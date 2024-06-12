Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 12, 2024 / 12:34 PM

U.S. State, Treasury Departments sanction 300 entities aiding Russia's Ukraine war

By Doug Cunningham
The State and Treasury Departments on Wednesday sanctioned 300 individuals and entities involved in enabling Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. File Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
The State and Treasury Departments on Wednesday sanctioned 300 individuals and entities involved in enabling Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. File Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. State and Treasury Departments on Wednesday announced sanctions against 300 individuals and entities helping to enable Russia's war against Ukraine.

The State Department said it is imposing sanctions on 100 targets spanning "multiple sectors essential to Russia's war effort, while the Treasury is sanctioning 200 individuals and entities within and outside of Russia while banning certain software and IT services.

Advertisement

"These targets include those engaged in the development of Russia's future energy, metals, and mining production and export capacity; sanctions evasion and circumvention; and producing material needed to support Russia's war effort," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

He added measures are also being taken "against malign actors responsible for the forced transfer, re-education, and deportation of Ukrainian children."

Related

The Treasury said the targets include entities in Asia -- including China -- as well as the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Caribbean.

"Russia's war economy is deeply isolated from the international financial system, leaving the Kremlin's military desperate for access to the outside world. Today's actions strike at their remaining avenues for international materials and equipment, including their reliance on critical supplies from third countries," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a Wednesday statement.

Advertisement

Both the State and Treasury departments said the sanctions are guided by the G7 commitments to intensify pressure on Russia for the unprovoked war on Ukraine.

Yellen said the sanctions increase the risk for financial institutions dealing with Russia's economy and the measures are "eliminating paths for evasion, and diminishing Russia's ability to benefit from access to foreign technology, equipment, software, and IT services."

Acting under authorization from President Joe Biden, the Treasury Department said sanctions on five Russian financial institutions are being updated to include their locations outside of Russia.

That includes Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company to include its locations in Beijing as well as Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, and New Delhi, India.

For the State Corporation Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs Vnesheconombank, sanctions will now include locations in Beijing, and Mumbai.

Sberbank locations in Beijing, as well as New Delhi and Mumbai are now included and for VTB its operations in New Delhi, India, Beijing and Shanghai are now sanctioned.

The VTB Capital Holdings Closed Joint Stock Company location in Hong Kong is now also sanctioned.

Blinken said the United States also "remains concerned by the scale and breadth of exports from the People's Republic of China that supply Russia's military-industrial base."

Advertisement

He said the State Department is expanding sanctions on a wide range of dual-use goods provided by China that Russia is using for war production.

The sanctions expansion on Russian financial infrastructure will include public market trading done by the Moscow Exchange.

Other Russian financial entities sanctioned are the National Clearing Center, Joint Stock Company Russian National Reinsurance Company, the Joint Stock Company National Settlement Depository and gas industry insurance company Sogaz.

Latest Headlines

NATO head says Hungary won't veto support for Ukraine but will not participate
World News // 2 hours ago
NATO head says Hungary won't veto support for Ukraine but will not participate
June 12 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday Hungary will not block NATO Ukraine support in return for being able to opt out of that support.
French Election: Macron urges moderates to unite to defeat threat from far-right
World News // 2 hours ago
French Election: Macron urges moderates to unite to defeat threat from far-right
June 12 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged moderates to join forces to form a governing pact in the wake of calling a high-risk snap election that may see his minority Renaissance Party-led government unseated.
EU hits Chinese EV makers with higher tariffs, alleging excessive subsidies
World News // 3 hours ago
EU hits Chinese EV makers with higher tariffs, alleging excessive subsidies
June 12 (UPI) -- The European Union Wednesday announced plans for higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, citing heavy Chinese government subsidies that threaten the EU economy.
Israel, Hamas added to U.N. blacklist over surge in 'grave violations' against children
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel, Hamas added to U.N. blacklist over surge in 'grave violations' against children
June 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations' annual Children in Armed Conflict report will for the first time list Israel and Hamas as perpetrators of violations of the rights of children.
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
World News // 8 hours ago
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
June 12 (UPI) -- A Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike, the Iran proxy militia said Wednesday as it launched dozens of rockets at the Middle Eastern country.
Malawi vice president, nine others confirmed dead in plane crash, president says
World News // 1 day ago
Malawi vice president, nine others confirmed dead in plane crash, president says
June 11 (UPI) -- Authorities found the wreckage of the plane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others with no survivors on board, President Lazarus Chakwera confirmed on Tuesday.
U.N. warns Israel, Palestinian militant groups their actions 'may amount to war crimes'
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. warns Israel, Palestinian militant groups their actions 'may amount to war crimes'
June 11 (UPI) -- The U.N. Human Rights Office said Tuesday that Israel's hostage rescue operation in Gaza may have been indiscriminate, disproportionate and negligent in a such densely populated area, possibly constituting a war crime.
Hong Kong says Britain 'weaponizing' judiciary after judge quits, citing China interference
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong says Britain 'weaponizing' judiciary after judge quits, citing China interference
June 11 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's chief executive, John Lee, hit back Tuesday at a senior appeal court judge who quit due to "the oppressive situation created by China," adding that the territory was sliding into totalitarianism.
Fire tears through Bangkok pet market, killing hundreds of animals
World News // 1 day ago
Fire tears through Bangkok pet market, killing hundreds of animals
June 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of animals are feared dead after a fire tore through a famed Bangkok pet market early Tuesday, local officials said.
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
World News // 1 day ago
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
June 10 (UPI) -- An aircraft carrying 10 people including the vice president of Malawi, and the country's former first lady, was reported missing after it failed to make a scheduled landing and search-and-rescue efforts are underway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
Calif. lifeguard challenges requirement to raise Pride flag at his job site
Calif. lifeguard challenges requirement to raise Pride flag at his job site
Armed felon allegedly shot 3 at Atlanta's Peachtree Center
Armed felon allegedly shot 3 at Atlanta's Peachtree Center
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement