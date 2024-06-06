U.S., 16 other nations urge Hamas, Israel to close agreement on cease-fire, hostage release

1 of 2 | Sixteen nations joined the United States Thursday in a joint statement supporting President Joe Biden's Gaza hostage release/cease-fire proposal announced May 31. They urged Hamas to accept the deal "that Israel is ready to move forward with." Photo by Al Drago/ UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The United States and 16 other nations urged Hamas and Israel to reach an agreement on a deal to reach a cease-fire in Gaza and release hostages. The statement was signed by leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and Britain, who stated they were "deeply concerned" for the hostages held by Hamas, including some of their own citizens. Advertisement

They noted a deal outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden last week that would begin with a six-week cease-fire that would see Israeli forces pull out of populated areas of Gaza, with Hamas agreeing to release women, children and elderly hostages.

"There is no time to lose. We call on Hamas to close this agreement, that Israel is ready to move forward with, and begin the process of releasing our citizens," the nations said.

They noted that if Hamas agrees to the deal Israel is ready to move forward with that it would lead to an immediate ceasefire and rehabilitation of Gaza. It would include security assurances for Israelis and Palestinians as well as opportunities for a two-state solution and allow for a more enduring peace, according to the national leaders urging support for the deal.

"At this decisive moment, we call on the leaders of Israel as well as Hamas to make whatever final compromises are necessary to close this deal and bring relief to the families of our hostages, as well as those on both sides of this terrible conflict, including the civilian populations," the 17-nation joint statement said. "It is time for the war to end and this deal is the necessary starting point."

Biden detailed the plan last week, saying it was the result of intensive diplomacy, leading to its delivery to Hamas negotiators in Qatar, but noting Hamas had not responded.

The second phase of the plane would include the release of all living hostages held by Hamas, including male soldiers, while Israel would release Palestinians.

The final phase would see the remains of dead hostages returned to Israel, with Gaza undergoing a reconstruction plan including Palestinian leaders working with the United States, Arab Nations and Israel to make sure Hamas doesn't rearm itself.

Netanyahu, however, responded by saying there would be no permanent cease-fire in Gaza until Hamas' military and governing capabilities were destroyed.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid backed Biden's call for the Gaza truce.

To help ease Netanyahu's political concerns about accepting the ceasefire deal, Lapid said, "I remind Netanyahu that he has a safety net from us for a hostage-release deal if Ben Gvir and Smotrich leave the government."