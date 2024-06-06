Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 6, 2024 / 9:38 AM

U.S., 16 other nations urge Hamas, Israel to close agreement on cease-fire, hostage release

By Doug Cunningham
Sixteen nations joined the United States Thursday in a joint statement supporting President Joe Biden's Gaza hostage release/cease-fire proposal announced May 31. They urged Hamas to accept the deal "that Israel is ready to move forward with." Photo by Al Drago/ UPI
1 of 2 | Sixteen nations joined the United States Thursday in a joint statement supporting President Joe Biden's Gaza hostage release/cease-fire proposal announced May 31. They urged Hamas to accept the deal "that Israel is ready to move forward with." Photo by Al Drago/ UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The United States and 16 other nations urged Hamas and Israel to reach an agreement on a deal to reach a cease-fire in Gaza and release hostages.

The statement was signed by leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and Britain, who stated they were "deeply concerned" for the hostages held by Hamas, including some of their own citizens.

Advertisement

They noted a deal outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden last week that would begin with a six-week cease-fire that would see Israeli forces pull out of populated areas of Gaza, with Hamas agreeing to release women, children and elderly hostages.

"There is no time to lose. We call on Hamas to close this agreement, that Israel is ready to move forward with, and begin the process of releasing our citizens," the nations said.

Related

They noted that if Hamas agrees to the deal Israel is ready to move forward with that it would lead to an immediate ceasefire and rehabilitation of Gaza. It would include security assurances for Israelis and Palestinians as well as opportunities for a two-state solution and allow for a more enduring peace, according to the national leaders urging support for the deal.

Advertisement

"At this decisive moment, we call on the leaders of Israel as well as Hamas to make whatever final compromises are necessary to close this deal and bring relief to the families of our hostages, as well as those on both sides of this terrible conflict, including the civilian populations," the 17-nation joint statement said. "It is time for the war to end and this deal is the necessary starting point."

Biden detailed the plan last week, saying it was the result of intensive diplomacy, leading to its delivery to Hamas negotiators in Qatar, but noting Hamas had not responded.

The second phase of the plane would include the release of all living hostages held by Hamas, including male soldiers, while Israel would release Palestinians.

The final phase would see the remains of dead hostages returned to Israel, with Gaza undergoing a reconstruction plan including Palestinian leaders working with the United States, Arab Nations and Israel to make sure Hamas doesn't rearm itself.

Netanyahu, however, responded by saying there would be no permanent cease-fire in Gaza until Hamas' military and governing capabilities were destroyed.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid backed Biden's call for the Gaza truce.

To help ease Netanyahu's political concerns about accepting the ceasefire deal, Lapid said, "I remind Netanyahu that he has a safety net from us for a hostage-release deal if Ben Gvir and Smotrich leave the government."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Putin warns Russia can provide weapons for strikes on Western allies
World News // 7 minutes ago
Putin warns Russia can provide weapons for strikes on Western allies
June 6 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that he could provide weapons to opponents of the United States and Western allies to strike their countries on Wednesday.
EU elections underway as center-left battles to contain tide of right-wing populism
World News // 44 minutes ago
EU elections underway as center-left battles to contain tide of right-wing populism
June 6 (UPI) -- Voters were heading to the polls in 27 European Union-member countries Thursday for elections to the bloc's 720-seat parliament as legacy parties on the center-left battle to counter the challenge from the right.
D-Day 80th anniversary: King Charles III expresses 'profound' gratitude for allies' sacrifice
World News // 2 hours ago
D-Day 80th anniversary: King Charles III expresses 'profound' gratitude for allies' sacrifice
June 6 (UPI) -- D-Day ceremonies kicked off Thursday on Normandy with Britain's King Charles III expressing "the most profound sense of gratitude" for the sacrifice made there by allies to turn the tide in World War II.
Airstrike on Gaza school kills dozens; IDF says it was targeting a Hamas cell
World News // 3 hours ago
Airstrike on Gaza school kills dozens; IDF says it was targeting a Hamas cell
June 6 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike on a U.N. school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Thursday killed at least 27 people, Gaza officials said.
Ukrainian-Russian citizen suspected of conspiring to participate in a 'terrorist enterprise' near Paris
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukrainian-Russian citizen suspected of conspiring to participate in a 'terrorist enterprise' near Paris
June 5 (UPI) -- French law enforcement arrested a man identified as a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen after he suffered burn injuries during an explosion at the B&B Hotel in Roissy-en-France Monday.
WMO: 80% chance Earth will exceed Paris Climate Agreement warming limits in next five years
World News // 19 hours ago
WMO: 80% chance Earth will exceed Paris Climate Agreement warming limits in next five years
June 5 (UPI) -- The World Meteorological Organization gave a stark warning how there is the 80% likelihood that Earth's average temperature will temporarily go over the limit set by the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.
King Charles III banknotes enter circulation
World News // 21 hours ago
King Charles III banknotes enter circulation
June 5 (UPI) -- Banknotes with a portrait of King Charles III will be released by the Bank of England for the first time on Wednesday, the bank said.
UNCHR reports 2.9 million global refugees will need resettlement in 2025
World News // 22 hours ago
UNCHR reports 2.9 million global refugees will need resettlement in 2025
June 5 (UPI) -- The United Nations refugee agency UNCHR said Wednesday that 2.9 million refugees globally will need to be resettled in 2025. That's a 20% increase from 2024 numbers.
Australia drops case seeking to force X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
World News // 1 day ago
Australia drops case seeking to force X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
June 5 (UPI) -- An Australian commissioner said on Wednesday she is abandoning efforts to remove graphic footage of a church stabbing in Sydney from Elon Musk's social media platform X after several failures in court.
Italian court reconvicts Amanda Knox in slander of innocent man in roommate's murder
World News // 1 day ago
Italian court reconvicts Amanda Knox in slander of innocent man in roommate's murder
June 5 (UPI) -- An Italian court Wednesday re-convicted Amanda Knox for slander related to her roommate's 2007 murder case. Knox accused an innocent man of the killing during police questioning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs as tech stocks soar
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs as tech stocks soar
Elon Musk's xAI says it will build 'world's largest supercomputer' in Memphis
Elon Musk's xAI says it will build 'world's largest supercomputer' in Memphis
Hunter Biden gun trial: Ex-wife and girlfriend testify about his addiction; gun-seller testifies about transaction
Hunter Biden gun trial: Ex-wife and girlfriend testify about his addiction; gun-seller testifies about transaction
Multiple tornadoes cause damage, injuries in Maryland
Multiple tornadoes cause damage, injuries in Maryland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement