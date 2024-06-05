Trending
World News
June 5, 2024 / 8:52 PM

Ukrainian-Russian citizen suspected of conspiring to participate in a 'terrorist enterprise' near Paris

By Mike Heuer
The Olympic rings are unveiled on the Trocadero square opposite the Eiffel Tower to celebrate Paris officially being awarded the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Sept. 13, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

June 5 (UPI) -- French law enforcement arrested a man identified as a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen after he suffered burn injuries during an explosion at the B&B Hotel in Roissy-en-France Monday.

French officials confirmed the arrest Wednesday and are investigating whether the unidentified man, 26, was part of a conspiracy targeting a French facility that supports Ukraine's war efforts against Russia.

Officials with the French National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest and said investigators found materials commonly used to make explosive devices.

One of those devices exploded, and the suspect was the only one injured.

He suffered severe burns to his face and one arm but is capable of communicating with police officers.

Firefighters responding to the explosion rescued the man from the hotel room, and police detained him Monday night, NATP officials announced.

The hotel is located about 16 miles north of Paris, where France is hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11.

The man could be charged with several terrorism-related crimes, but he has not been arraigned.

The man told officers he makes homemade batteries for cell phones and one blew up while he was staying at the hotel.

Investigators said they found bomb-making materials and several passports in his luggage.

French prosecutors say they are investigating the man for potential participation in a "terrorist criminal association" while "preparing crimes of attacks against persons."

They also are investigating him for "possession of an incendiary or explosive substance or product" while "preparing destruction and damage or harm to people in connection with a terrorist enterprise."

President Joe Biden is visiting France to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

