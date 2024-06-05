Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 5, 2024 / 3:18 AM

Slovenia formally recognizes a Palestinian state

By Darryl Coote
The Slovenian Parliament on Tuesday approved a proposal to recognize the state of Palestine. Photo courtesy of Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon/Facebook
The Slovenian Parliament on Tuesday approved a proposal to recognize the state of Palestine. Photo courtesy of Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon/Facebook

June 5 (UPI) -- The Slovenian Parliament has passed a proposal recognizing the state of Palestine, making it the latest European country to take the mostly symbolic step amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Slovenian Parliament acted Tuesday, less than a week after the government called on it to do so and amid criticism from Israel, which has attacked countries that have recognized Palestine as an independent state.

Advertisement

"The message of peace that we are sending today from this parliament is a message of peace to all moderate residents of Israel and all residents of Palestine, letting them know that we have not forgotten them, as the peace solution is intended for them," Prime Minister Robert Golob of Slovenia said Tuesday in a statement.

"A two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living in peace and security, is the only path to peace and stability in the Middle East."

Related

With Slovenian's decision, at least 147 of the 193 members of the United Nations now recognize Palestine as a state.

Though the move has no direct affect on Palestine's standing in the international community or United Nations, where it enjoys observer status, it states that Slovenia recognizes the state of Palestine by its borders of 1967 that include the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip

Advertisement

The issue of recognition of the state of Palestine has been reignited amid Israel's war against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave, which began Oct. 7 with the militant group's surprise and bloody attack on the Middle Eastern country.

Though international support was strong with Israel at the start of the war, the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under growing criticism as the conflict continues and the death toll climbs to the tens of thousands.

Slovenia recognized the state of Palestine after Norway, Spain and Ireland did likewise last month, attracting the ire of Israel, which accused them of siding with murderers and being complicit in Hamas' war crimes.

Israel has yet to respond to Slovenia's decision, but last week condemned its government's proposal as rewarding Hamas "for murder, rape, mutilation of bodies [and] beheading of babies." It said doing so was strengthening Iran's "Axis of evil."

Some argue that recognizing Palestine as a state will hasten a movement to manifest a two-state solution to the multi-decade crisis, while others, such as the United States, first call for the creation of two states before Palestine is recognized.

On Monday, a U.N. expert panel had called on members states to recognize the state of Palestine, stating doing so is "an is an important acknowledgement of the rights of the Palestinian people and their struggles and suffering towards freedom and independence."

Advertisement

"A two-State solution remains the only internationally agreed path to peace and security for both Palestine and Israel and a way out of generational cycles of violence and resentment," the experts said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Japanese Transport Ministry officials investigate Toyota HQ amid testing scandal
World News // 15 hours ago
Japanese Transport Ministry officials investigate Toyota HQ amid testing scandal
June 4 (UPI) -- Japan's Transport Ministry officials arrived at Toyota offices Tuesday morning to begin investigating its inspection practices that led the auto giant to admit irregularities to current and discounted brands.
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
June 4 (UPI) -- A strike by Ukrainian forces on a Russian air-defense missile battery inside Russian territory was likely carried out using a U.S.-made weapons system, a leading American think tank said Tuesday.
India's ruling BJP-led coalition set to win third term but with sharply reduced majority
World News // 20 hours ago
India's ruling BJP-led coalition set to win third term but with sharply reduced majority
June 4 (UPI) -- Initial results in India's general election Tuesday show the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party leading the main opposition.
Fires ignited by Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel mostly contained, officials say
World News // 22 hours ago
Fires ignited by Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel mostly contained, officials say
June 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters had blazes ignited by Hezbollah rocket fire in northern Israel mostly under control Tuesday morning, officials said.
Russian propaganda seeks to scare spectators from 2024 Paris Olympics, report warns
World News // 1 day ago
Russian propaganda seeks to scare spectators from 2024 Paris Olympics, report warns
June 3 (UPI) -- Russia is waging an artificial intelligence disinformation campaign to scare people away from this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, after the country was banned from competition over its war in Ukraine.
IDF confirms deaths of 4 men taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7
World News // 1 day ago
IDF confirms deaths of 4 men taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7
June 3 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Monday confirmed the deaths of four men taken hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas in the Oct. 7 attacks.
Claudia Sheinbaum becomes Mexico's first female president
World News // 1 day ago
Claudia Sheinbaum becomes Mexico's first female president
June 3 (UPI) -- Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum easily won Mexico's presidential election becoming the first woman and Jewish person to become the nation's leader.
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
World News // 1 day ago
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
June 3 (UPI) -- Toyota Motor Corp. admitted on Monday that it cheated to get vehicle certifications for seven models through bogus safety tests, striking a blow against Japan's automotive industry.
U.N. expert panel urges world to recognize the state of Palestine
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. expert panel urges world to recognize the state of Palestine
June 3 (UPI) -- A panel of United Nations experts on Monday said all countries must recognize Palestine as a state, in line with the 146 countries that have already done so, and do everything in their power to bring about a cease-fire.
Beijing accuses MI6 of recruiting Chinese government employees to carry out espionage
World News // 1 day ago
Beijing accuses MI6 of recruiting Chinese government employees to carry out espionage
June 3 (UPI) -- Beijing has claimed Britain's foreign intelligence service "turned" two Chinese central government workers to spy on China in what it said was "a major espionage" case.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement