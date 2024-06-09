Advertisement
World News
June 9, 2024 / 10:21 AM

South Korea resumes North Korea broadcasts over trash balloons

By Adam Schrader
A South Korean soldier is pictured during a live drill to broadcast propaganda to the people of North Korea on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Photo courtesy of South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff
June 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's military has resumed loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts to undermine the regime of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un after North Korea sent around a thousand balloons filled with trash over the border.

The military conducted the broadcast Sunday afternoon, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on social media.

"Whether our military will conduct additional loudspeaker broadcasts depends entirely on North Korea's behavior," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in its statement. "We make it clear that North Korea bears full responsibility for this situation, and we strongly urge it to immediately stop its despicable behavior, including the release of filth balloons."

Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had conducted a live drill in preparation for the broadcast. It marked the first time since 2018 that the military has conducted such a drill, which includes moving and installing loudspeakers and mastering operating procedures.

The South Korean military said the drill and operation were made "to inform North Korean soldiers and residents about the reality of North Korea, South Korea's development, and K-culture." North Korea has yet to respond to South Korea's broadcast.

South Korea began the broadcasts in 1963 to target North Korean soldiers and civilians living near the Demilitarized Zone with Korean pop music, known as K-Pop, and news from outside North Korea.

The broadcasts were halted around 2004 and resumed in 2015 before they were halted again in 2018, when both sides agreed to dismantle their loudspeakers. In June 2020, North Korea was reported to have begun reinstalling its loudspeakers.

South Korea's decision came after its Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea had sent slurries of white balloons filled with trash and manure in response to South Korean activists floating balloons filled with leaflets and USB drives over the border.

Freighter taking on water after underwater collision on Lake Superior
World News // 18 hours ago
Freighter taking on water after underwater collision on Lake Superior
June 8 (UPI) -- The Canadian freighter M/V Michipicoten collided with an unknown underwater object near Isle Royal on Saturday morning and is limping to port while taking on water.
U.N. chief adds Israel to 'list of shame'
World News // 19 hours ago
U.N. chief adds Israel to 'list of shame'
June 8 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday informed Israel it will be added to the so-called "list of shame," due to alleged violations against children during armed conflict.
Magna International founder Frank Stronach charged with rape in Canada
World News // 20 hours ago
Magna International founder Frank Stronach charged with rape in Canada
June 8 (UPI) -- Canadian police charged Frank Stronach, an auto parts tycoon and former thoroughred owner/breeder, with rape, assault and forcible confinement, after allegations dating back to the 1980s and running up until last year.
Putin says Russian nuclear doctrine could change if threatened
World News // 20 hours ago
Putin says Russian nuclear doctrine could change if threatened
June 8 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told attendees at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Russia's nuclear doctrine could be changed to enabled wider use of nuclear weapons.
Danish PM assaulted in Copenhagen
World News // 1 day ago
Danish PM assaulted in Copenhagen
June 7 (UPI) -- A man assaulted Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Friday in the capital city of Copenhagen.
Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages who are in 'good medical condition'
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages who are in 'good medical condition'
June 8 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces freed four hostages from two locations within the Nuseirat refugee camp in Central Gaza Saturday, the IDF announced.
Biden praises Rangers who scaled Pointe du Hoc during D-Day speech
World News // 1 day ago
Biden praises Rangers who scaled Pointe du Hoc during D-Day speech
June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday hailed the Army Rangers who scaled the cliffs at Pointe du Hoc during D-Day in World War II, saying that they helped change the world and protected democracy globally.
Biden announces $225M aid package in Paris meeting with Zelensky
World News // 2 days ago
Biden announces $225M aid package in Paris meeting with Zelensky
June 7 (UPI) -- In Paris Friday President Joe Biden told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky the United States will stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression and apologized for delayed aid. He announced $225 million in new support.
Ukraine and Moldova have met requirements to start talks to join EU
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine and Moldova have met requirements to start talks to join EU
June 7 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Friday Ukraine and Moldova have met conditions to start talks about joining the European Union.
CENTCOM: Gaza aid pier restored following stormy seas damage
World News // 1 day ago
CENTCOM: Gaza aid pier restored following stormy seas damage
June 7 (UPI) -- According to U.S. Central Command, Gaza aid pier was restored Friday to enable continued aid delivery following damage caused by rough seas.
