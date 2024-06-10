At least 1 killed, four injured in widescale Russian attacks on Ukraine's east, south

Russian aerial bombardment across eastern and southern Ukraine on Sunday and overnight killed at least one person and injured four, authorities said. File photo by Sergey Koslov/EPA-EFE

A woman was injured in an attack early Monday on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi on the banks of the Oskil River in Kharkiv province in the northeast.

In Nikopol in Denipro province, a 44-year-old woman was injured while attacks in the 24 hours from Sunday morning to Monday morning on the city of Kherson in the southwest of the country and 10 surrounding communities injured two people, according to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia provinces were also targeted -- but no deaths or injuries were reported.

The attacks came as Ukraine mounted a drone attack 365 miles inside Russian territory, claiming to have destroyed a Su-57 stealth fighter on the ground, the first time Ukrainian forces have successfully attacked one of the advanced aircraft.

"The defeat of the Su-57 is the first such case in history" in the attack on Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region near the Caspian Sea, said Ukraine's GUR military intelligence in a news release.

The GUR provided before and after satellite images of the airfield as evidence of the success of the strike.

At a global security summit in Paris on Friday, President Joe Biden re-committed the United States in its support for Ukraine in its military struggle against Russia after costly delays in sending badly needed arms shipments due to political wrangling on Capitol Hill.

Announcing a new $225 million aid package, Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the United States "is going to stand with you."

We are still in, completely," Biden said.

Biden followed up during his state visit with French President Emmanuel Macron at the weekend with a stark warning of what would happen if Russian President Vladimir Putin was successful in his military campaign in Ukraine.

"Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine. All of Europe will be threatened. We are not going to let that happen.

"The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We're standing with our allies," Biden said.

"We are standing with France," he added.