June 10, 2024 / 12:37 PM / Updated at 12:40 PM

Blinken visits Middle East to push for cease-fire, hostage release deal

By Clyde Hughes
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the Middle East as part of a U.S. push for an agreement that would see a cease-fire in the War in Gaza as well as the release of hostages. Photo by NATO Presse/UPI
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the Middle East as part of a U.S. push for an agreement that would see a cease-fire in the War in Gaza as well as the release of hostages. Photo by NATO Presse/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off a visit to the Middle East Monday as part of a push by the United States to encourage Hamas and Israel to agree to a deal that would initiate a cease-fire in the war in Gaza and the release of Hostages.

During the three-day trip, Blinken will visit Egypt, Israel, Jordan, and Qatar to push for the cease-fire agreement outlined by President Joe Biden late last month, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The secretary will discuss with partners the need to reach a cease-fire agreement that secures the release of all hostages," Miller said." He will also emphasize the importance of Hamas accepting the proposal on the table, which is nearly identical to one Hamas endorsed last month.

"The secretary will discuss how the cease-fire proposal would benefit both Israelis and Palestinians. He will underscore that it would alleviate suffering in Gaza, enable a massive surge in humanitarian assistance and allow Palestinians to return to their neighborhoods."

Miller said a cease-fire could also open the chance to relieve tensions at Israel's northern border, where conditions have been deteriorating between Israel and Lebanon.

Blinken is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, who pushed back against Biden's insistence that a three-part deal including a temporary cease-fire and the release of some hostages was on the table, by declaring that no permanent cease-fire would be reached in Gaza until all of Hamas' military and governing capabilities were destroyed.

He will, however, hold the talks in Israel following the departure of Benny Gantz from Netanyahu's war cabinet as he resigned on Sunday after the prime minister failed to meet his demands surrounding the war, many of which aligned with goals sought by the United States.

Blinken first arrived in Cairo where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who said his mediators had been in contact with Hamas about negotiations earlier in the day.

The United States has stressed the need for aid that flows into Gaza through Egypt to enter the Palestinian enclave unimpeded.

"Deal or no deal, it remains absolutely essential that we get more aid to Palestinians who need it," Blinken said.

Blinken's visit to the region comes as The World Food Program on Sunday said it had paused operations at a temporary pier providing aid through the sea, backed by the United States, until the security situation following a raid by Israel Defense Forces on the Nuseirat refugee camp over the weekend.

"We're assessing the safety aspects of where we should be and what this means for us," World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain told The Washington Post.

She added the situation had "made things a lot more dangerous."

"The crowd is already hungry. They're desperate. And then to have something like this occur?"

Blinken will later attend a conference in Jordan on organizing a consistent humanitarian response to Gaza. Representatives from Egypt and the United Nations will attend as well.

Miller said Blinken will travel with Biden to Apula, Italy, for the G7 Leaders' Summit on Thursday and Friday.

