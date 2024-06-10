Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 10, 2024 / 7:32 PM

U.N. Security Council passes Gaza cease-fire resolution drafted by U.S.

Russia abstains as 14 other nations approve measure

By Allen Cone
The United Nations Security Council on Monday passed a resolution drafted by the United States calling for a cease-fire and the immediate release of all hostages. Photo by Eskinder Debebe/United Nations
1 of 2 | The United Nations Security Council on Monday passed a resolution drafted by the United States calling for a cease-fire and the immediate release of all hostages. Photo by Eskinder Debebe/United Nations

June 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council on Monday passed a resolution drafted by the United States calling for a cease-fire and the immediate release of all hostages.

The move was made in an attempt to end fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that has gone on since October.

Advertisement

Of the 15 members, none opposed the measure and the only abstention was by Russia, which is among five permanent members of the Security Council that can veto matters. Those other permanent members are United States, France, Britain and China.

Russia said there was a lack of clarity over what exactly Israel had signed up to in the resolution.

Related

In March, China and Russia vetoed a Gaza cease-fire resolution. And before that, the United States vetoed three draft resolutions, two of which would have demanded an immediate cease-fire.

Advertisement

The Security Council "rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce the territory of the enclave," according to the resolution.

The council also gives "unwavering commitment" to the vision of the two-state solution in which Israel and Palestine live side by side in peace.

Before the vote Monday, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that every day the war goes on, "needless suffering continues."

"Colleagues, after eight months of devastation and pain and trauma, what is needed now more than ever is for the fighting to end in a sustainable way," she said. "The United States and every single country in this chamber wants to see an immediate cease-fire with the release of hostages. We've heard those calls time and time again since Oct. 7. Now the opportunity is here. We must seize it."

President Joe Biden said last month that Israel had degraded Hamas' capabilities and it was "time for this war to end" and the "day after to begin."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the Middle East to push toward the cease-fire and hostage agreement.

"My message to governments throughout the region, to people throughout the region: If you want a cease-fire, press Hamas to say yes," Blinken told reporters. "If you want to alleviate the terrible suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, press Hamas to say yes.

Advertisement

"If you want to get all the hostages home, press Hamas to say yes. If you want to put present Palestinians and Israelis alike on the path to more durable peace and security, if you want to prevent this conflict from spreading, press Hamas to say yes."

After the vote, Hamas released a statement that it "welcomes what was included in and confirmed by the Security Council resolution regarding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza."

On Thursday, the United States and 16 other nations urged Hamas and Israel to reach an agreement on a deal to reach a cease-fire in Gaza and release hostages.

More than 36,000 Palestinian have been killed by Israeli forces, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel said that more than 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7.

On Saturday, Israel rescued four hostages from Gaza. More than 100 hostages are believed to remain captive in Gaza.

Last week, Biden outlined a three-part peace plan, the first lasting six weeks and consisting of a cease-fire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza, the release of a number of hostages and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Advertisement

The second phase would bring about a "cessation of hostilities permanently," Biden said, should Hamas abide by the commitments in the agreement, as well as the release of all remaining living hostages.

The last phase: reconstruction of Gaza and the return of remains of hostages to their families.

Latest Headlines

Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
World News // 6 hours ago
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
June 10 (UPI) -- An aircraft carrying 10 people including the vice president of Malawi, and the country's former first lady, was reported missing after it failed to make a scheduled landing and search-and-rescue efforts are underway.
Post-mortem report finds BBC presenter Michael Mosley likely died of natural causes
World News // 7 hours ago
Post-mortem report finds BBC presenter Michael Mosley likely died of natural causes
June 10 (UPI) -- A Greek coroner says an initial investigation of the death of BBC television figure Michael Mosley indicated there was no evidence to suggest a criminal act took place.
Blinken visits Middle East to push for cease-fire, hostage release deal
World News // 8 hours ago
Blinken visits Middle East to push for cease-fire, hostage release deal
June 10 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off a visit to the Middle East Monday as part of a push by the United States to encourage Hamas and Israel to agree to a deal that would initiate a cease-fire in the war in Gaza.
Austrian Airlines flight lands safely after hailstorm damage
World News // 10 hours ago
Austrian Airlines flight lands safely after hailstorm damage
June 10 (UPI) -- An Austrian Airlines plane managed to land safely on Sunday in Vienna from Spain after it was damaged badly by hail while in the air, officials said.
Far-right makes gains in European elections but center parties hold their ground
World News // 11 hours ago
Far-right makes gains in European elections but center parties hold their ground
June 10 (UPI) -- Far-right parties have made strong gains in the European Parliament, according to preliminary results from four days' of elections to elect representatives to the 720-seat legislature across the 27-member country bloc.
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
World News // 11 hours ago
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
June 10 (UPI) -- Japan's Transport Ministry searched the offices of Mazda Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Corp. on Monday as part of its massive investigation into falsification of government certification applications.
At least 1 killed, four injured in widescale Russian attacks on Ukraine's east, south
World News // 14 hours ago
At least 1 killed, four injured in widescale Russian attacks on Ukraine's east, south
June 10 (UPI) -- Russian airborne strikes across eastern and southern Ukraine killed at least one person and injured four, authorities said.
Ex-South Korean ambassador: Now is 'right time' to consider recognizing Palestinian state
World News // 14 hours ago
Ex-South Korean ambassador: Now is 'right time' to consider recognizing Palestinian state
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 10 (UPI) -- It is the right time for South Korea to consider moving toward recognizing the State of Palestine, Seoul's former ambassador to Israel said as several nations have taken the mostly symbolic step.
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
World News // 16 hours ago
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
June 10 (UPI) -- Armed militants over the weekend opened fire on a bus transporting Hindu pilgrims in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, killing at least eight people and injuring nearly three dozen others.
U.S. consulate in Sydney vandalized with pro-Palestine graffiti
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. consulate in Sydney vandalized with pro-Palestine graffiti
June 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. consulate in North Sydney was vandalized overnight, according to police who are investigating.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party
10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party
Trump to virtually attend pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
Trump to virtually attend pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
Biden visits U.S. WWI cemetery in France that Trump skipped
Biden visits U.S. WWI cemetery in France that Trump skipped
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement