Advertisement
World News
June 10, 2024 / 6:53 AM

At least 1 killed, four injured in widescale Russian attacks on Ukraine's east, south

By Paul Godfrey
Russian aerial bombardment across eastern and southern Ukraine on Sunday and overnight killed at least one person and injured four, authorities said. File photo by Sergey Koslov/EPA-EFE
Russian aerial bombardment across eastern and southern Ukraine on Sunday and overnight killed at least one person and injured four, authorities said. File photo by Sergey Koslov/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Russian airborne strikes across eastern and southern Ukraine killed at least one person and injured four, authorities said.

A civilian was killed in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, west of Bakhmut, Gov. Vadym Filashkin wrote in a social media post Monday in which he said the death brought the number of civilians killed in the province to 1,994 with another 4,999 injured.

Advertisement

A woman was injured in an attack early Monday on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi on the banks of the Oskil River in Kharkiv province in the northeast.

In Nikopol in Denipro province, a 44-year-old woman was injured while attacks in the 24 hours from Sunday morning to Monday morning on the city of Kherson in the southwest of the country and 10 surrounding communities injured two people, according to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Related

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia provinces were also targeted -- but no deaths or injuries were reported.

The attacks came as Ukraine mounted a drone attack 365 miles inside Russian territory, claiming to have destroyed a Su-57 stealth fighter on the ground, the first time Ukrainian forces have successfully attacked one of the advanced aircraft.

Advertisement

"The defeat of the Su-57 is the first such case in history" in the attack on Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region near the Caspian Sea, said Ukraine's GUR military intelligence in a news release.

The GUR provided before and after satellite images of the airfield as evidence of the success of the strike.

At a global security summit in Paris on Friday, President Joe Biden re-committed the United States in its support for Ukraine in its military struggle against Russia after costly delays in sending badly needed arms shipments due to political wrangling on Capitol Hill.

Announcing a new $225 million aid package, Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the United States "is going to stand with you."

We are still in, completely," Biden said.

Biden followed up during his state visit with French President Emmanuel Macron at the weekend with a stark warning of what would happen if Russian President Vladimir Putin was successful in his military campaign in Ukraine.

"Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine. All of Europe will be threatened. We are not going to let that happen.

Advertisement

"The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We're standing with our allies," Biden said.

"We are standing with France," he added.

Latest Headlines

Ex-South Korean ambassador: Now is 'right time' to consider recognizing Palestinian state
World News // 1 hour ago
Ex-South Korean ambassador: Now is 'right time' to consider recognizing Palestinian state
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 10 (UPI) -- It is the right time for South Korea to consider moving toward recognizing the State of Palestine, Seoul's former ambassador to Israel said as several nations have taken the mostly symbolic step.
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
World News // 2 hours ago
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
June 10 (UPI) -- Armed militants over the weekend opened fire on a bus transporting Hindu pilgrims in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, killing at least eight people and injuring nearly three dozen others.
U.S. consulate in Sydney vandalized with pro-Palestine graffiti
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. consulate in Sydney vandalized with pro-Palestine graffiti
June 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. consulate in North Sydney was vandalized overnight, according to police who are investigating.
After party defeat, French President Emanuel Macron calls for snap elections
World News // 12 hours ago
After party defeat, French President Emanuel Macron calls for snap elections
June 9 (UPI) -- French President Emanuel Macron Sunday called a snap election after his own party suffered a big defeat in elections for the European Parliament Sunday, and that he was dissolving the National Assembly.
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
World News // 17 hours ago
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
June 9 (UPI) -- Benny Gantz, an Israeli politician known for his centrist political views, has resigned from Israel's war cabinet as Avi Rosenfeld became the first military commander to quit since the war broke out in Gaza.
Body of BBC TV presenter found in Greece
World News // 15 hours ago
Body of BBC TV presenter found in Greece
June 9 (UPI) -- Investigators have found the body of BBC TV presenter Michael Mosley after he disappeared last week while on a trip on the Greek island of Symi, setting off an extensive, multi agency search.
Gaza's death toll grows after Israel's high-casualty hostage operation
World News // 17 hours ago
Gaza's death toll grows after Israel's high-casualty hostage operation
June 9 (UPI) -- The Israeli military has killed more than 37,000 people in Gaza amid its ongoing campaign against the Palestinian militia Hamas.
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
World News // 18 hours ago
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
June 9 (UPI) -- The Israeli military is illegally using airburst white phosphorus munitions as it attacks Lebanon, putting civilians in its northern neighbor at risk, according to Human Rights Watch.
South Korea resumes North Korea broadcasts over trash balloons
World News // 20 hours ago
South Korea resumes North Korea broadcasts over trash balloons
June 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's military has resumed loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts to undermine the regime of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un after North Korea sent around a thousand balloons filled with trash over the border.
Freighter taking on water after underwater collision on Lake Superior
World News // 1 day ago
Freighter taking on water after underwater collision on Lake Superior
June 8 (UPI) -- The Canadian freighter M/V Michipicoten collided with an unknown underwater object near Isle Royal on Saturday morning and is limping to port while taking on water.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mountain highway collapses in landslide
Mountain highway collapses in landslide
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
South Korea resumes North Korea broadcasts over trash balloons
South Korea resumes North Korea broadcasts over trash balloons
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement