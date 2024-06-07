Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 7, 2024 / 12:28 PM

Biden praises Rangers who scaled Pointe du Hoc during D-Day speech

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the commemorative ceremony for the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy at American War Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on Thursday. He spoke at Pointe du Hoc on Friday. Photo by Andre Pain/EPA-EFE
President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the commemorative ceremony for the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy at American War Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on Thursday. He spoke at Pointe du Hoc on Friday. Photo by Andre Pain/EPA-EFE

June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday hailed the U.S. Army Rangers who scaled the cliffs at Pointe du Hoc during D-Day in World War II, saying that they helped change the world and protected democracy globally.

About 225 Rangers scaled the cliff over Omaha and Utah beaches to destroy Nazi German positions that pounded Allied troops coming ashore in the largest amphibious landing in history.

Advertisement

"When we talk about democracy, American democracy, we often talk about big ideas like life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. What we don't talk about enough is how hard it is," Biden said.

He added that the Rangers that day put mission and country above themselves despite how difficult and dangerous the mission was, putting them in direct fire from German troops.

Related

"They believed America was the beacon of the world," Biden told the attendees," Biden said. "The Rangers who scaled this cliff didn't know they would change the world, but they did."

Biden said while all the Rangers who scaled the cliff in 1944 have now passed, the echoes of their voices are asking allied countries today what they are ready to do to defend democracy.

Advertisement

"American democracy asks the hardest of things: to believe that we're a part of something bigger than ourselves. So, democracy begins with each of us," he said.

Biden said he did "not believe that America's greatest is in the past," but to lead the defense of democracy worldwide. He said regardless of what walk of life they came from, they came together for a common cause.

"I've long said that history has shown that ordinary Americans can do the most extraordinary things," Biden said. "And there's no better example of that in the entire world than right here at Pointe du Hoc. Rangers from farms, from cities, from every part of America."

Latest Headlines

Biden announces $225M aid package in Paris meeting with Zelensky
World News // 3 hours ago
Biden announces $225M aid package in Paris meeting with Zelensky
June 7 (UPI) -- In Paris Friday President Joe Biden told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky the United States will stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression and apologized for delayed aid. He announced $225 million in new support.
Ukraine and Moldova have met requirements to start talks to join EU
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine and Moldova have met requirements to start talks to join EU
June 7 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Friday Ukraine and Moldova have met conditions to start talks about joining the European Union.
CENTCOM: Gaza aid pier restored following stormy seas damage
World News // 2 hours ago
CENTCOM: Gaza aid pier restored following stormy seas damage
June 7 (UPI) -- According to U.S. Central Command, Gaza aid pier was restored Friday to enable continued aid delivery following damage caused by rough seas.
Far-right gains foothold in European Parliament, Dutch exit polls show
World News // 4 hours ago
Far-right gains foothold in European Parliament, Dutch exit polls show
June 7 (UPI) -- Exit polls in the Netherlands of voters casting ballots in elections for the European Parliament suggest pro-Europe parties have outperformed Geert Wilders' far-right anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim Freedom Party.
British PM Rishi Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day ceremony early
World News // 6 hours ago
British PM Rishi Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day ceremony early
June 7 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized on Friday for missing a portion of Thursday's D-Day ceremony in France to return to Britain for a television interview.
United States demands answers from Israel over deadly airstrike on U.N. school in Gaza
World News // 6 hours ago
United States demands answers from Israel over deadly airstrike on U.N. school in Gaza
June 7 (UPI) -- Washington has communicated to Israel that it expects clear answers regarding an airstrike that killed at least 35 people, reportedly including 14 children, at a U.N. school in Gaza where Palestinians were sheltering.
French artist Ben dies at age 88 hours after wife's death
World News // 10 hours ago
French artist Ben dies at age 88 hours after wife's death
June 7 (UPI) -- French artist Ben has died at the age of 88, taking his own life hours after his wife of 60 years died of a stroke, his family said.
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
World News // 13 hours ago
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
June 6 (UPI) -- A search has been launched on the Greek island of Symi for British TV presenter Michael Mosley who has gone missing, authorities said.
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
June 6 (UPI) -- France has announced plans to begin selling Mirage fighter jets to war-embattled Ukraine "by the end of the year," French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday.
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
June 6 (UPI) -- Russia will begin air and naval exercises in the Caribbean next week, according to Cuban and U.S. government officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement