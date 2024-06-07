Trending
June 7, 2024 / 11:25 AM

CENTCOM: Gaza aid pier restored following stormy seas damage

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Central Command said Friday the damaged Gaza aid pier was successfully re-established. In coming days CENTCOM said it will facilitate the movement of food and emergency supplies into Gaza in support fo the U.S. Agency for International Development. Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Defense
June 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command on Friday said the temporary aid pier in Gaza was restored Friday after it was damaged by heavy storms last month.

CENTCOM said the pier was re-established at approximately 2:15 p.m. local time in Gaza, "enabling the continued delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza."

"In coming days, CENTCOM will facilitate the movement of vital food and other emergency supplies, in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development," it said.

Stormy seas damaged the pier in May, causing four U.S. Army vessels to break free from their moorings at the pier.Stormy seas

The temporary pier was built by the United States as a means of getting aid into war-torn Gaza by sea.

The original cost estimate for the pier from the Department of Defense was $320 million, but Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Wednesday that a revised estimate cut the cost of the pier by about $90 million, lowering overall cost to $230 million.

Singh added that included repair costs.

"As a reminder, these are estimates and initial assessments," Singh said. "And the cost could fluctuate depending on the length of the mission and future cost -- an example of that being additional repairs."

The savings came from costs for contracted drivers, trucks and commercial vessels being lower than expected as well as Britain contributing a berthing vessel for soldiers and sailor, according to Singh.

Singh said that while leadership may temporarily take the pier online during inclement weather, the operations of the pier will not change to prevent further damage.

