Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 13, 2024 / 3:44 AM

Dozens killed in one of Kuwait's deadliest building fires

By Darryl Coote
Dozens of people were killed Wednesday in a building fire that erupted in a multi-story building. Photo by Noufal Ibrahim/EPA-EFE
Dozens of people were killed Wednesday in a building fire that erupted in a multi-story building. Photo by Noufal Ibrahim/EPA-EFE

June 13 (UPI) -- At least 49 people, mostly Indian, are dead and dozens more are injured after a fire tore through a housing facility in Kuwait, officials and authorities said.

Around 40 of the deceased have been identified as Indian nationals along with more than 50 of the injured, according to a statement from New Delhi's Ministry of External Affairs.

Advertisement

The victims were among the nearly 200 men who inhabited the multi-story building in Mangaf, an area along the coast of the Persian Gulf, when it became engulfed in flames Wednesday morning, according to the Kuwait Times, which reported that the fire began at about 4 a.m.

India's Ministry of External Affairs said its injured nationals have been transported to five government hospitals in Kuwait where the majority are listed in stable condition.

Related

Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya spoke over the phone with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to express the condolences of Kuwait over "the tragic and painful incident that claimed the lives of 49 people residing in the State of Kuwait as a result of the tragic fire that took place at their residence."

"The concerned authorities in the State of Kuwait are harnessing all their capabilities to care of the injured and meet their health and medical needs," Al-Yahya said, according to a readout of the call.

Advertisement

Jaishankar added in a statement that Al-Yahya assured him the incident would be "fully investigated and that the responsibility will be fixed."

He also urged for the repatriation of the remains of those killed in the blazed while emphasizing that the injured receive "the requisite medical attention."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India said that the "fire mishap" was "saddening."

"My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest," he said in a statement. "The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected."

Latest Headlines

1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
World News // 10 hours ago
1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
June 12 (UPI) -- A recently deciphered manuscript, dating back to the 4th or 5th century and stored in a university library in Hamburg, Germany, has been identified as the earliest surviving account of Jesus Christ's childhood.
Japan passes bill to curtail Apple, Google limits on third-party apps
World News // 15 hours ago
Japan passes bill to curtail Apple, Google limits on third-party apps
June 12 (UPI) -- Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed new legislation aiming to foster competition in the tech industry by preventing giants like Apple and Google from limiting third-party apps in their smartphone stores.
U.S. State, Treasury Departments sanction 300 entities aiding Russia's Ukraine war
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. State, Treasury Departments sanction 300 entities aiding Russia's Ukraine war
June 12 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday said 300 individuals and entities helping to enable Russia's war against Ukraine are being sanctioned by the U.S. State and Treasury Departments.
NATO head says Hungary won't veto support for Ukraine but will not participate
World News // 17 hours ago
NATO head says Hungary won't veto support for Ukraine but will not participate
June 12 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday Hungary will not block NATO Ukraine support in return for being able to opt out of that support.
French Election: Macron urges moderates to unite to defeat threat from far-right
World News // 17 hours ago
French Election: Macron urges moderates to unite to defeat threat from far-right
June 12 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged moderates to join forces to form a governing pact in the wake of calling a high-risk snap election that may see his minority Renaissance Party-led government unseated.
EU hits Chinese EV makers with higher tariffs, alleging excessive subsidies
World News // 18 hours ago
EU hits Chinese EV makers with higher tariffs, alleging excessive subsidies
June 12 (UPI) -- The European Union Wednesday announced plans for higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, citing heavy Chinese government subsidies that threaten the EU economy.
Israel, Hamas added to U.N. blacklist over surge in 'grave violations' against children
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel, Hamas added to U.N. blacklist over surge in 'grave violations' against children
June 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations' annual Children in Armed Conflict report will for the first time list Israel and Hamas as perpetrators of violations of the rights of children.
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
World News // 23 hours ago
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
June 12 (UPI) -- A Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike, the Iran proxy militia said Wednesday as it launched dozens of rockets at the Middle Eastern country.
Malawi vice president, nine others confirmed dead in plane crash, president says
World News // 1 day ago
Malawi vice president, nine others confirmed dead in plane crash, president says
June 11 (UPI) -- Authorities found the wreckage of the plane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others with no survivors on board, President Lazarus Chakwera confirmed on Tuesday.
U.N. warns Israel, Palestinian militant groups their actions 'may amount to war crimes'
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. warns Israel, Palestinian militant groups their actions 'may amount to war crimes'
June 11 (UPI) -- The U.N. Human Rights Office said Tuesday that Israel's hostage rescue operation in Gaza may have been indiscriminate, disproportionate and negligent in a such densely populated area, possibly constituting a war crime.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Beta testing begins for new online U.S. passport renewal process
Beta testing begins for new online U.S. passport renewal process
Customs credits agents for spotting 'anomalies' on ship, finding $4M in cocaine
Customs credits agents for spotting 'anomalies' on ship, finding $4M in cocaine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement