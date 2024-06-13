Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 13, 2024 / 9:00 AM

Biden in Italy to push G7 on plan to use frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
G7 leaders met in Italy Thursday as they work to reach an agreement on a plan to use frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine. Photo by Donato Fasano/EPA-EFE
G7 leaders met in Italy Thursday as they work to reach an agreement on a plan to use frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine. Photo by Donato Fasano/EPA-EFE

June 13 (UPI) -- Global leaders attending a Group of Seven summit getting underway Thursday in Italy are set to try to iron out a plan to use the assets of Russia frozen in Western banks and financial institutions to provide Ukraine with as much as $50 billion a year.

Getting an agreement is U.S. President Joe Biden's priority at the three-day gathering in the port city of Bari as a way of replacing taxpayer funding for the defense of an increasingly embattled Ukraine with profits raised from Russian foreign-currency deposits, equities and sovereign bond holdings, according to ABC News.

Advertisement

G7 countries -- Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada along with the United States -- are not yet all on the same on the same page but are scheduled to negotiate on the details in a special two-hour session set aside for Thursday afternoon, with the aim of announcing an agreement in their end-of-summit communique.

The U.S. proposal is for a loan secured with interest earned on the $325 billion in Russian assets frozen by G7 nations and the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

Advertisement

The plan provides a way around international law which prohibits governments from confiscating the assets and sending them to Ukraine, relieves pressure on the coffers of Western donors and acts as a deterrent to other would-be aggressors.

However, concerns remain around possible knock-on ramifications on the risk premium countries like China, India and Saudi Arabia may demand on their assets as well as reciprocal action by Moscow against Western-controlled assets in Russia that could wipe any financial benefits of the plan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who is in Bari for a series of bilateral meetings, including with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the heads of the European Council and IMF, welcomed the focus on the funding plan as well as Ukraine's "defense and economic resilience."

"For us, the main issues are developing our fighter jet coalition, expediting pilot training, and accelerating aircraft delivery. Development of the Ukrainian air defense system based on the most powerful Western systems, as well as an increase in long-range capability," he wrote on X.

"Approval of the format for using Russian assets to benefit Ukraine, particularly in the development of our defense industry, and joint weapon production."

Advertisement

He said two final bilateral security agreements would be signed with President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following on from Declaration of Support for Ukraine announced by G7 chair Japan at the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July.

"The entire Ukrainian people, including our warriors, see that the G7 will always support Ukraine. I am grateful to our partners for their belief in us and our victory," said Zelensky.

Read More

Latest Headlines

EU court fines Hungary $215 million for violating migrant and asylum law
World News // 40 minutes ago
EU court fines Hungary $215 million for violating migrant and asylum law
June 13 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice Thursday ordered Hungary to pay a fine of over $215 million dollars plus a penalty payment of $1.07 million a day for violating EU migration and asylum law.
Houthi sea drone badly damages ship in Red Sea; U.S. destroys missile launchers
World News // 3 hours ago
Houthi sea drone badly damages ship in Red Sea; U.S. destroys missile launchers
June 13 (UPI) --  A Greek-owned bulk carrier flooded after being badly damaged in a ramming by an unmanned surface vessel launched by the Houthis rebels in Yemen, British and American authorities said.
Dozens killed in one of Kuwait's deadliest building fires
World News // 6 hours ago
Dozens killed in one of Kuwait's deadliest building fires
June 13 (UPI) -- At least 49 people, mostly Indian, are dead and dozens more are injured after a fire tore through a housing facility in Kuwait, officials and authorities said.
1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
World News // 16 hours ago
1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
June 12 (UPI) -- A recently deciphered manuscript, dating back to the 4th or 5th century and stored in a university library in Hamburg, Germany, has been identified as the earliest surviving account of Jesus Christ's childhood.
Japan passes bill to curtail Apple, Google limits on third-party apps
World News // 21 hours ago
Japan passes bill to curtail Apple, Google limits on third-party apps
June 12 (UPI) -- Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed new legislation aiming to foster competition in the tech industry by preventing giants like Apple and Google from limiting third-party apps in their smartphone stores.
U.S. State, Treasury Departments sanction 300 entities aiding Russia's Ukraine war
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. State, Treasury Departments sanction 300 entities aiding Russia's Ukraine war
June 12 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday said 300 individuals and entities helping to enable Russia's war against Ukraine are being sanctioned by the U.S. State and Treasury Departments.
NATO head says Hungary won't veto support for Ukraine but will not participate
World News // 23 hours ago
NATO head says Hungary won't veto support for Ukraine but will not participate
June 12 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday Hungary will not block NATO Ukraine support in return for being able to opt out of that support.
French Election: Macron urges moderates to unite to defeat threat from far-right
World News // 1 day ago
French Election: Macron urges moderates to unite to defeat threat from far-right
June 12 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged moderates to join forces to form a governing pact in the wake of calling a high-risk snap election that may see his minority Renaissance Party-led government unseated.
EU hits Chinese EV makers with higher tariffs, alleging excessive subsidies
World News // 1 day ago
EU hits Chinese EV makers with higher tariffs, alleging excessive subsidies
June 12 (UPI) -- The European Union Wednesday announced plans for higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, citing heavy Chinese government subsidies that threaten the EU economy.
Israel, Hamas added to U.N. blacklist over surge in 'grave violations' against children
World News // 1 day ago
Israel, Hamas added to U.N. blacklist over surge in 'grave violations' against children
June 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations' annual Children in Armed Conflict report will for the first time list Israel and Hamas as perpetrators of violations of the rights of children.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
Customs credits agents for spotting 'anomalies' on ship, finding $4M in cocaine
Customs credits agents for spotting 'anomalies' on ship, finding $4M in cocaine
Beta testing begins for new online U.S. passport renewal process
Beta testing begins for new online U.S. passport renewal process
Pa. coroner says 64-year-old man dies four decades after assault
Pa. coroner says 64-year-old man dies four decades after assault
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement