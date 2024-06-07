Trending
June 7, 2024 / 9:39 AM

Biden announces $225M aid package in Paris meeting with Zelensky

By Doug Cunningham
President Joe Biden met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Friday in Paris. Biden apologized for delayed aid and vowed the U.S. is "still in, completely" to stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression. Biden announced $225 in new aid for Ukraine. Photo by Ukraine's President Office/UPI
June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Friday as he announced a new aid package for Kyiv and apologized for Washington's delay in providing weapons.

Biden announced the United States would provide Ukraine with a new $225 million package, providing Kyiv critical weapons such as air defense interceptors and artillery ammunition as it looks to fight off Russian advances.

"I assure you the United States is going to stand with you. We are still in, completely," Biden told Zelensky.

"I apologize for those weeks of not knowing what's going to pass in terms of funding because we had trouble getting the bill that we had to pass that had the money in it from some our very conservative members who were holding it up."

Months-long Republican House opposition to that aid cost Ukraine dearly on the battlefield, helping Russia to make gains.

Zelensky thanked Biden and the United States and expressed the gratitude of the Ukrainian people for the continued support.

He said it was very important for the U.S. to stand with Ukraine like the allies in WWII stood "shoulder to shoulder" together.

"The Ukrainian people have been incredibly brave, never given up, never even yielding, and it's impressive," Biden told Zelensky. "We're not going to walk away from you."

Biden said the defense of Kharkiv against a strong Russian effort to advance has proven once again that "the people of Ukraine cannot and never will be overtaken."

French President Macron hosted Biden and Zelensky. Private meetings between the leaders were held after the public session between Biden and Zelensky.

In the public session, Zelensky said he could not share details but mentioned developments on the battlefield that he wanted to discuss privately with Biden.

