D-Day 80th anniversary: King Charles III expresses 'profound' gratitude for allies' sacrifice

Britain's King Charles III (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron converse during the D-Day ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy, at the World War II British Normandy. Photo by Ludovic Marin/EPA-EFE

June 6 (UPI) -- D-Day ceremonies kicked off Thursday on Normandy with Britain's King Charles III expressing "the most profound sense of gratitude" for the sacrifice made there by allies to turn the tide in World War II. "How fortunate we were, and the entire free world, that a generation of men and women in the United Kingdom and other allied nations did not flinch when the moment came to face that test," Charles said during the speech. Advertisement

"On the beaches of Normandy, on the seas beyond and in the skies overhead, our armed forces carried out their duty with a humbling sense of resolve and determination - qualities so characteristic of that remarkable wartime generation."

U.S. President Joe Biden, who is scheduled to speak later in the ceremony, joined other world leaders at the 80th anniversary of the historic landing against German troops.

The festivities included numerous re-enactments. For example, members of the 47 Commando Royal Marines came ashore at Asnelles on Gold Beach, the same place where British soldiers arrived on D-Day 80 years ago for a massive assault against the Nazis.

French President Emmanuel Macron honored Christian Lamb, who was an officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service, who helped Winston Churchill in planning the D-Day landings from his secret war rooms in London.

Advertisement

"You have set us an example we will not forget," Macron said in giving her the French Legion d'honneur medal.

British actor Martin Freeman read the memories of Joe Mines, of the Second Battalion Essex, to open the ceremony.

"I was 19 when I landed, but I was still a boy," Freeman said, reading the words of Mines. "I don't care what people say. I wasn't a man. I was a boy. And I didn't have any idea of war and killing. I want to pay my respects to those who didn't make it. May they rest in peace."