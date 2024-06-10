Post-mortem report finds BBC presenter Michael Mosley likely died of natural causes

1 of 2 | Initial post-mortem reports on Monday found that foul play was likely not involved in the death of BBC presenter Michael Mosley who was found dead in Greece after he went missing for several days. Photo by Damianidis Lefteris/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- A Greek coroner on Monday said an initial investigation of the death of BBC television presenter Michael Mosley indicated there was no evidence to suggest a criminal act when he went missing for several days after leaving for a walk. "It has emerged there are no injuries that can be linked to a criminal act," reported the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation. A more detailed toxicological report ordered by Greek officials will not be available for several months. Advertisement

A police spokesperson in Greece said the initial conclusion is that Mosley, a 67-year-old father of four, died of natural causes partly based on the position his body was discovered and no reported injuries.

Investigators discovered Mosley's body after he disappeared last week for five days while on a trip to the Greek island of Symi, setting off an extensive, multi-agency search in the southeastern island of Greece very near the Republic of Turkey.

Amid an extensive search in sweltering heat, Mosley's body was found about a 30-minute walk from the village of Pedi at a beach bar in Agia Marina about nine miles away from where he left his wife and friends that he was visiting.

The local mayor saw something near the bar's fence then alerted staff.

"He wasn't found face down, he was found face up which suggests he may have felt dizzy or simply unwell and laid down," Symi's mayor, Lefteris Papakaloudoukas, told The Guardian.

Video surveillance footage showed Mosley leaving the coastal city of Agios Nikolaos around 1:30 p.m. local time Wednesday on foot across rocky terrain in temperatures about 37 degrees Celsius nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I think that says a lot," the mayor said.

Upon discovering his body the next day, police reported that he had been dead for several days.

The award-winning journalist, producer, TV presenter and doctor worked on a dozen series for BBC, including Medical Mavericks, Inside Michael Mosley, and many others, according to the biography on his official website.

A BBC reporter and producer said on social media that he was "greatly saddened" by Mosley's death and that he was "only ever a pleasure to deal with and chat to."

"He was just as excited about everything off air as on air," Tim Johns posted Sunday on X.

Mosley's body is expected to return to Britain with his wife and family sometime this week, according to reports.