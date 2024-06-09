Advertisement
World News
June 9, 2024 / 3:44 PM

Body of BBC TV presenter found in Greece

By Mark Moran
The BBC's main headquarters, Broadcasting House, is pictured on October 17, 2019, in London. The body of TV presenter Dr. Michael Mosely was discovered Sunday in Greece. File Photo by Igbofr/Wikimedia
The BBC's main headquarters, Broadcasting House, is pictured on October 17, 2019, in London. The body of TV presenter Dr. Michael Mosely was discovered Sunday in Greece. File Photo by Igbofr/Wikimedia

June 9 (UPI) -- Investigators have found the body of BBC TV presenter Michael Mosley after he disappeared last week while on a trip to the Greek island of Symi, setting off an extensive, multi-agency search.

Moseley, 67, was a father of four and a medical journalist and documentary maker. He was well-known and highly popular among fans of the BBC.

Advertisement

His body was found about a 30-minute walk from the village of Pedi. He was seen on surveillance video leaving the coastal city of Agios Nikolaos around 1:30 p.m. local time Wednesday on foot in intense heat and across rocky terrain.

Greek authorities had been conducting an extensive search amid sweltering temperatures.

Related

"We're taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it," said his wife, Bailey Mosley. "He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn't be easily seen by the extensive search team."

"Michael was an adventurous man, it's part of what made him so special," she continued.

Chris Warburton, a BBC Radio 5 presenter, made the announcement live during the "Sunday Breakfast" program as the news came in shortly after 9 a.m. in London.

Advertisement

"You know it's something we've been talking about for the last few days," Warburton said. "A body has been found in the search for the TV and radio presenter Michael Mosely, a rescue worker has told the BBC."

Moseley's body was found on a beach in Agia Marina near a beach bar, according to the mayor of Symi, Eleftherios Papakalodoukas. The mayor saw something near the bar's fence and alerted staff.

Upon discovering his body the next day, police reported Mosely had been dead for several days, according to the BBC.

"We had an incredibly lucky life together," Bailey Mosley said. "We loved each other very much and were so happy together."

She said she was proud of her children and "hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people around the world."

Tributes have also been pouring from Mosely fans and his former colleagues on BBC TV and radio.

"He was a brilliant science broadcaster and program maker, able to make the most complex subjects simple, but he was also passionate about engaging and entertaining audiences, inspiring us all to live a healthier, fuller life," said the BBC's Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore.

Moore also praised Mosely's "passion for explaining science to a wider audience", adding he made it "accessible to anyone and everyone, not just a niche scientific crowd," she said.

Advertisement

Greek forensics experts examined the body. Mosely's family thanked Greek authorities and police who conducted the extensive search and rescue operation under difficult circumstances.

Latest Headlines

Gantz resigns Israel's war cabinet, army commander also quits
World News // 1 hour ago
Gantz resigns Israel's war cabinet, army commander also quits
June 9 (UPI) -- Benny Gantz, an Israeli politician known for his centrist political views, has resigned from Israel's war cabinet as Avi Rosenfeld became the first military commander to quit since the war broke out in Gaza.
Gaza's death toll grows after Israel's high-casualty hostage operation
World News // 1 hour ago
Gaza's death toll grows after Israel's high-casualty hostage operation
June 9 (UPI) -- The Israeli military has killed more than 37,000 people in Gaza amid its ongoing campaign against the Palestinian militia Hamas.
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
June 9 (UPI) -- The Israeli military is illegally using airburst white phosphorus munitions as it attacks Lebanon, putting civilians in its northern neighbor at risk, according to Human Rights Watch.
South Korea resumes North Korea broadcasts over trash balloons
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea resumes North Korea broadcasts over trash balloons
June 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's military has resumed loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts to undermine the regime of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un after North Korea sent around a thousand balloons filled with trash over the border.
Freighter taking on water after underwater collision on Lake Superior
World News // 22 hours ago
Freighter taking on water after underwater collision on Lake Superior
June 8 (UPI) -- The Canadian freighter M/V Michipicoten collided with an unknown underwater object near Isle Royal on Saturday morning and is limping to port while taking on water.
U.N. chief adds Israel to 'list of shame'
World News // 23 hours ago
U.N. chief adds Israel to 'list of shame'
June 8 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday informed Israel it will be added to the so-called "list of shame," due to alleged violations against children during armed conflict.
Magna International founder Frank Stronach charged with rape in Canada
World News // 1 day ago
Magna International founder Frank Stronach charged with rape in Canada
June 8 (UPI) -- Canadian police charged Frank Stronach, an auto parts tycoon and former thoroughred owner/breeder, with rape, assault and forcible confinement, after allegations dating back to the 1980s and running up until last year.
Putin says Russian nuclear doctrine could change if threatened
World News // 1 day ago
Putin says Russian nuclear doctrine could change if threatened
June 8 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told attendees at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Russia's nuclear doctrine could be changed to enabled wider use of nuclear weapons.
Danish PM assaulted in Copenhagen
World News // 1 day ago
Danish PM assaulted in Copenhagen
June 7 (UPI) -- A man assaulted Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Friday in the capital city of Copenhagen.
Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages who are in 'good medical condition'
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages who are in 'good medical condition'
June 8 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces freed four hostages from two locations within the Nuseirat refugee camp in Central Gaza Saturday, the IDF announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge in Trump hush money trial flags post claiming to preview guilty verdict
Judge in Trump hush money trial flags post claiming to preview guilty verdict
Freighter taking on water after underwater collision on Lake Superior
Freighter taking on water after underwater collision on Lake Superior
Magna International founder Frank Stronach charged with rape in Canada
Magna International founder Frank Stronach charged with rape in Canada
Putin says Russian nuclear doctrine could change if threatened
Putin says Russian nuclear doctrine could change if threatened
Pizza chain owner found guilty of abusing workers in Massachusetts
Pizza chain owner found guilty of abusing workers in Massachusetts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement