Austrian Airlines flight taxies Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria. One of its planes sustained hailstorm damage on Sunday.

June 10 (UPI) -- An Austrian Airlines plane managed to land safely on Sunday in Vienna from Spain after it was damaged badly by hail while in the air, officials said. The flight traveled uneventfully for most of its flight from Palma de Mallorca, Spain to the Vienna-Schwechat Airport before running into a hailstorm on the final leg of the trip. Advertisement

Pilots flying the airplane, carrying 173 passengers and six crew members, issued a mayday emergency call during the flight.

The hailstorm cracked the cockpit's window and seriously damaged the nose of the aircraft and the top of the cockpit, along with other damage documented by social media. There were no reported injuries during the flight.

"According to current information, two front cockpit windows of the [Airbus] aircraft, the nose of the aircraft [the radome] and some paneling were damaged by the hail," the carrier said, according to CNN.

Austrian Airline officials said the storm caught pilots by surprise since it did not show up on radar.