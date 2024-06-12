Trending
June 12, 2024 / 4:32 AM

Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike

By Darryl Coote
The Israeli military said Wednesday that more than 160 rockets were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon. Most of the projectiles were intercepted, but a few landed in the Middle Eastern country, igniting fires. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
The Israeli military said Wednesday that more than 160 rockets were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon. Most of the projectiles were intercepted, but a few landed in the Middle Eastern country, igniting fires. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

June 12 (UPI) -- A Hezbollah leader was killed in an Israeli airstrike, the Iran proxy militia said Wednesday as it launched dozens of rockets at the Middle Eastern country.

Sirens blared throughout northern Israel on Wednesday as some 160 rockets were launched over the border from neighboring Lebanon.

Israel Defense Forces said the projectiles were fired over Wednesday morning, with a number of them having been intercepted while others fell into northern Israel, igniting several fires.

No injuries were reported.

The IDF said fighter jets struck a launcher in the Lebanese village of Yaroun that had fired toward northern Israel at 10 a.m.

However, sirens continued blare into the late morning, suggesting further projectiles were incoming.

Unidentified sources told Haaretz that the barrage was the most extensive by Hezbollah since the war between Israel and Hamas, another Iran proxy militia, began Oct. 7 in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Hezbollah has been attacking Israel amid the war, instigating several cross-border skirmishes, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of the militias fighters while raising fears of the fighting expanding from Gaza throughout the Middle East.

The militia launched the rockets as it announced the death of one of its leaders, Talib Sami Abdullah.

In a statement carried by Lebanese broadcaster Al-Manar, Hezbollah said he was killed Wednesday while "on the road to Jerusalem," which the militant group uses for Israeli airstrikes.

He was killed along with three other Hezbollah operatives in the strike.

The IDF has yet to comment on the attack.

Latest Headlines

Malawi vice president, nine others confirmed dead in plane crash, president says
World News // 19 hours ago
Malawi vice president, nine others confirmed dead in plane crash, president says
June 11 (UPI) -- Authorities found the wreckage of the plane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others with no survivors on board, President Lazarus Chakwera confirmed on Tuesday.
U.N. warns Israel, Palestinian militant groups their actions 'may amount to war crimes'
World News // 19 hours ago
U.N. warns Israel, Palestinian militant groups their actions 'may amount to war crimes'
June 11 (UPI) -- The U.N. Human Rights Office said Tuesday that Israel's hostage rescue operation in Gaza may have been indiscriminate, disproportionate and negligent in a such densely populated area, possibly constituting a war crime.
Hong Kong says Britain 'weaponizing' judiciary after judge quits, citing China interference
World News // 21 hours ago
Hong Kong says Britain 'weaponizing' judiciary after judge quits, citing China interference
June 11 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's chief executive, John Lee, hit back Tuesday at a senior appeal court judge who quit due to "the oppressive situation created by China," adding that the territory was sliding into totalitarianism.
Fire tears through Bangkok pet market, killing hundreds of animals
World News // 23 hours ago
Fire tears through Bangkok pet market, killing hundreds of animals
June 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of animals are feared dead after a fire tore through a famed Bangkok pet market early Tuesday, local officials said.
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
World News // 1 day ago
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
June 10 (UPI) -- An aircraft carrying 10 people including the vice president of Malawi, and the country's former first lady, was reported missing after it failed to make a scheduled landing and search-and-rescue efforts are underway.
Singapore Airlines offers compensation to injured flight SQ321 passengers
World News // 1 day ago
Singapore Airlines offers compensation to injured flight SQ321 passengers
June 11 (UPI) -- Singapore Airlines announced Tuesday that it has sent offers of compensation to passengers injured during a May flight that experienced severe turbulence.
U.N. Security Council passes Gaza cease-fire resolution drafted by U.S.
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. Security Council passes Gaza cease-fire resolution drafted by U.S.
June 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council on Monday passed a resolution drafted by the United States calling for a cease-fire and the immediate release of all hostages, in an attempt to end fighting between Israel and Hamas.
Post-mortem report finds BBC presenter Michael Mosley likely died of natural causes
World News // 1 day ago
Post-mortem report finds BBC presenter Michael Mosley likely died of natural causes
June 10 (UPI) -- A Greek coroner says an initial investigation of the death of BBC television figure Michael Mosley indicated there was no evidence to suggest a criminal act took place.
Blinken visits Middle East to push for cease-fire, hostage release deal
World News // 1 day ago
Blinken visits Middle East to push for cease-fire, hostage release deal
June 10 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off a visit to the Middle East Monday as part of a push by the United States to encourage Hamas and Israel to agree to a deal that would initiate a cease-fire in the war in Gaza.
Austrian Airlines flight lands safely after hailstorm damage
World News // 1 day ago
Austrian Airlines flight lands safely after hailstorm damage
June 10 (UPI) -- An Austrian Airlines plane managed to land safely on Sunday in Vienna from Spain after it was damaged badly by hail while in the air, officials said.
