June 8, 2024 / 3:23 PM

Putin says Russian nuclear doctrine could change if threatened

Russian president speaks at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

By Mike Heuer
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told attendees at a St. Petersburg event that Russia's nuclear doctrine could be changed if conditions allowed it. File Photo by Kremlin/UPI
June 8 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin told attendees at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Russia's nuclear doctrine could be changed to enabled wider use of nuclear weapons.

"This doctrine is a living instrument, and we are carefully watching what is happening in the world around us and do not rule out making some changes to this doctrine," Putin said Friday, according to Russia's state-run news organization RIA Novosti.

"If someone's actions threaten our sovereignty and territorial integrity, we consider it possible for us to use all means at our disposal," Putin told the media after his speech. "This should not be taken lightly."

Putin said he doesn't think "such a case has arisen" but added that it's a mistake for "the West" to think Russia never would use its nuclear arsenal.

Russia's nuclear doctrine allows nuclear weapons if another nation uses a nuclear weapon against Russia or if the "very existence of the state is put under threat," Putin told media.

Saint Petersburg senator and former governor Valentina Matviyenko, who chairs the Federal Council, earlier Friday said the "trends are not good" but doesn't think Russia is on the cusp of a nuclear war with Ukraine or other nations.

"If there is a real threat to the existence of our state, a serious threat to our security and sovereignty,' " Matviyenko said, "then of course we will use the entire arsenal, all the capabilities we have."

The comments come after Politico on May 30 reported President Joe Biden "has quietly given" permission to Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons against targets in Russia.

The permission only applies to striking Russian military forces that have hit Ukraine or are planning to strike.

U.S. officials won't allow long-range strikes with U.S.-made arms.

Ukrainian officials sought permission to use the arms against Russian targets in Russia after Russia began an offensive against Kharkiv in May.

