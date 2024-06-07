Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 7, 2024 / 9:26 AM

Far-right gains foothold in European Parliament, Dutch exit polls show

By Paul Godfrey
Dutch MP Geert Wilder talks to the press after claiming victory in European Parliament elections Thursday following exit polls showing his far-right anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim Freedom Party is on track to win seats for the first time. Photo by Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE
Dutch MP Geert Wilder talks to the press after claiming victory in European Parliament elections Thursday following exit polls showing his far-right anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim Freedom Party is on track to win seats for the first time. Photo by Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE

June 7 (UPI) -- Exit polls in the Netherlands of voters casting ballots in elections for the European Parliament suggest pro-Europe parties have outperformed Geert Wilders' far-right anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim Freedom Party.

Wilders' Freedom PVV party is still on track to win seven of the 31 seats allotted to the Netherlands in the 720-seat parliament, compared with none in 2019, behind the rival GreenLeft Labor Alliance which is predicted to win eight seats.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy is predicted to shed one of its five seats.

Thursday's ballot kicked off four days of voting by 373 million eligible voters across 27 European Union countries to elect Members of the European Parliament, choosing among candidates selected by the parties in their own country.

Related

Friday was the turn of Irish and Czech voters, followed by Italy, Slovenia and Latvia on Saturday and Germany, France and Spain and the rest of the bloc Sunday, with provisional results due late Sunday after the last polls close in Italy.

Hailing the "beautiful result," the 60-year-old MP proclaimed the PVV "by far the largest winner this evening" and insisted the party could still emerge victorious when the final results are declared after all the ballots across the EU are complete.

Advertisement

The PVV had been banking on a major bounce from the governing coalition Wilders managed to cobble together, after six months of wrangling, following its clean sweep of a general election in November.

"The West is waking up, and you see parties like mine growing in popularity all over the European Union. The people are waking up, and I hope they stay awake," said Wilders who has previously campaigned to quit the EU but has abandoned his push for a "leave" referendum in favor of tackling its "overreach" from the inside.

"The next few days are crucial for the future of Europe. Will it be with more borders and immigration, or will it be a lot tougher with not an expansion of the European Union but returning legislative powers to the capitals? And that is something we are aiming for."

Frans Timmermans, the leader of the rival GreenLeft Labor Alliance, also claimed the predicted result as a win, seizing on the fact the center-left was beating out the populist right.

"Pro-European parties in the Netherlands did very well in this election, which sends a clear signal to the rest of Europe that there is no necessity to work with the radical right," said the former First Vice President of the European Commission.

Advertisement

However, the Dutch exit polls -- if correct -- signal a rising tide of right-wing populism in Europe heralding an important political shift with the potential to fundamentally impact EU policies on asylum, immigration and climate.

Latest Headlines

Biden announces $225M aid package in Paris meeting with Zelensky
World News // 48 minutes ago
Biden announces $225M aid package in Paris meeting with Zelensky
June 7 (UPI) -- In Paris Friday President Joe Biden told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky the United States will stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression and apologized for delayed aid. He announced $225 million in new support.
British PM Rishi Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day ceremony early
World News // 2 hours ago
British PM Rishi Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day ceremony early
June 7 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized on Friday for missing a portion of Thursday's D-Day ceremony in France to return to Britain for a television interview.
United States demands answers from Israel over deadly airstrike on U.N. school in Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
United States demands answers from Israel over deadly airstrike on U.N. school in Gaza
June 7 (UPI) -- Washington has communicated to Israel that it expects clear answers regarding an airstrike that killed at least 35 people, reportedly including 14 children, at a U.N. school in Gaza where Palestinians were sheltering.
French artist Ben dies at age 88 hours after wife's death
World News // 7 hours ago
French artist Ben dies at age 88 hours after wife's death
June 7 (UPI) -- French artist Ben has died at the age of 88, taking his own life hours after his wife of 60 years died of a stroke, his family said.
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
World News // 10 hours ago
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
June 6 (UPI) -- A search has been launched on the Greek island of Symi for British TV presenter Michael Mosley who has gone missing, authorities said.
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
June 6 (UPI) -- France has announced plans to begin selling Mirage fighter jets to war-embattled Ukraine "by the end of the year," French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday.
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
June 6 (UPI) -- Russia will begin air and naval exercises in the Caribbean next week, according to Cuban and U.S. government officials.
D-Day 80th anniversary: Biden calls D-Day beginning of 'crusade' to free Europe
World News // 1 day ago
D-Day 80th anniversary: Biden calls D-Day beginning of 'crusade' to free Europe
June 6 (UPI) -- Calling D-Day a "crusade" to liberate Western Europe from Nazi Germany, President Joe Biden told people attending the 80th recognition of the storming of Normandy on Thursday that their sacrifice is still felt today.
European Central Bank cuts interest rates as inflation cools
World News // 1 day ago
European Central Bank cuts interest rates as inflation cools
June 6 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank Thursday lowered three key interest rates by 25 basis points, citing falling inflation.
Putin warns Russia can provide weapons for strikes on Western allies
World News // 1 day ago
Putin warns Russia can provide weapons for strikes on Western allies
June 6 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that he could provide weapons to opponents of the United States and Western allies to strike their countries on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement