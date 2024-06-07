Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 7, 2024 / 3:16 AM

French artist Ben dies at age 88 hours after wife's death

By Darryl Coote
epaFrench artist, performer and linguistic inventor Ben Vautier poses at the exhibition "Ben Vautier. Is Everything Art?" in the Museum Tinguely in Basel, Switzerland, on Oct. 20, 2015. Ben died Wednesday at his home in Nice hours after his wife died of a stroke. Photo by Georgios Kefalas/EPA
epaFrench artist, performer and linguistic inventor Ben Vautier poses at the exhibition "Ben Vautier. Is Everything Art?" in the Museum Tinguely in Basel, Switzerland, on Oct. 20, 2015. Ben died Wednesday at his home in Nice hours after his wife died of a stroke. Photo by Georgios Kefalas/EPA

June 7 (UPI) -- French artist Ben has died at the age of 88, taking his own life hours after his wife of 60 years died of a stroke, his family said.

Annie Vautier, Ben's wife, died at 3 a.m. Wednesday after suffering a stroke Monday night, their family said in a statement published to their art gallery's Facebook page.

Advertisement

"Not wanting and unable to live without her, Ben died a few hours later at home, in Saint-Pancrace in the heights of Nice," the family said in the statement.

"Genius never stand alone. We will remember Annie and Ben Vautier as an iconic couple of 20th century art."

Related

Born Benjamin Vautier on July 18, 1935, the artist adopted the pseudonym Ben, which he's best known by.

He and Annie Vautier met in 1963 and married the next year. During the 1960s, Ben became publicly known for his post-modern art, according to his biography on the gallery's website.

Ben is a founder of the Fluxus group, which Britain's Tate Modern describes as being rooted in experimental music that "played an important role in opening up the definitions of what art can be."

Advertisement

He is known for his text-based paintings, performance pieces, installations and writings.

The Elysee Palace paid its respects to Ben in a statement, which said President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife, Brigitte Macron, "bow before the memory of an artist who, from the hills of Saint-Pancrace in Nice, continually pushed the boundaries to better write, in French, about disaster, insolence, and beauty."

"On our children's pencil cases, on so many everyday objects, and even in our imaginations, Ben had left his mark, made of freedom and poetry, with an apparent lightness and a deeply moving depth," the Elysee Palace said.

"With his passing, France loses one of its most popular artists, inseparable from the city of Nice, an heir to Marcel Duchamp and the European Dadaists, who achieved a form of universality through his calligraphy."

Notable deaths of 2024

Larry Allen
Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen (R) protects quarterback Troy Aikman during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys on December 6, 1998. Allen, a Super Bowl champion who was selected for the Pro Bowl 11 times, died at the age of 52 on June 2. Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
World News // 4 hours ago
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
June 6 (UPI) -- A search has been launched on the Greek island of Symi for British TV presenter Michael Mosley who has gone missing, authorities said.
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
June 6 (UPI) -- France has announced plans to begin selling Mirage fighter jets to war-embattled Ukraine "by the end of the year," French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday.
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
World News // 12 hours ago
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
June 6 (UPI) -- Russia will begin air and naval exercises in the Caribbean next week, according to Cuban and U.S. government officials.
D-Day 80th anniversary: Biden calls D-Day beginning of 'crusade' to free Europe
World News // 20 hours ago
D-Day 80th anniversary: Biden calls D-Day beginning of 'crusade' to free Europe
June 6 (UPI) -- Calling D-Day a "crusade" to liberate Western Europe from Nazi Germany, President Joe Biden told people attending the 80th recognition of the storming of Normandy on Thursday that their sacrifice is still felt today.
European Central Bank cuts interest rates as inflation cools
World News // 18 hours ago
European Central Bank cuts interest rates as inflation cools
June 6 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank Thursday lowered three key interest rates by 25 basis points, citing falling inflation.
Putin warns Russia can provide weapons for strikes on Western allies
World News // 18 hours ago
Putin warns Russia can provide weapons for strikes on Western allies
June 6 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that he could provide weapons to opponents of the United States and Western allies to strike their countries on Wednesday.
U.S., 16 other nations urge Hamas, Israel to close agreement on cease-fire, hostage release
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S., 16 other nations urge Hamas, Israel to close agreement on cease-fire, hostage release
June 6 (UPI) -- The United States and 16 other nations urged Hamas and Israel to reach an agreement on a deal to reach a cease-fire in Gaza and release hostages.
EU elections underway as center-left battles to contain tide of right-wing populism
World News // 19 hours ago
EU elections underway as center-left battles to contain tide of right-wing populism
June 6 (UPI) -- Voters were heading to the polls in 27 European Union-member countries Thursday for elections to the bloc's 720-seat parliament as legacy parties on the center-left battle to counter the challenge from the right.
Airstrike on Gaza school kills dozens; IDF says it was targeting a Hamas cell
World News // 21 hours ago
Airstrike on Gaza school kills dozens; IDF says it was targeting a Hamas cell
June 6 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike on a U.N. school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Thursday killed at least 27 people, Gaza officials said.
Ukrainian-Russian citizen suspected of conspiring to participate in a 'terrorist enterprise' near Paris
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian-Russian citizen suspected of conspiring to participate in a 'terrorist enterprise' near Paris
June 5 (UPI) -- French law enforcement arrested a man identified as a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen after he suffered burn injuries during an explosion at the B&B Hotel in Roissy-en-France Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle honors lesbian activist, author Jeanne Córdova
Google Doodle honors lesbian activist, author Jeanne Córdova
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement