Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 6, 2024 / 7:47 AM

D-Day 80th anniversary: King Charles III expresses 'profound' gratitude for allies' sacrifice

By Clyde Hughes
Britain's King Charles III (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron converse during the D-Day ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy, at the World War II British Normandy. Photo by Ludovic Marin/EPA-EFE
Britain's King Charles III (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron converse during the D-Day ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy, at the World War II British Normandy. Photo by Ludovic Marin/EPA-EFE

June 6 (UPI) -- D-Day ceremonies kicked off Thursday on Normandy with Britain's King Charles III expressing "the most profound sense of gratitude" for the sacrifice made there by allies to turn the tide in World War II.

"How fortunate we were, and the entire free world, that a generation of men and women in the United Kingdom and other allied nations did not flinch when the moment came to face that test," Charles said during the speech.

Advertisement

"On the beaches of Normandy, on the seas beyond and in the skies overhead, our armed forces carried out their duty with a humbling sense of resolve and determination - qualities so characteristic of that remarkable wartime generation."

U.S. President Joe Biden, who is scheduled to speak later in the ceremony, joined other world leaders at the 80th anniversary of the historic landing against German troops.

Related

The festivities included numerous re-enactments. For example, members of the 47 Commando Royal Marines came ashore at Asnelles on Gold Beach, the same place where British soldiers arrived on D-Day 80 years ago for a massive assault against the Nazis.

French President Emmanuel Macron honored Christian Lamb, who was an officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service, who helped Winston Churchill in planning the D-Day landings from his secret war rooms in London.

Advertisement

"You have set us an example we will not forget," Macron said in giving her the French Legion d'honneur medal.

British actor Martin Freeman read the memories of Joe Mines, of the Second Battalion Essex, to open the ceremony.

"I was 19 when I landed, but I was still a boy," Freeman said, reading the words of Mines. "I don't care what people say. I wasn't a man. I was a boy. And I didn't have any idea of war and killing. I want to pay my respects to those who didn't make it. May they rest in peace."

Latest Headlines

Airstrike on Gaza school kills dozens; IDF says it was targeting a Hamas cell
World News // 1 hour ago
Airstrike on Gaza school kills dozens; IDF says it was targeting a Hamas cell
June 6 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike on a U.N. school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Thursday killed at least 27 people, Gaza officials said.
Ukrainian-Russian citizen suspected of conspiring to participate in a 'terrorist enterprise' near Paris
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukrainian-Russian citizen suspected of conspiring to participate in a 'terrorist enterprise' near Paris
June 5 (UPI) -- French law enforcement arrested a man identified as a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen after he suffered burn injuries during an explosion at the B&B Hotel in Roissy-en-France Monday.
WMO: 80% chance Earth will exceed Paris Climate Agreement warming limits in next five years
World News // 18 hours ago
WMO: 80% chance Earth will exceed Paris Climate Agreement warming limits in next five years
June 5 (UPI) -- The World Meteorological Organization gave a stark warning how there is the 80% likelihood that Earth's average temperature will temporarily go over the limit set by the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.
King Charles III banknotes enter circulation
World News // 20 hours ago
King Charles III banknotes enter circulation
June 5 (UPI) -- Banknotes with a portrait of King Charles III will be released by the Bank of England for the first time on Wednesday, the bank said.
UNCHR reports 2.9 million global refugees will need resettlement in 2025
World News // 20 hours ago
UNCHR reports 2.9 million global refugees will need resettlement in 2025
June 5 (UPI) -- The United Nations refugee agency UNCHR said Wednesday that 2.9 million refugees globally will need to be resettled in 2025. That's a 20% increase from 2024 numbers.
Australia drops case seeking to force X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
World News // 22 hours ago
Australia drops case seeking to force X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
June 5 (UPI) -- An Australian commissioner said on Wednesday she is abandoning efforts to remove graphic footage of a church stabbing in Sydney from Elon Musk's social media platform X after several failures in court.
Italian court reconvicts Amanda Knox in slander of innocent man in roommate's murder
World News // 22 hours ago
Italian court reconvicts Amanda Knox in slander of innocent man in roommate's murder
June 5 (UPI) -- An Italian court Wednesday re-convicted Amanda Knox for slander related to her roommate's 2007 murder case. Knox accused an innocent man of the killing during police questioning.
Gunman shot, detained after gun battle outside U.S. Embassy in Beirut
World News // 23 hours ago
Gunman shot, detained after gun battle outside U.S. Embassy in Beirut
June 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Embassy in Beirut came under fire Wednesday morning but Marine Security Guards working with Lebanese security forces quickly neutralized the threat, the embassy said.
India's Modi declares election victory for his BJP-led coalition, opposition yet to concede
World News // 1 day ago
India's Modi declares election victory for his BJP-led coalition, opposition yet to concede
June 5 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party was locked in talks with coalition partners on forming a new government Wednesday after failing to win an outright majority in the general election.
Slovenia formally recognizes a Palestinian state
World News // 1 day ago
Slovenia formally recognizes a Palestinian state
June 5 (UPI) -- The Slovenian Parliament has passed a proposal recognizing the state of Palestine, making it the latest European country to take the mostly symbolic step amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
Elon Musk's xAI says it will build 'world's largest supercomputer' in Memphis
Elon Musk's xAI says it will build 'world's largest supercomputer' in Memphis
Hunter Biden gun trial: Ex-wife and girlfriend testify about his addiction; gun-seller testifies about transaction
Hunter Biden gun trial: Ex-wife and girlfriend testify about his addiction; gun-seller testifies about transaction
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs as tech stocks soar
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs as tech stocks soar
Italian court reconvicts Amanda Knox in slander of innocent man in roommate's murder
Italian court reconvicts Amanda Knox in slander of innocent man in roommate's murder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement