World News
June 10, 2024 / 9:31 AM

Far-right makes gains in European elections but center parties hold their ground

By Paul Godfrey
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at a Christian Democratic Union party press conference in Belin on Monday at which she insisted the center ground of European politics was holding the line against a surge in popular support for the far right. Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE
June 10 (UPI) -- Far-right parties have made strong gains in the European Parliament, according to provisional results from four days of elections to send representatives to the 720-seat legislature across the 27-member country bloc.

The center-right Christian Democrat European People's Party consolidated its position as the largest grouping in the assembly winning in Germany, Spain, Poland, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Croatia, Greece and a better-than-expected showing in the Netherlands.

The results added another 13 seats to bring the EPP's total to 185 backed by its Socialists and Democrats partner, which held roughly steady at 137, but pro-Europe parties Renew and The Greens lost at least 42 seats.

However, far-right parties in France, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands and to a lesser extent in Germany and Romania were the big winners.

In France, Marine Le Pen's National Rally heavily defeated French President Emmanuel Macron's Renew grouping 30-13, prompting Macron to call a snap election, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's European Conservatives and Reformist Group's showing consolidated her place as the key mover and shaker in the parliament after increasing her share by an estimated 28.8% of the national vote.

In Austria, the far-right FPO's share of the vote jumped to 25.7%, sufficient to double its MEPs to six, according to European Parliament projections.

In the Netherlands Geert Wilders' far-right PVV gained 6 of 31 seats up for grabs, the first time it has won seats in the assembly.

Germany's Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union party was set to win 30% of the vote, slightly up on 2019, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats are in second place, closely followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany which increased its share of the vote by more than three points over 2019 to 14.2%.

The math in the parliament is slightly altered when it comes to comparing results with the 2019 election due to the number of seats rising to 720 from 705 to account for new countries joining the bloc and the 2020 departure of Britain from the European Union.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's position appears to be secure thanks to a combined tally of more than 400 seats projected to have been won by her EPP and other centrist and liberal parties that approved her 2019-2024 term.

The former CDU deputy leader said she would reach out to these former partners to put together an EPP majority in the parliament.

"Throughout my election campaign, I worked hard to build a broad and effective majority in favor of a strong Europe. For this reason, we will now approach the large political families who also worked well with us in the last mandate," von der Leyen said.

However, her reappointment is not guaranteed as her candidacy has to be proposed by the national leaders who make up the European Council.

Even before the last polls closed across the European Union on Sunday, Macron dissolved parliament and called a general election to be held June 30 with a run-off poll on July 7, saying he had heard voters' message.

"I've decided to give you back the choice of our parliamentary future through the vote. I am therefore dissolving the National Assembly," he said in an address to the nation from the Elysee presidential palace.

Welcoming the snap election, Le Pen said her National Rally party stood "ready to take power if the French place their trust in us."

Germany's Scholz is facing calls to follow suit and call an election now -- 16 months early -- after the SPD's worst electoral performances in more than 100 years.

Latest Headlines

Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
June 10 (UPI) -- Japan's Transport Ministry searched the offices of Mazda Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Corp. on Monday as part of its massive investigation into falsification of government certification applications.
At least 1 killed, four injured in widescale Russian attacks on Ukraine's east, south
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 1 killed, four injured in widescale Russian attacks on Ukraine's east, south
June 10 (UPI) -- Russian airborne strikes across eastern and southern Ukraine killed at least one person and injured four, authorities said.
Ex-South Korean ambassador: Now is 'right time' to consider recognizing Palestinian state
World News // 4 hours ago
Ex-South Korean ambassador: Now is 'right time' to consider recognizing Palestinian state
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 10 (UPI) -- It is the right time for South Korea to consider moving toward recognizing the State of Palestine, Seoul's former ambassador to Israel said as several nations have taken the mostly symbolic step.
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
World News // 5 hours ago
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed, 33 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus attack
June 10 (UPI) -- Armed militants over the weekend opened fire on a bus transporting Hindu pilgrims in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, killing at least eight people and injuring nearly three dozen others.
U.S. consulate in Sydney vandalized with pro-Palestine graffiti
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. consulate in Sydney vandalized with pro-Palestine graffiti
June 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. consulate in North Sydney was vandalized overnight, according to police who are investigating.
After party defeat, French President Emanuel Macron calls for snap elections
World News // 15 hours ago
After party defeat, French President Emanuel Macron calls for snap elections
June 9 (UPI) -- French President Emanuel Macron Sunday called a snap election after his own party suffered a big defeat in elections for the European Parliament Sunday, and that he was dissolving the National Assembly.
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
World News // 20 hours ago
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
June 9 (UPI) -- Benny Gantz, an Israeli politician known for his centrist political views, has resigned from Israel's war cabinet as Avi Rosenfeld became the first military commander to quit since the war broke out in Gaza.
Body of BBC TV presenter found in Greece
World News // 18 hours ago
Body of BBC TV presenter found in Greece
June 9 (UPI) -- Investigators have found the body of BBC TV presenter Michael Mosley after he disappeared last week while on a trip on the Greek island of Symi, setting off an extensive, multi agency search.
Gaza's death toll grows after Israel's high-casualty hostage operation
World News // 20 hours ago
Gaza's death toll grows after Israel's high-casualty hostage operation
June 9 (UPI) -- The Israeli military has killed more than 37,000 people in Gaza amid its ongoing campaign against the Palestinian militia Hamas.
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
June 9 (UPI) -- The Israeli military is illegally using airburst white phosphorus munitions as it attacks Lebanon, putting civilians in its northern neighbor at risk, according to Human Rights Watch.
