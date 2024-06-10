Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 10, 2024 / 12:58 PM

Post-mortem report finds BBC presenter Michael Mosley likely died of natural causes

By Chris Benson
Initial post-mortem reports on Monday found that foul play was likely not involved in the death of BBC presenter Michael Mosley who was found dead in Greece after he went missing for several days. Photo by Damianidis Lefteris/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Initial post-mortem reports on Monday found that foul play was likely not involved in the death of BBC presenter Michael Mosley who was found dead in Greece after he went missing for several days. Photo by Damianidis Lefteris/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- A Greek coroner on Monday said an initial investigation of the death of BBC television presenter Michael Mosley indicated there was no evidence to suggest a criminal act when he went missing for several days after leaving for a walk.

"It has emerged there are no injuries that can be linked to a criminal act," reported the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation. A more detailed toxicological report ordered by Greek officials will not be available for several months.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson in Greece said the initial conclusion is that Mosley, a 67-year-old father of four, died of natural causes partly based on the position his body was discovered and no reported injuries.

Investigators discovered Mosley's body after he disappeared last week for five days while on a trip to the Greek island of Symi, setting off an extensive, multi-agency search in the southeastern island of Greece very near the Republic of Turkey.

Related

Amid an extensive search in sweltering heat, Mosley's body was found about a 30-minute walk from the village of Pedi at a beach bar in Agia Marina about nine miles away from where he left his wife and friends that he was visiting.

Advertisement

The local mayor saw something near the bar's fence then alerted staff.

"He wasn't found face down, he was found face up which suggests he may have felt dizzy or simply unwell and laid down," Symi's mayor, Lefteris Papakaloudoukas, told The Guardian.

Video surveillance footage showed Mosley leaving the coastal city of Agios Nikolaos around 1:30 p.m. local time Wednesday on foot across rocky terrain in temperatures about 37 degrees Celsius nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I think that says a lot," the mayor said.

Upon discovering his body the next day, police reported that he had been dead for several days.

The award-winning journalist, producer, TV presenter and doctor worked on a dozen series for BBC, including Medical Mavericks, Inside Michael Mosley, and many others, according to the biography on his official website.

A BBC reporter and producer said on social media that he was "greatly saddened" by Mosley's death and that he was "only ever a pleasure to deal with and chat to."

"He was just as excited about everything off air as on air," Tim Johns posted Sunday on X.

Mosley's body is expected to return to Britain with his wife and family sometime this week, according to reports.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Blinken visits Middle East to push for cease-fire, hostage release deal
World News // 41 minutes ago
Blinken visits Middle East to push for cease-fire, hostage release deal
June 10 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off a visit to the Middle East Monday as part of a push by the United States to encourage Hamas and Israel to agree to a deal that would initiate a cease-fire in the war in Gaza.
Austrian Airlines flight lands safely after hailstorm damage
World News // 2 hours ago
Austrian Airlines flight lands safely after hailstorm damage
June 10 (UPI) -- An Austrian Airlines plane managed to land safely on Sunday in Vienna from Spain after it was damaged badly by hail while in the air, officials said.
Far-right makes gains in European elections but center parties hold their ground
World News // 3 hours ago
Far-right makes gains in European elections but center parties hold their ground
June 10 (UPI) -- Far-right parties have made strong gains in the European Parliament, according to preliminary results from four days' of elections to elect representatives to the 720-seat legislature across the 27-member country bloc.
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
June 10 (UPI) -- Japan's Transport Ministry searched the offices of Mazda Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Corp. on Monday as part of its massive investigation into falsification of government certification applications.
At least 1 killed, four injured in widescale Russian attacks on Ukraine's east, south
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 1 killed, four injured in widescale Russian attacks on Ukraine's east, south
June 10 (UPI) -- Russian airborne strikes across eastern and southern Ukraine killed at least one person and injured four, authorities said.
Ex-South Korean ambassador: Now is 'right time' to consider recognizing Palestinian state
World News // 7 hours ago
Ex-South Korean ambassador: Now is 'right time' to consider recognizing Palestinian state
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 10 (UPI) -- It is the right time for South Korea to consider moving toward recognizing the State of Palestine, Seoul's former ambassador to Israel said as several nations have taken the mostly symbolic step.
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
World News // 8 hours ago
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
June 10 (UPI) -- Armed militants over the weekend opened fire on a bus transporting Hindu pilgrims in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, killing at least eight people and injuring nearly three dozen others.
U.S. consulate in Sydney vandalized with pro-Palestine graffiti
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. consulate in Sydney vandalized with pro-Palestine graffiti
June 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. consulate in North Sydney was vandalized overnight, according to police who are investigating.
After party defeat, French President Emanuel Macron calls for snap elections
World News // 18 hours ago
After party defeat, French President Emanuel Macron calls for snap elections
June 9 (UPI) -- French President Emanuel Macron Sunday called a snap election after his own party suffered a big defeat in elections for the European Parliament Sunday, and that he was dissolving the National Assembly.
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
World News // 23 hours ago
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
June 9 (UPI) -- Benny Gantz, an Israeli politician known for his centrist political views, has resigned from Israel's war cabinet as Avi Rosenfeld became the first military commander to quit since the war broke out in Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
Mountain highway collapses in landslide
Mountain highway collapses in landslide
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
After party defeat, French President Emanuel Macron calls for snap elections
After party defeat, French President Emanuel Macron calls for snap elections
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement