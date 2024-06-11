Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 11, 2024 / 2:21 AM

Singapore Airlines offers compensation to injured flight SQ321 passengers

By Darryl Coote
Singapore Airlines announced Tuesday that it has offered injured passengers of flight SQ321 compensations. File Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Singapore Airlines announced Tuesday that it has offered injured passengers of flight SQ321 compensations. File Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- Singapore Airlines announced Tuesday that it has sent offers of compensation to passengers injured during a May flight that experienced severe turbulence.

In a post on Facebook, the airline said it is offering $10,000 to passengers who sustained minor injuries and $25,000 to those who sustained serious injuries requiring long-term medical care.

Advertisement

The offers were sent Monday, it said.

"Singapore Airlines deeply apologizes to all passengers for the traumatic experience on board flight SQ321 on 20 May 2024," it said in the statement. "We are committed to providing our full support and assistance during this time."

Related

One passenger was killed and 71 others were injured May 20 when Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London to Singapore encountered turbulence at 37,000 feet. A preliminary safety investigation found the aircraft had plunged 178 feet in four seconds.

The incident forced the aircraft's pilot to declare an emergency and divert the flight to Bangkok.

The compensation announced Monday is on top of the $739 it provided to all passengers on arrival in Thailand to cover their expenses there, the airline added.

Singapore Airlines also said it will provide a full refund for airfare to all passengers of flight SQ321 as well as unspecified compensation in accordance with European Union and British regulations. It has also been covering the medical expenses of the injured and arranged for their family members to fly to Bangkok when requested.

Advertisement

"All affected passengers should have received their offers of compensation via email, along with information on how they may proceed with their claims," it said.

"SIA remains committed to supporting the affected passengers who were on board SQ321."

Latest Headlines

U.N. Security Council passes Gaza cease-fire resolution drafted by U.S.
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N. Security Council passes Gaza cease-fire resolution drafted by U.S.
June 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council on Monday passed a resolution drafted by the United States calling for a cease-fire and the immediate release of all hostages, in an attempt to end fighting between Israel and Hamas.
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
World News // 12 hours ago
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
June 10 (UPI) -- An aircraft carrying 10 people including the vice president of Malawi, and the country's former first lady, was reported missing after it failed to make a scheduled landing and search-and-rescue efforts are underway.
Post-mortem report finds BBC presenter Michael Mosley likely died of natural causes
World News // 14 hours ago
Post-mortem report finds BBC presenter Michael Mosley likely died of natural causes
June 10 (UPI) -- A Greek coroner says an initial investigation of the death of BBC television figure Michael Mosley indicated there was no evidence to suggest a criminal act took place.
Blinken visits Middle East to push for cease-fire, hostage release deal
World News // 14 hours ago
Blinken visits Middle East to push for cease-fire, hostage release deal
June 10 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off a visit to the Middle East Monday as part of a push by the United States to encourage Hamas and Israel to agree to a deal that would initiate a cease-fire in the war in Gaza.
Austrian Airlines flight lands safely after hailstorm damage
World News // 16 hours ago
Austrian Airlines flight lands safely after hailstorm damage
June 10 (UPI) -- An Austrian Airlines plane managed to land safely on Sunday in Vienna from Spain after it was damaged badly by hail while in the air, officials said.
Far-right makes gains in European elections but center parties hold their ground
World News // 17 hours ago
Far-right makes gains in European elections but center parties hold their ground
June 10 (UPI) -- Far-right parties have made strong gains in the European Parliament, according to preliminary results from four days' of elections to elect representatives to the 720-seat legislature across the 27-member country bloc.
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
World News // 17 hours ago
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
June 10 (UPI) -- Japan's Transport Ministry searched the offices of Mazda Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Corp. on Monday as part of its massive investigation into falsification of government certification applications.
At least 1 killed, four injured in widescale Russian attacks on Ukraine's east, south
World News // 20 hours ago
At least 1 killed, four injured in widescale Russian attacks on Ukraine's east, south
June 10 (UPI) -- Russian airborne strikes across eastern and southern Ukraine killed at least one person and injured four, authorities said.
Ex-South Korean ambassador: Now is 'right time' to consider recognizing Palestinian state
World News // 20 hours ago
Ex-South Korean ambassador: Now is 'right time' to consider recognizing Palestinian state
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 10 (UPI) -- It is the right time for South Korea to consider moving toward recognizing the State of Palestine, Seoul's former ambassador to Israel said as several nations have taken the mostly symbolic step.
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
World News // 22 hours ago
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
June 10 (UPI) -- Armed militants over the weekend opened fire on a bus transporting Hindu pilgrims in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, killing at least eight people and injuring nearly three dozen others.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
Four Iowa college instructors stabbed in China
Four Iowa college instructors stabbed in China
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement