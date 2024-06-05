Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 5, 2024 / 7:22 AM

India's Modi declares election victory for his BJP-led coalition, opposition yet to concede

By Paul Godfrey
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) arrives at party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday night to deliver a victory speech. Photo by Harish Tyagi/EPA-EFE
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) arrives at party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday night to deliver a victory speech. Photo by Harish Tyagi/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party was locked in talks with coalition partners on forming a new government Wednesday after failing to win an outright majority in the general election.

The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272-seat threshold to form a government but edged over the line with the help of parties in the National Democratic Alliance coalition it heads which won 293 parliamentary seats overall, giving it theoretical majority of 21.

Advertisement

Declaring victory, Modi thanked the Indian people for "expressing their trust in the NDA for the third consecutive time."

"This is an unprecedented moment in the history of India. I assure my countrymen that to fulfill their aspirations, we will move forward with new energy, new enthusiasm and new resolve," he said in a post on X.

Related

"I express my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all the workers for the dedication and tireless hard work they have done."

Congratulations poured in overnight, mainly from neighboring countries led by the prime ministers of Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius, the president of the Maldives and Caribbean leaders, along with a smattering of world leaders including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Advertisement

Modi tendered his resignation as prime minister in line with protocol ahead of an expected swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Saturday but will remain in post as caretaker prime minister in the meantime.

The 73-year-old then proceeded to resume business as usual on Wednesday, planting a tree in New Delhi's Buddha Jayanti Park for World Environment Day ahead of an NDA meeting of top leaders led by Modi's right-hand man Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to thrash out the details of the new government.

However, the opposition Congress Party-led India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, which won 232 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha with the Congress Party winning 99 on its own -- close to double its take in the 2019 election -- has yet to concede defeat.

"This was a fight to save the Constitution of the country and has emerged victorious in it. The country has said that they do not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to run the country," INDIA founder and former Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi told a news conference Tuesday night.

Latest Headlines

Slovenia formally recognizes a Palestinian state
World News // 4 hours ago
Slovenia formally recognizes a Palestinian state
June 5 (UPI) -- The Slovenian Parliament has passed a proposal recognizing the state of Palestine, making it the latest European country to take the mostly symbolic step amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.
Japanese Transport Ministry officials investigate Toyota HQ amid testing scandal
World News // 20 hours ago
Japanese Transport Ministry officials investigate Toyota HQ amid testing scandal
June 4 (UPI) -- Japan's Transport Ministry officials arrived at Toyota offices Tuesday morning to begin investigating its inspection practices that led the auto giant to admit irregularities to current and discounted brands.
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
June 4 (UPI) -- A strike by Ukrainian forces on a Russian air-defense missile battery inside Russian territory was likely carried out using a U.S.-made weapons system, a leading American think tank said Tuesday.
India's ruling BJP-led coalition set to win third term but with sharply reduced majority
World News // 1 day ago
India's ruling BJP-led coalition set to win third term but with sharply reduced majority
June 4 (UPI) -- Initial results in India's general election Tuesday show the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party leading the main opposition.
Fires ignited by Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel mostly contained, officials say
World News // 1 day ago
Fires ignited by Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel mostly contained, officials say
June 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters had blazes ignited by Hezbollah rocket fire in northern Israel mostly under control Tuesday morning, officials said.
Russian propaganda seeks to scare spectators from 2024 Paris Olympics, report warns
World News // 1 day ago
Russian propaganda seeks to scare spectators from 2024 Paris Olympics, report warns
June 3 (UPI) -- Russia is waging an artificial intelligence disinformation campaign to scare people away from this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, after the country was banned from competition over its war in Ukraine.
IDF confirms deaths of 4 men taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7
World News // 1 day ago
IDF confirms deaths of 4 men taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7
June 3 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Monday confirmed the deaths of four men taken hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas in the Oct. 7 attacks.
Claudia Sheinbaum becomes Mexico's first female president
World News // 2 days ago
Claudia Sheinbaum becomes Mexico's first female president
June 3 (UPI) -- Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum easily won Mexico's presidential election becoming the first woman and Jewish person to become the nation's leader.
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
World News // 1 day ago
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
June 3 (UPI) -- Toyota Motor Corp. admitted on Monday that it cheated to get vehicle certifications for seven models through bogus safety tests, striking a blow against Japan's automotive industry.
U.N. expert panel urges world to recognize the state of Palestine
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. expert panel urges world to recognize the state of Palestine
June 3 (UPI) -- A panel of United Nations experts on Monday said all countries must recognize Palestine as a state, in line with the 146 countries that have already done so, and do everything in their power to bring about a cease-fire.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
Japanese Transport Ministry officials investigate Toyota HQ amid testing scandal
Japanese Transport Ministry officials investigate Toyota HQ amid testing scandal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement