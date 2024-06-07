Ukraine and Moldova have met requirements to start talks to join EU

The European Commission said Friday that Ukraine and Moldova have met the requirements to start talks on joining the European Union. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi (C), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) and President of the European Council Charles Michel shown at the 24th EU-Ukraine summit, on Feb. 3, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office / UPI. | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Friday Ukraine and Moldova have met conditions to start talks about joining the European Union. Commission spokesperson Ana Pisonero said during a press briefing that the two nations have met "all the steps" necessary to undergo the formal proceedings.

"Now the decision is in the hands of the member states," she said. "It is for them to adopt the negotiating framework. And as always, it is the prerogative of the president of the council, once this step is done, to convene an intergovernmental conference to formally mark the start of the negotiations."

A lengthy process awaits the two nations as all 27 EU member states must unanimously agree on the negotiating frameworks.

The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to emerge as a roadblock for the two nations to join the block,

They are blocking Ukraine's membership claiming it is unprepared to join the EU, Euronews reported citing diplomatic sources.

Orban had opposed previous advances citing levels of corruption in Ukraine.

Orban's government in July will take the presidency of the Council of the EU, sparking fears that Hungary will continue to block Ukraine's membership unless agreement can be reached by the end of June.

A Hungarian government spokesman told Euronews that Hungary's focus is on finalizing the negotiating frameworks.

Hungary was also the final holdout in the process to allow Sweden into NATO, before finally relenting in February.

Talks about potentially joining the EU were opened with Ukraine and Moldova in December.

The decision to start talks was welcomed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky .

"I thank everyone who worked for this to happen and everyone who helped," Zelensky said. "I congratulate every Ukrainian on this day ... History is made by those who don't get tired of fighting for freedom."

Ukraine wants to join the EU when the war caused by the Russian invasion is over.