Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 6, 2024 / 3:26 PM

Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean

By Ehren Wynder
U.S. officials said Russia's planned naval exercises in the Caribbean are part of routine military activity, but such displays have increased due to the United States' support for Ukraine and NATO allies. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/UPI
U.S. officials said Russia's planned naval exercises in the Caribbean are part of routine military activity, but such displays have increased due to the United States' support for Ukraine and NATO allies. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/UPI

June 6 (UPI) -- Russia will begin air and naval exercises in the Caribbean next week, according to Cuban and U.S. government officials.

The exercise involves three Russian Navy ships and a nuclear-powered submarine, which will arrive on June 12 at the Port of Havana in Cuba and stay for one week, according to a statement from the Cuban military per the Miami Herald.

Advertisement

Cuban officials said the visit is part of the "friendly" relations between Russia and Cuba and does not pose a threat to the region because "none of the ships carry nuclear weapons."

U.S. officials similarly do not see the naval exercises as a direct threat, despite heightened tensions between the United States and Russia over the latter country's invasion of Ukraine.

Related

The Biden administration last month cleared Ukraine to use American-provided weapons on targets inside Russia but restricted their use to Russian artillery sites in the Belgorod region.

The narrow permissions are meant to avoid implicating the United States in a direct conflict with Russia.

Russian ships are expected to make port calls in Cuba and perhaps Venezuela. The regional exercises are expected to last through the summer and culminate in a global naval exercise in the fall.

Advertisement

Russia did not notify the United States of its pending exercises in the Caribbean, but the U.S. Navy has been tracking the ships' movement for some time, according to U.S. officials.

The deployment is considered part of routine naval activity. Russian vessels have visited Cuba since 1969, according to the U.S. Navy Institute.

Next week's exercise would be the first joint air and sea exercise Russia has conducted in the Caribbean since 2019.

While not seen a direct threat to the United States, routine Russian military exercises have increased in frequency because of U.S. support for Ukraine and NATO allies, officials said.

About 20 NATO countries, including the United States, on Friday will conduct a major naval and air exercise in the Baltic region near Russia.

Latest Headlines

D-Day 80th anniversary: Biden calls D-Day beginning of 'crusade' to free Europe
World News // 8 hours ago
D-Day 80th anniversary: Biden calls D-Day beginning of 'crusade' to free Europe
June 6 (UPI) -- Calling D-Day a "crusade" to liberate Western Europe from Nazi Germany, President Joe Biden told people attending the 80th recognition of the storming of Normandy on Thursday that their sacrifice is still felt today.
European Central Bank cuts interest rates as inflation cools
World News // 5 hours ago
European Central Bank cuts interest rates as inflation cools
June 6 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank Thursday lowered three key interest rates by 25 basis points, citing falling inflation.
Putin warns Russia can provide weapons for strikes on Western allies
World News // 6 hours ago
Putin warns Russia can provide weapons for strikes on Western allies
June 6 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that he could provide weapons to opponents of the United States and Western allies to strike their countries on Wednesday.
U.S., 16 other nations urge Hamas, Israel to close agreement on cease-fire, hostage release
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., 16 other nations urge Hamas, Israel to close agreement on cease-fire, hostage release
June 6 (UPI) -- The United States and 16 other nations urged Hamas and Israel to reach an agreement on a deal to reach a cease-fire in Gaza and release hostages.
EU elections underway as center-left battles to contain tide of right-wing populism
World News // 6 hours ago
EU elections underway as center-left battles to contain tide of right-wing populism
June 6 (UPI) -- Voters were heading to the polls in 27 European Union-member countries Thursday for elections to the bloc's 720-seat parliament as legacy parties on the center-left battle to counter the challenge from the right.
Airstrike on Gaza school kills dozens; IDF says it was targeting a Hamas cell
World News // 9 hours ago
Airstrike on Gaza school kills dozens; IDF says it was targeting a Hamas cell
June 6 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike on a U.N. school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Thursday killed at least 27 people, Gaza officials said.
Ukrainian-Russian citizen suspected of conspiring to participate in a 'terrorist enterprise' near Paris
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukrainian-Russian citizen suspected of conspiring to participate in a 'terrorist enterprise' near Paris
June 5 (UPI) -- French law enforcement arrested a man identified as a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen after he suffered burn injuries during an explosion at the B&B Hotel in Roissy-en-France Monday.
WMO: 80% chance Earth will exceed Paris Climate Agreement warming limits in next five years
World News // 1 day ago
WMO: 80% chance Earth will exceed Paris Climate Agreement warming limits in next five years
June 5 (UPI) -- The World Meteorological Organization gave a stark warning how there is the 80% likelihood that Earth's average temperature will temporarily go over the limit set by the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.
King Charles III banknotes enter circulation
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III banknotes enter circulation
June 5 (UPI) -- Banknotes with a portrait of King Charles III will be released by the Bank of England for the first time on Wednesday, the bank said.
UNCHR reports 2.9 million global refugees will need resettlement in 2025
World News // 1 day ago
UNCHR reports 2.9 million global refugees will need resettlement in 2025
June 5 (UPI) -- The United Nations refugee agency UNCHR said Wednesday that 2.9 million refugees globally will need to be resettled in 2025. That's a 20% increase from 2024 numbers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
Google Doodle honors lesbian activist, author Jeanne Córdova
Google Doodle honors lesbian activist, author Jeanne Córdova
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs as tech stocks soar
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs as tech stocks soar
Multiple tornadoes cause damage, injuries in Maryland
Multiple tornadoes cause damage, injuries in Maryland
Ex-NASCAR driver among 4 Penn. men charged in alleged Jan. 6 Capitol police assault
Ex-NASCAR driver among 4 Penn. men charged in alleged Jan. 6 Capitol police assault
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement