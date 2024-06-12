Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 12, 2024 / 12:39 PM

Japan passes bill to curtail Apple, Google limits on third-party apps

By Clyde Hughes
Japan passed a bill to place new rules on Apple and Google app stores on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Japan passed a bill to place new rules on Apple and Google app stores on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed new legislation aiming to foster competition in the tech industry by preventing giants like Apple and Google from limiting third-party apps in their smartphone stores.

The bill would prohibit Apple's iOS and Google's Android smartphone operating systems from preventing the sale and services of apps that directly compete with their own apps. The new measure would also prevent Apple and Google from prioritizing their services over third parties in searches.

Advertisement

Penalties for violations are steep, 20% of domestic revenues for the first offense that could rise to 30%, more than triple existing fines under Japan's anti-competition rules.

Limiting Apple and Google's app store dominance had become popular in Japan with the growth of independent app developers who have complained about access to the digital marketplace. The bill quickly became a unifier between the ruling and opposition parties in Japan's legislature.

The measure is not expected to go into effect until the end of 2025. It is modeled after recent anti-competition legislation targeting digital companies in the European Union.

One of the most effective laws there has been the Digital Markets Act, which European officials have been able to use to identify large tech companies as "gatekeepers," placing special rules on them that protect smaller apps and foster competition.

Advertisement

Under the new law, the European Commission designated Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft as gatekeepers and gave them six months to comply with the new rules.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. State, Treasury Departments sanction 300 entities aiding Russia's Ukraine war
World News // 5 minutes ago
U.S. State, Treasury Departments sanction 300 entities aiding Russia's Ukraine war
June 12 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday said 300 individuals and entities helping to enable Russia's war against Ukraine are being sanctioned by the U.S. State and Treasury Departments.
NATO head says Hungary won't veto support for Ukraine but will not participate
World News // 2 hours ago
NATO head says Hungary won't veto support for Ukraine but will not participate
June 12 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday Hungary will not block NATO Ukraine support in return for being able to opt out of that support.
French Election: Macron urges moderates to unite to defeat threat from far-right
World News // 2 hours ago
French Election: Macron urges moderates to unite to defeat threat from far-right
June 12 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged moderates to join forces to form a governing pact in the wake of calling a high-risk snap election that may see his minority Renaissance Party-led government unseated.
EU hits Chinese EV makers with higher tariffs, alleging excessive subsidies
World News // 3 hours ago
EU hits Chinese EV makers with higher tariffs, alleging excessive subsidies
June 12 (UPI) -- The European Union Wednesday announced plans for higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, citing heavy Chinese government subsidies that threaten the EU economy.
Israel, Hamas added to U.N. blacklist over surge in 'grave violations' against children
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel, Hamas added to U.N. blacklist over surge in 'grave violations' against children
June 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations' annual Children in Armed Conflict report will for the first time list Israel and Hamas as perpetrators of violations of the rights of children.
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
World News // 8 hours ago
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
June 12 (UPI) -- A Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike, the Iran proxy militia said Wednesday as it launched dozens of rockets at the Middle Eastern country.
Malawi vice president, nine others confirmed dead in plane crash, president says
World News // 1 day ago
Malawi vice president, nine others confirmed dead in plane crash, president says
June 11 (UPI) -- Authorities found the wreckage of the plane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others with no survivors on board, President Lazarus Chakwera confirmed on Tuesday.
U.N. warns Israel, Palestinian militant groups their actions 'may amount to war crimes'
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. warns Israel, Palestinian militant groups their actions 'may amount to war crimes'
June 11 (UPI) -- The U.N. Human Rights Office said Tuesday that Israel's hostage rescue operation in Gaza may have been indiscriminate, disproportionate and negligent in a such densely populated area, possibly constituting a war crime.
Hong Kong says Britain 'weaponizing' judiciary after judge quits, citing China interference
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong says Britain 'weaponizing' judiciary after judge quits, citing China interference
June 11 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's chief executive, John Lee, hit back Tuesday at a senior appeal court judge who quit due to "the oppressive situation created by China," adding that the territory was sliding into totalitarianism.
Fire tears through Bangkok pet market, killing hundreds of animals
World News // 1 day ago
Fire tears through Bangkok pet market, killing hundreds of animals
June 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of animals are feared dead after a fire tore through a famed Bangkok pet market early Tuesday, local officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
Armed felon allegedly shot 3 at Atlanta's Peachtree Center
Armed felon allegedly shot 3 at Atlanta's Peachtree Center
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Banana giant Chiquita found liable for funding Colombian terrorist group
Banana giant Chiquita found liable for funding Colombian terrorist group
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement