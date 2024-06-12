Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 12, 2024 / 5:38 PM

1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood

By Sheri Walsh
A papyrus fragment, dating from the 4th to 5th century, was recently deciphered after being stored for decades in a university library in Hamburg, Germany. It has been identified by researchers as the earliest surviving writings about Jesus Christ's childhood. Photo courtesy of Staats- und Universitätsbibliothek Hamburg/Public Domain Mark 1.0
A papyrus fragment, dating from the 4th to 5th century, was recently deciphered after being stored for decades in a university library in Hamburg, Germany. It has been identified by researchers as the earliest surviving writings about Jesus Christ's childhood. Photo courtesy of Staats- und Universitätsbibliothek Hamburg/Public Domain Mark 1.0

June 12 (UPI) -- A recently deciphered manuscript, dating back to the 4th or 5th century and stored in a university library in Hamburg, Germany, has been identified by researchers as the earliest surviving account of Jesus Christ's childhood.

"Our findings on this late antique Greek copy of the work confirm the current assessment that the 'Infancy Gospel of Thomas' was originally written in Greek," said papyrologist Gabriel Nocchi Macedo from the University of Liège in Belgium.

Advertisement

The papyrus fragment, dating back more than 1,600 years, had gone unnoticed for decades at the Hamburg Carl von Ossietzky State and University Library, until Macedo and Dr. Lajos Berkes from the Institute for Christianity and Antiquity at Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin identified its true origin.

The small fragment, which measures just over 4 inches by 2 inches, contains thirteen lines of Greek letters from late antique Egypt. The content was originally thought to be part of "an everyday document, such as a private letter or a shopping list, because the handwriting is so clumsy," said Berkes. "Then, by comparing it with numerous other digitized papyri, we deciphered it letter by letter and quickly realized it could not be an everyday document."

Advertisement

The researchers believe the copy of the Gospel was created as a writing exercise -- given the clumsy handwriting and irregular lines -- in a school or monastery, which would make it a much earlier surviving copy of the gospel than the 'Infancy Gospel of Thomas' manuscript from the 11th century.

"The fragment is of extraordinary interest for research," said Berkes. "On the one hand, because we were able to date it to the 4th to 5th century, making it the earliest known copy. On the other hand, because we were able to gain new insights into the transmission of the text."

While the words in the document are not from the Bible, they describe a "miracle," according to the Gospel of Thomas, that Jesus performed as a 5-year-old child as he moulded soft clay from a river into sparrows and then brought them to life.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Japan passes bill to curtail Apple, Google limits on third-party apps
World News // 6 hours ago
Japan passes bill to curtail Apple, Google limits on third-party apps
June 12 (UPI) -- Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed new legislation aiming to foster competition in the tech industry by preventing giants like Apple and Google from limiting third-party apps in their smartphone stores.
U.S. State, Treasury Departments sanction 300 entities aiding Russia's Ukraine war
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. State, Treasury Departments sanction 300 entities aiding Russia's Ukraine war
June 12 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday said 300 individuals and entities helping to enable Russia's war against Ukraine are being sanctioned by the U.S. State and Treasury Departments.
NATO head says Hungary won't veto support for Ukraine but will not participate
World News // 8 hours ago
NATO head says Hungary won't veto support for Ukraine but will not participate
June 12 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday Hungary will not block NATO Ukraine support in return for being able to opt out of that support.
French Election: Macron urges moderates to unite to defeat threat from far-right
World News // 8 hours ago
French Election: Macron urges moderates to unite to defeat threat from far-right
June 12 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged moderates to join forces to form a governing pact in the wake of calling a high-risk snap election that may see his minority Renaissance Party-led government unseated.
EU hits Chinese EV makers with higher tariffs, alleging excessive subsidies
World News // 9 hours ago
EU hits Chinese EV makers with higher tariffs, alleging excessive subsidies
June 12 (UPI) -- The European Union Wednesday announced plans for higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, citing heavy Chinese government subsidies that threaten the EU economy.
Israel, Hamas added to U.N. blacklist over surge in 'grave violations' against children
World News // 10 hours ago
Israel, Hamas added to U.N. blacklist over surge in 'grave violations' against children
June 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations' annual Children in Armed Conflict report will for the first time list Israel and Hamas as perpetrators of violations of the rights of children.
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
World News // 14 hours ago
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
June 12 (UPI) -- A Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike, the Iran proxy militia said Wednesday as it launched dozens of rockets at the Middle Eastern country.
Malawi vice president, nine others confirmed dead in plane crash, president says
World News // 1 day ago
Malawi vice president, nine others confirmed dead in plane crash, president says
June 11 (UPI) -- Authorities found the wreckage of the plane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others with no survivors on board, President Lazarus Chakwera confirmed on Tuesday.
U.N. warns Israel, Palestinian militant groups their actions 'may amount to war crimes'
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. warns Israel, Palestinian militant groups their actions 'may amount to war crimes'
June 11 (UPI) -- The U.N. Human Rights Office said Tuesday that Israel's hostage rescue operation in Gaza may have been indiscriminate, disproportionate and negligent in a such densely populated area, possibly constituting a war crime.
Hong Kong says Britain 'weaponizing' judiciary after judge quits, citing China interference
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong says Britain 'weaponizing' judiciary after judge quits, citing China interference
June 11 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's chief executive, John Lee, hit back Tuesday at a senior appeal court judge who quit due to "the oppressive situation created by China," adding that the territory was sliding into totalitarianism.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Banana giant Chiquita found liable for funding Colombian terrorist group
Banana giant Chiquita found liable for funding Colombian terrorist group
Reports: ICE arrests 8 suspected terrorists in New York, Philadelphia, LA
Reports: ICE arrests 8 suspected terrorists in New York, Philadelphia, LA
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement