missing American on Greek Island of Amorgos

By Doug Cunningham
The search on the Greek Island of Amorgos continued Friday for missing American hiker Albert Calibet. The experienced hiker, a retired Los Angeles Sheriff's deputy, went missing Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Amorgos Island Facebook
June 14 (UPI) -- The search continued Friday on the Greek Island of Amorgos for missing retired Los Angeles Sheriff's deputy Albert Calibet. He went missing while hiking in hot weather.

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News that they are aware of Calibet's disappearance and will "work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts."

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said, "We are actively collaborating with multiple agencies abroad to provide assistance in the search for Deputy Calibet and will use every resource we have available to bring him back to those who love him."

He added that his thoughts and prayers are with Calibet's family.

Calibet, an experienced hiker who has visited Amorgos for years, disappeared Tuesday after failing to return from a hike.

Greek officials are searching for him, including several agencies and volunteers from the Greek coast guard along with teams from neighboring islands of Paros and Naxos.

A drone is being used in the search.

British TV presenter Michael Mosley went missing days before Calibet. Mosley's body was found four days later on the Greek Island of Symi.

Calibet's girlfriend Debbie Leshane arrived in Greece Friday.

"He called me right before he was leaving for the hike. ... It was 7:07 [a.m.] in Greece, and then we spoke six minutes, and then he sent me a picture at 9:20 [a.m.] at the trail head with the sign. And we have not spoken since," LaShane said.

Calibet's brother Oliver said the family is staying very positive, but on the fourth day time is of the essence in the search.

Calibet's sister-in-law Sandrine Cutright said, "He's physically fit. He swims every day, he runs."

U.S. sanctions 'extremist' Israeli group that blocks aid trucks from entering Gaza
World News // 12 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions 'extremist' Israeli group that blocks aid trucks from entering Gaza
June 14 (UPI) -- The United States on Friday designated the Israeli Tzav 9 a "violent extremist" group for its efforts to stop humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.
Princess Catherine cites 'good progress' in cancer fight, says she will attend king's birthday event
World News // 30 minutes ago
Princess Catherine cites 'good progress' in cancer fight, says she will attend king's birthday event
June 14 (UPI) -- Princess Catherine said Friday she is "making good progress" as she continues chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed type of cancer.
Pope Francis speaks at G7 about AI; holds meetings with Biden, other world leaders
World News // 7 hours ago
Pope Francis speaks at G7 about AI; holds meetings with Biden, other world leaders
June 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis told G7 leaders on Friday that artificial intelligence brings great hope for society but can also exacerbate many ills.
U.S., Turkey sanction four people linked to ISIS smuggling network
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., Turkey sanction four people linked to ISIS smuggling network
June 14 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department said U.S. sanctions were imposed Friday in close coordination with Turkey on four people allegedly linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
NATO defense ministers agree to new Ukraine security assistance, training
World News // 3 hours ago
NATO defense ministers agree to new Ukraine security assistance, training
June 14 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that alliance defense ministers have agreed to a new plan for coordination of security assistance and training for Ukraine.
China sentences #MeToo activist Sophia Huang Xuequin to 5 years in prison
World News // 4 hours ago
China sentences #MeToo activist Sophia Huang Xuequin to 5 years in prison
June 14 (UPI) -- A Chinese court sentenced #MeToo journalist and activist Sophia Huang Xuequin to five years in prison on Friday for "subversion against the state" after holding her trial privately, her supporters said on Friday.
Putin offers peace talks if Kyiv's forces withdraw from annexed regions of Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Putin offers peace talks if Kyiv's forces withdraw from annexed regions of Ukraine
June 14 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin casts shadow over Ukraine Peace Summit with offer of peace talks in exchange for wihtdrawal of Ukrainian forces large areas of the country it annexed in 2022.
Indian Air Force flies home 45 Indian victims of deadly building blaze in Kuwait
World News // 7 hours ago
Indian Air Force flies home 45 Indian victims of deadly building blaze in Kuwait
June 14 (UPI) -- An Indian Air Force flight carrying the remains of 45 overseas workers killed after fire swept through an accommodation block in Kuwait touched down Friday in Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.
U.S., South Korea hold emergency call over Putin visit to North Korea
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S., South Korea hold emergency call over Putin visit to North Korea
SEOUL, June 14 (UPI) -- South Korean and U.S. officials held an emergency phone call about an upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Friday.
U.S., Britain, Canada raise alarm over Russia meddling in Moldova's election
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Britain, Canada raise alarm over Russia meddling in Moldova's election
June 14 (UPI) -- The United States, Canada and Britain are raising the alarm over the Kremlin's ongoing campaign to influence Moldova's upcoming election in an effort to replace its pro-European Union government.
